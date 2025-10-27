Aurum Trader

5

EA Aurum Trader  combines a breakout and a trend-following strategy with a maximum of two trades per day.

Real-time results can be viewed here.

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me!

Settings  and manual here 

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here.  Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

 SETTINGS

  • Symbol – Type in the exact symbol name for gold like in market watch ie. XAUUSD
  • Starting_Lot - Initial lot size used for the first position.
  • Increase 0.01 each X$ profit - Increases lot size by 0.01 after reaching the specified profit in USD.
  • TrailStart_Strg1 -  Distance (in points) where trailing begins for Strategy 1 (Breakout).
  • TrailStop_Strg1 - Trailing step (in points) for Strategy 1.
  • TP_Strg1 - Take Profit level for Strategy 1 (Breakout).
  • SL_Strg1 -  Stop Loss level for Strategy 1 (Breakout).
  • TrailStart_Strg2 -  Distance (in points) where trailing begins for Strategy 2 (Trend-follow).
  • TrailStop_Strg2 -  Trailing step (in points) for Strategy 2.
  • TP_Str2  - Take Profit level for Strategy 2.
  • EA_Name -  Expert Advisor name (for identification).
  • Magic Number  - Unique identifier for each chart instance to prevent trade interference.
    •  

Reviews 4
Richirich1k
651
Richirich1k 2025.11.10 12:01 
 

It is like every EA from the developer Strukov: absolutely accurate and with very good entries!

robert hanss
58
robert hanss 2025.11.03 22:21 
 

From a value‑perspective Aurum Trader presents a compelling offer for what it promises. quality trades over quantity clear risk parameters and a focus on gold. Still testing but very promising for sure. will update as it goes on.

carmelo allison
43
carmelo allison 2025.11.03 21:30 
 

One of Aurum Trader’s strengths is the developer’s support and overall transparency. When choosing an EA, I value not just the algorithm but the backing behind it and Strukov shows good signals of quality here. IF you are looking for long term consistency this your choice for sure !! thanks strukov and the team

More from author
EA Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.74 (670)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff mt5 is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the  Gold Stuff mt5  indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. For Expert Advisor need hedge type account  Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Aurum Trader mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.57 (7)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader mt5 combines a breakout and a trend-following strategy with a maximum of two trades per day. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my   blog here .  Be careful
EA Game Changer mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (8)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
BB Scalping mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
BB Scalping expert is my latest powerful breakout/scalping and non-martingale masterpiece trading gold with precision!  This system trades breakouts using the bollinger band and zig-zag indicator in combination.  Multiple pending orders are placed at the high and low of the bollinger bands, when it triggers there is a trailing stop following the breakout price until the orders get stopped out.  The EA uses the zigzag indicator for dynamic stop loss to protect your account and manage the risk pr
Pin Bar mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.63 (8)
Experts
PINBAR DESCRIPTION: The Pin Bar EA employs a multi-strategy approach that combines pin bar trading with trend-following and mean-reversion techniques.   A pin bar is a type of candlestick that signals a sharp reversal and rejection of price.  It is defined by a long tail which is called the “shadow” or “wick”.  The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected and the implication Is that the price will continue to move opposite to the direction the tail points.  A bearish pin ba
Pin Bar EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
4.43 (7)
Experts
PINBAR DESCRIPTION: The Pin Bar EA employs a multi-strategy approach that combines pin bar trading with trend-following and mean-reversion techniques.   A pin bar is a type of candlestick that signals a sharp reversal and rejection of price.  It is defined by a long tail which is called the “shadow” or “wick”.  The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected and the implication Is that the price will continue to move opposite to the direction the tail points.  A bearish pin ba
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
4.2 (5)
Experts
BB Scalping expert is my latest powerful breakout/scalping and non-martingale masterpiece trading gold with precision!  This system trades breakouts using the bollinger band and zig-zag indicator in combination.  Multiple pending orders are placed at the high and low of the bollinger bands, when it triggers there is a trailing stop following the breakout price until the orders get stopped out.  The EA uses the zigzag indicator for dynamic stop loss to protect your account and manage the risk pr
