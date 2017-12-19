Introducing Mr. Fibonacci, an amazing indicator designed to simplify the process of drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on your chart. This indicator offers exceptional customization options for professional traders, allowing them to draw any Fibonacci level with precision. Additionally, it provides mobile notifications, email alerts, and pop-up alerts when price enters Fibonacci levels, ensuring you never miss potential trading opportunities.

Using this indicator, you no longer have to constantly monitor the price action until it touches Fibonacci levels. Instead, you can rely on mobile notifications or email alerts to keep you informed. This saves you valuable time and allows you to focus on other aspects of your trading strategy. Moreover, Mr. Fibonacci ensures that Fibonacci levels are drawn correctly, point to point, which is crucial for accurate analysis and decision making.

The user friendly interface and quick access buttons make Mr. Fibonacci easy to use and navigate. Drawing Fibonacci levels becomes a breeze, thanks to its automatic adjustment feature. The indicator intelligently adjusts each level, adapting to changes in market conditions.

With the ability to send mobile, email, and pop-up alerts, Mr. Fibonacci keeps you informed when price enters Fibonacci levels. You have the flexibility to activate or deactivate each type of alert, depending on your preferences and trading style. This ensures that you receive notifications in a way that suits your needs.

Mr. Fibonacci includes the most important Fibonacci levels commonly used in technical analysis. Additionally, it offers customization options, allowing you to modify the Fibonacci levels according to your specific requirements. This flexibility enables you to tailor the indicator to your trading style and preferences.

The indicator comes with user friendly parameters, making it easy to configure and adjust. You can fine tune various settings such as Fibonacci levels, auto adjustment functionality, shift, flip, and more.

In summary, Mr. Fibonacci is a powerful tool that simplifies the process of drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels. Benefit from its user friendly interface, quick access buttons, and customizable features. Stay informed with mobile notifications, email alerts, and pop-up alerts when price enters Fibonacci levels. Enjoy the flexibility to activate or deactivate specific alerts and customize Fibonacci levels to suit your trading strategy. Enhance your trading analysis and decision making with the precision and convenience of Mr. Fibonacci.





Parameters