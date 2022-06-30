Swap Display Indicator

5

This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs!

If you like this indicator, please leave short positive feedback! Thanks a lot!

Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators!

Forex Indicator SWAP Display for MT4, great auxiliary trading tool. Click here to MT5 version!

  • SWAP Display indicator shows current swaps for long and short trades of forex pair where it is attached.
  • It is possible to locate SWAP Display values in any corner of the chart.
  • It is possible to set up color and font size as well.
  • Each trader should know SWAPs when keeping trades opened more than 1 day

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

Reviews 4
Sergey Strashinskiy
148
Sergey Strashinskiy 2025.01.24 08:03 
 

Пользуюсь несколько дней, отличный индикатор!

paddock
371
paddock 2023.03.08 09:54 
 

Excellent indicator. Thankyou. Everybody should take note of swaps for direction. Sit this on the right hand bottom of your chart with a spread indicator above it and there out of the way and you have all the basic info you need. And free, your a legend.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Heiken Ashi Candles indicator
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This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! If you like this indicator, please leave short positive feedback! Thanks a lot! Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! Crypto and Forex Indicator: Heiken Ashi Candles for  MT4. No Repaint.  Heiken_Ashi_Candles  has great combination with  Trend Line MA indicator as it is on the picture. Indicator  Heiken_Ashi_Candles  is very useful auxiliary indicator to make trend more visible. It's useful for making candlestic
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Micro M and Micro W patterns MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Micro M and Micro W patterns" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Micro M and Micro W patterns" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects Micro M pattern and Micro W pattern on chart: - Bullish Micro W - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish Micro M - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With built-in PC and Mobile alerts. - Indicator "Micro M and Micro W patterns" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistan
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Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Previous Day High Low levels" for MT4. Indicator "Previous Day High Low levels" is very useful auxiliary indicator. Yesterday High and Low levels are so important because price very often rebounds from them. These levels can be considered as reliable Support and Resistance - price respects them very much. It is useful indicator for intraday traders to who use   Reversal trading methods and scalping. Very good to combine with Price Action as well. With built-in Mobile and
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This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! If you like   this indicator , please leave short positive feedback! Thanks a lot! Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! Forex Indicator Spread Display for MT4 , great auxiliary trading tool. Click here to MT5 version! Spread Display indicator shows current spread of forex pair where it is attached. It is possible to locate Spread display value in any corner of the chart. It is possible to set up color and font
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Forex Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" for MT4  Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" is very useful auxiliary trading tool. It shows you daily, weekly and monthly most probable levels, which can be reached by price (price range levels). Daily range is useful for intraday traders. Weekly & Monthly ranges are for Swing and Long term traders. Indicator is excellent to plan your Take Profit targets or arrange Stop Losses. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! It is o
RVI Higher Time Frame mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF RVI Oscillator for MT4, No repaint. Upgrade   your trading methods with the professional  HTF  RVI  Oscillator for MT4.  H TF means -   H igher Time Frame. RVI is one of the best oscillators for trend change detection and entry from Oversold/Overbought areas. This indicator is excellent for   Multi-Time Frame trading systems   with Price Action entries from OverSold/Bought areas . HTF RVI   Indicator allows you to  attach     RVI  from Higher time frame to your current
Dynamic Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Dynamic Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool  for MT4 !   New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. Dynamic Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from OverSold/OverBought areas. Oversold values: below Green line; Overbought values: over Red line . It is much more accurate than standard oscillators.  With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high qu
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Forex Indicator "RSI for 8 Symbols" for MT4. No repaint. RSI is one of the most popular oscillators for trading. It is great to take   Sell   entries from   strong OverBought zone (above 70)   and   Buy   entries from   strong OverSold zone (below 30). RSI   is very useful for divergence detection.  "RSI for 8 Symbols" gives opportunity to control   RSI values of up to   8 different symbols just on 1 chart. This indicator is excellent to combine   with Price Action entries from OverSold/Bought
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Channel" for MT4. Scalping Channel has ATR-based volatility borders. Great to use for scalping trading: Enter in trades via arrangement pending limit order on the middle line. Consider Bullish entries when green steady upward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed above top border (see pictures). C onsider Bearish entries when red steady downward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed below bottom border (see pictures). Click here to
Follow Trend Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Follow Trend Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! User friendly indicator provides opportunities for scalping into the direction of major trend. Smooth and adjustable oscillator with signal histo part. Green color of oscillator for upward trends,   Brown color - for downward trends. Oversold values: below -30 ; O verbought  values: over 30. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. Click here to see
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
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MACD with Trend ZigZag mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MACD with Trend ZigZag" for MT4. MACD   indicator itself is one of the most popular tool for trend trading. "MACD with Trend ZigZag" is excellent for using   with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators. Use this indicator to select most accurate entry signals: - If MACD is above 0 (green color) and ZigZag line is upward - search only for Buy Price Action patterns. -  If MACD is below 0 (pink color) and ZigZag line is downward - search only for Sell
