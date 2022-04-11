PythagoreanPoints
- Indicators
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Indicator of EARLY determination of the beginning of a new trend.
In addition, the indicator determines the global direction of the trend by the number of points:
- if there are more green dots (parameter Calculation of the global trend) - the trend is up;
- if there are more red dots, the trend is down.
The indicator does not redraw on the first candle.
The indicator can be used as an independent trading system, and as an addition to any other trading system.
The indicator can be used on any trading instrument and any timeframe.
Settings:
- Applied price - Applied price;
- Calculation of the global trend - the number of candles to calculate the trend direction;
- Alert when the trend changes - Alert after a trend change;
- Trend Change Candle - Candle, on which a trend change is fixed;
- Show trend direction - Show trend direction on the chart;
- Font size - Font size;
- Trend Up color - Color of uptrend label;
- Trend Down color - Downtrend caption color.