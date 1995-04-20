Over Sold Bought Oscillator mt
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 10
OSB Oscillator - is advanced custom indicator, efficient Price Action auxiliary tool.
- Advanced new calculation method is used.
- New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it.
- OSB Oscillator is auxiliary tool to find exact entry points for Price Action, Divergence and Oversold/OverBought signals.
- Oversold values: below 30.
- Overbought values: over 70.
- There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator.
- It is much faster and more accurate than standard oscillators.
- Indicator set up is very easy. It has just 1 parameter - Sensitivity.
How to use:
- as Price Action Filter (see picture).
- as Entry signal in main trend direction (see picture).
- as Divergence indicator with accurate signals (see picture).
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.