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Histogram" for MT4 , No Repaint. Scalping Histogram indicator can be used for search of   entry signals into the main  direction of   price momentum after minor price correction. Scalping Histogram   can be in 2 colors:   orange for bearish   momentum   and green for bullish one . Once you see at least   10 consecutive histogram bars   of the same color it means strong momentum takes place. Entry  signal is   1 column with opposite color   in histogram and next
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "Fractal Trend Lines" for MT4. This indicator is excellent for traders who use  Graphical Analysis  with breakouts!!! "Fractal Trend Lines" shows graphical Up Trend (violet) & Down Trend (red color) lines. Up Trend & Down Trend lines are built on 2 nearest corresponding fractals. Indicator has few parameters responsible for trend lines color and width. I ndicator has built-in Mobile and PC alert of  breakout. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! T
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Hook Pattern mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Hook pattern" for MT4,  No repaint, No delay. Indicator  " Hook pattern "  is very powerful indicator   for Price Action trading. Indicator   detects bullish and bearish Hook patterns on chart: Bullish   Hook    - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish Hook    - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With PC, Mobile and Email alerts. Indicator   "Hook pattern" is good to   combine with Support/Resistance  Levels. Click here to see high quality Trading Ro
Smoothed Trend Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator "Smoothed Trend Histogram " for MT4 , No Repaint. Smoothed Trend Histogram indicator is  much more efficient than any standard Moving Averages cross. It is especially focused for big trends detection. Indicator  has 2 colors:  Red  for bearish downtrend   and  Green for bullish uptrend  (colors can be changed in settings). With Mobile and PC alerts. It is great idea  to combine this indicator with any other trading methods: Price Action, Scalping, Momentum trading, other
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Adjustable Fractals Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals Pro" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals mt4 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals Pro has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. It has Info Spread Swap Display - it shows curren
RSI Flat Detector m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator "RSI FLAT Detector" - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint. I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT4. Indicator   shows price Flat areas   on the chart.  It has  "Flat sensitivity" parameter   - which is  responsible for flat detection. "RSI FLAT Detector"   can be used   for Price Action   entries confirmation   or in combination with other indicators. You can use it   for trend following   systems to detect flat zo
Breakout Channel ml
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator BREAKOUT CHANNEL for MT4, No Repaint. This indicator can be used as complete trading system based on   High/Low breakouts. It has   just 1 parameter - HYSTORY DEPTH, it reflects the number of candles which are taken into consideration by indicator. Parameter HYSTORY DEPTH recommended values: timeframe D1 - 20 (one month), H4 - 30 (one week), H1 - 24 (one day). BREAKOUT  CHANNEL consist of 3 lines: High Border - max price of last N ( HYSTORY DEPTH parameter)  candles, Lo
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator "RSI SPEED" for MT4 - great predictive tool , No Repaint. The calculation of this indicator is  based on equations from physics . RSI SPEED is the  1st derivative of RSI  itself. RSI SPEED is   good for scalping entries   into the direction of main trend. Use it   in combination   with suitable   trend indicator , for example HTF MA (as on pictures). RSI SPEED indicator shows how fast RSI itself changes its direction   - it is very sensitive . It is recommended to use RS
RVI Higher Time Frame Pro mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF RVI Pro Oscillator for MT4. - Upgrade your trading methods with the professional HTF RVI Pro Oscillator for MT4.  HTF means - Higher Time Frame. - RVI is one of the best oscillators for trend change detection and entry from Oversold/Overbought areas. - This indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries in OverSold/Bought areas. - HTF RVI Pro Indicator allows you to attach  RVI from Higher time frame to your current chart  --> th
MACD Higher Time Frame ml
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF MACD Oscillator for MT4. - HTF means - higher timeframe. - MACD indicator itself is one of the most popular indicators for trend trading. - This indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators. - HTF MACD Indicator allows you to attach  MACD from higher timeframe to your current chart  --> this is professional trading approach. - Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here to s
Bollinger Bands Speed Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Unique trend Crypto_Forex Indicator "Bollinger Bands Speed Pro" for MT4, No Repaint. - The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics.   - Speed is the 1st derivative of standard Bollinger Bands. - Bollinger Bands Speed Pro indicator shows how fast BB middle line and BB borders change their directions. - By default: Blue line is the speed of BB middle line, Red line - speed of bottom border, Green one - speed of top border. - It is recommended to use BB Speed Pro in trend
ReTest Pro Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Pro Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTestPro_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTestPro Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (
Force index Speed mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Force index Speed" for MT4, No repaint. - The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics. Force index Speed is the 1st derivative of Force index itself. - Force index is one of the top indicators that combines price and volume data into a single value. - Force index Speed is good for scalping entries into the direction of main trend: use it in combination with any suitable trend indicator. - Force index Speed indicator shows how fast Force index it
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Sergey Strashinskiy
148
Sergey Strashinskiy 2025.01.24 08:03 
 

Пользуюсь несколько дней, отличный индикатор!

TraderTurtle
39
TraderTurtle 2024.01.03 17:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

paddock
371
paddock 2023.03.08 09:54 
 

Excellent indicator. Thankyou. Everybody should take note of swaps for direction. Sit this on the right hand bottom of your chart with a spread indicator above it and there out of the way and you have all the basic info you need. And free, your a legend.

wdbnz1
84
wdbnz1 2022.08.31 18:38 
 

A very good indicator, exactly what I need!

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