Visually, Capernaum, on the chart, appears as small arrows indicating the direction of the trend movement and the opening of trading positions. The appearance of a blue up arrow indicates that the market is beginning to rise and it is time to buy. And the appearance of a red down arrow means that the market is falling and it is high time to sell. When a suitable moment for buying appears, the indicator generates a signal exactly at the moment of its appearance and not below or above the current candle. The arrow will be exactly at the price where the signal appears and will not change its position. Agree, very clearly! A blue arrow appeared - I bought it, a red arrow appeared - I sold it. This is not even an indicator, but a whole super strategy. And there is no need to waste precious minutes on market analysis. One of the well-formed arrow indicators, it has proven itself well when working with all major assets on a variety of timeframes. The algorithm is written specifically for the MT4 terminal. Takes into account more criteria when generating signals. Happy all trading!