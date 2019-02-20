Indicador Taurus All4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Taurus All4
Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle.
Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations.
It is very simple and easy to use.
Confirmation Modes
Candle Trend Confirmations:
- When the candle switches to light green the trend is high.
- When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down.
- When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low.
Trendline Trend Confirmations:
- When the line in the middle of the candles turn pale blue the trend will be high.
- When the line in the middle of the candles get red the trend will be low.
Trend Confirmations of the dotted line on or below the candle
- When the line on top of the candle is blue it is a confirmation of a bullish trend.
- When the line below the candle is red it is a confirmation of the downtrend.
Support and Resistance Confirmation
- You can confirm the trend also by visualizing the blue lines of support and resistance, in case the resistance or the support has been broken you can enter according to the indicator!
Main trend confirmation
- The main confirmation of trendline is the trendline in the middle of the candles this is the strongest confirmation.
- The 2 trend confirmation is the color of the candles.
- And the 3 trend confirmation is the dashed lines above or below the candles
- Not least the display of the blue lines of support and resistance of the indicator!