Cosmic Diviner X Planet

4

This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level.

The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for each trading period, depending on the volatility of the currency pair the indicator is running on.

The strength of the global and local trade trends and the histogram visualization on the chart are calculated using a variety of original formulas and algorithms.


Features of strategy

The Cosmic Diviner X Planet indicator is never redrawn.

  • Entry points:
    • Buy signal - blue arrow pointing upwards, text label with the recommended buying price.
    • Sell signal - red arrow pointing downwards, text label with the recommended selling price.
  • Take Profit levels:
    • Take Profit level 1 - blue price label with the recommended price Tp1.
    • Take Profit level 2 - blue price label with the recommended price Tp2.
  • Stop Loss level:
    • The zone of the recommended Stop Loss level is displayed as a purple price label.
  • Options for using the strategy:
    1. When a buy or sell signal appears, open an order (Sell or Buy) and set Stop Loss.
    2. Once the price reaches the Take Profit 1 level, close half of the order and move the safety Stop Loss to breakeven.
    3. When the price reaches the Take Profit 2 level, close the order.

A specific feature of the indicator is that it has a three-tick delay for gathering market information, which makes it unable to work at the weekends. This three-tick delay is absent in the strategy tester.


Indicator Parameters

  • Depth of Dynamic Level - depth of the dynamic level.
  • Take Profit 1 Index - Take Profit 1 index.
  • Take Profit 2 Index - Take Profit 2 index.
  • Stop Loss at the Dynamic Level - stop loss at the dynamic level.
  • Stop Loss Index - works if stop loss at the dynamic level is not used.
  • Show Table (close in tester mode to increase speed) - show the information tables of the indicator (reduces the speed of testing when enabled).
  • Alert (Buy, Sell, TP, SL) - alert for Buy, Sell, TP, SL.
  • Push-notification Deal Found - push-notification for found deals.
  • Push-notification TP and SL - push-notification for take profit, stop loss.
  • Send Mail Notification - send notifications to email.
Reviews 2
Andris Forstmanis
360
Andris Forstmanis 2018.08.22 22:18 
 

Perfect. Using it for half year in profit.

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Andris Forstmanis
360
Andris Forstmanis 2018.08.22 22:18 
 

Perfect. Using it for half year in profit.

Shumin Huang
219
Shumin Huang 2018.04.23 13:58 
 

指标都不是万能的，然并卵用

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