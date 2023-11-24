Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
- Experts
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 24.1
- Updated: 23 April 2024
- Activations: 10
ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth.
This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.
Features of EA:
- Additional spread settings.
- Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss.
- SWAP display for Long/Short.
- Fixed_SL option.
- System is safe and NOT using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each order has own SL for account protection.
- This EA is very user friendly and can be used by both: Forex professionals & newcomers.
- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 with relevant risk (2.5% default), apply corresponding Set_files, and leave PC run (or just use VPS).
- Precise operating time filter with 1 minute accuracy.
- Built-in SPREAD display.
- Implemented compound interest method.
- Min required account balance to run robot is just $100.
- TimeFrame: only M15.
- Trading pairs: AUDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCHF, EURCAD, GBPCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD.
- Operating time: EA begins looking for entry signals during the second half of US session till the middle of Asia session.
- Leverage of account: any leverage in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.
- Risk Management: 1-3% risk per trade (can be changed in settings) OR fixed lot.
How to install:
System requires MT4 account with narrow spreads (Raw spread or ECN).
- Open AUDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCHF, EURCAD, GBPCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD charts.
- Select M15 timeframe on each chart.
- Attach EA to each chart.
- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA on each chart. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.
- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to leave MT4 run on PC (or VPS).
great ea