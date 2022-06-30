Swap Display Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.15
- Updated: 14 April 2026
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs!If you like this indicator, please leave short positive feedback! Thanks a lot!
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Forex Indicator SWAP Display for MT4, great auxiliary trading tool. Click here to MT5 version!
- SWAP Display indicator shows current swaps for long and short trades of forex pair where it is attached.
- It is possible to locate SWAP Display values in any corner of the chart.
- It is possible to set up color and font size as well.
- Each trader should know SWAPs when keeping trades opened more than 1 day
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.
Пользуюсь несколько дней, отличный индикатор!