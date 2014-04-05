CCI with Dynamic OSB zones MT5 r

Crypto_Forex Indicator "CCI with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones" for MT5, No Repaint.





- Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is excellent for Momentum trading into the trend direction.

- It is great to take Sell entries from dynamic OverBought zone and Buy entries from dynamic OverSold zone into the direction of main trend.

- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action entries as well.

- Dynamic OverBought zone - above yellow line.

- Dynamic OverSold zone - below blue line.

- CCI oscillator measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price.

- With PC and Mobile Alerts.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.