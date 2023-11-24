Advanced Multi Scalping EA m

ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth.

This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.

Download EA Set_files for testing and trading:

Features of EA:

Additional spread settings.

Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss.

SWAP display for Long/Short.

Fixed_SL option.



System is safe and NOT using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each order has own SL for account protection.

Built-in SPREAD display.



Implemented compound interest method.



Min required account balance to run robot is just $100.

TimeFrame: only M15.

Trading pairs : AUDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCHF, EURCAD, GBPCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD.

Operating time : EA begins looking for entry signals during the second half of US session till the middle of Asia session.

Leverage of account: any leverage in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.

Risk Management: 1-3% risk per trade (can be changed in settings) OR fixed lot.

How to install: System requires MT4 account with narrow spreads (Raw spread or ECN). - Open AUDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCHF, EURCAD, GBPCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD charts.

- Select M15 timeframe on each chart.

- Attach EA to each chart.

- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA on each chart. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.

- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to leave MT4 run on PC (or VPS).



IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:

- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch =GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period).If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will help you with that and provide related Set_files if necessary.

- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.