Trend Scalping Signal
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Indicator for determining the trend. The arrows and lines on the chart show the price reversal and the probable current trend or correction. You should always trade in the direction of the arrow. It is best to use the indicator on several time frames at once and enter the market when all time frames have the same arrow. For example, we open a sell trade if there is a red arrow on the M5, M30 and H4 timeframes. Or we open a buy deal if the indicator shows a blue arrow on all timeframes.
Advantages of the indicator:
- created for scalping
- does not redraw values
- easy to use
- very easy to set up
Indicator settings:
- period - trend calculation period.
- arrow - size of arrows on the chart.