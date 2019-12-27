Spread Display Indicator
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.55
- Updated: 18 May 2025
Forex Indicator Spread Display for MT4 , great auxiliary trading tool.
- Spread Display indicator shows current spread of forex pair where it is attached.
- It is possible to locate Spread display value in any corner of the chart:
- 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right
- It is possible to set up color and font size as well.
