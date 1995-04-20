Inside Bar and Outside Bar Patterns m
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Inside Bar & Outside bar Patterns" for MT4.
- Indicator "Inside Bar & Outside Bar Patterns" is very powerful for Price Action trading. No repaint; No delay;
- Indicator detects Inside Bar and Outside bar Patterns on chart:
- Bullish pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- Bearish pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- Inside Bar itself has High R/R ratio (reward/risk).
- With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.
- Indicator "Inside Bar & Outside Bar Patterns" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.