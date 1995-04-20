RSI Flat Detector m
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.55
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "RSI FLAT Detector" - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint.
- Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection.
- "RSI FLAT Detector" can be used for Price Action entries confirmation or in combination with other indicators.
- You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zones and avoid trading there.
- You can use it for reversal scalping - to trade reversals from flat boarders.
- There are plenty opportunities to use "RSI FLAT Detector" instead of standard RSI oscillator.
- RSI itself is one of the most popular oscillators for trading. It is very useful for divergence detection.
- It is great to take Sell trades from strong OverBought zone (above 70) and Buy trades from strong OverSold zone (below 30).
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.