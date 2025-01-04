Single Sniper mz

"SINGLE SNIPER" EA is a powerful scalping trading system for MT4 platform!

High Win ratio is around 90%! System is using compound interest risk management!

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

Use Set_file for testing and trading: download EA set_file

Trades are very accurate: around 85-90%.

System is NOT using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each order has own SL for account protection.

Orders Opening Sensor for entries sensitivity setup.

EA sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volatility.

No through weekend trading.

Precise operating time filter with 1 minute accuracy.

Leverage of account: from 1:30 to 1:2000.

Recommended pairs are GBPAUD and GBPCAD.

Operating time : EA is looking for entry opportunities from the end of US trading session till the middle of Asia session according to time filter in settings. If system did not open orders during operating time - it means there were no entry signals available on chart - do not forget that this EA is sniping trading system .

Time frame : only M15.

How to install EA:

System requires MT4 account with narrow spreads (Raw spread or ECN).

-Open GBPCAD and GBPAUD charts.

-Select M15 timeframe on each chart.

-Attach EA to each chart.

-Apply "Set_file" to EA on each chart. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.

-Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run (or just use VPS).

IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:

- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period). If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will help to check that and provide related Set_file if necessary.

- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.