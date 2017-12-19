Mr Fibonacci

5

Introducing Mr. Fibonacci, an amazing indicator designed to simplify the process of drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on your chart. This indicator offers exceptional customization options for professional traders, allowing them to draw any Fibonacci level with precision. Additionally, it provides mobile notifications, email alerts, and pop-up alerts when price enters Fibonacci levels, ensuring you never miss potential trading opportunities.

Using this indicator, you no longer have to constantly monitor the price action until it touches Fibonacci levels. Instead, you can rely on mobile notifications or email alerts to keep you informed. This saves you valuable time and allows you to focus on other aspects of your trading strategy. Moreover, Mr. Fibonacci ensures that Fibonacci levels are drawn correctly, point to point, which is crucial for accurate analysis and decision making.

The user friendly interface and quick access buttons make Mr. Fibonacci easy to use and navigate. Drawing Fibonacci levels becomes a breeze, thanks to its automatic adjustment feature. The indicator intelligently adjusts each level, adapting to changes in market conditions.

With the ability to send mobile, email, and pop-up alerts, Mr. Fibonacci keeps you informed when price enters Fibonacci levels. You have the flexibility to activate or deactivate each type of alert, depending on your preferences and trading style. This ensures that you receive notifications in a way that suits your needs.

Mr. Fibonacci includes the most important Fibonacci levels commonly used in technical analysis. Additionally, it offers customization options, allowing you to modify the Fibonacci levels according to your specific requirements. This flexibility enables you to tailor the indicator to your trading style and preferences.

The indicator comes with user friendly parameters, making it easy to configure and adjust. You can fine tune various settings such as Fibonacci levels, auto adjustment functionality, shift, flip, and more.

In summary, Mr. Fibonacci is a powerful tool that simplifies the process of drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels. Benefit from its user friendly interface, quick access buttons, and customizable features. Stay informed with mobile notifications, email alerts, and pop-up alerts when price enters Fibonacci levels. Enjoy the flexibility to activate or deactivate specific alerts and customize Fibonacci levels to suit your trading strategy. Enhance your trading analysis and decision making with the precision and convenience of Mr. Fibonacci.


    Parameters

    • Fibonacci Parameters
      • Fibo Levels - Customize 12 Fibonacci levels for specific conditions.
        • Fibo Other - Customize Fibonacci indicator.
      • Alert Parameters - Customize alerts for specific conditions.
        • Graphic Parameters - Customize visual appearance and colors.
        Reviews 3
        Max
        1654
        Max 2023.05.05 11:07 
         

        Very good, only thing like it, ignore the bad review, brilliant and useful, it takes a while to get the save function and settings correctly for myself, i set fibo “show” to off in the settings then I can adjust show amd save manually for hugher tfs.

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        Max
        1654
        Max 2023.05.05 11:07 
         

        Very good, only thing like it, ignore the bad review, brilliant and useful, it takes a while to get the save function and settings correctly for myself, i set fibo “show” to off in the settings then I can adjust show amd save manually for hugher tfs.

        Thushara Dissanayake
        28789
        Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2023.05.05 11:17
        Thank you for sharing your experience with the Mr. Fibonacci indicator. I am glad to hear that you find it very good and useful. I appreciate your feedback and am constantly working to improve my product. If you have any further questions or feedback, please do not hesitate to contact me. I value my customers' opinions and am always looking for ways to improve my products.
        Tomppa10
        19
        Tomppa10 2021.02.24 13:22 
         

        Useless unfortunatelly, because Fibonacci drawing required more intuition than just blind high-low measutement on what is vodible on screen on any given moment. This could be developed into that with MQ4 sourcecode tho.

        forix7
        627
        forix7 2018.10.19 05:06 
         

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