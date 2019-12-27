Spread Display Indicator

4.86

Forex Indicator Spread Display for MT4 , great auxiliary trading tool.

  • Spread Display indicator shows current spread of forex pair where it is attached.
  • It is possible to locate Spread display value in any corner of the chart:
  • 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right
  • It is possible to set up color and font size as well.

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

Reviews 9
Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2024.02.05 17:52 
 

Good utility

This.Is.Akan
371
This.Is.Akan 2023.05.14 22:41 
 

Very good, very accurate

clearsearcher1
778
clearsearcher1 2021.10.28 06:09 
 

I use this on every chart. Thanks for the helpful tool.

