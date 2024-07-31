SF Adaptive Scalper EA m

SwapFree Adaptive Scalper EA - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic multi-pair scalping trading system!

This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 9 Set_files available for 9 pairs!

Download EA Set_files for testing and trading:

Features of EA:

Scalping techniques.

No Rollover influence.

No Swaps involved.

No weekend gaps involved.



EA is adaptive to market conditions automatically via AI methods.

System is safe and NOT using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each order has own SL for account protection.

This EA is very user friendly and can be used by both: Forex professionals & newcomers.

Robot is doing compound interest calculations automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 with relevant risk (2% by default) according to procedure below, and leave PC run (or just use VPS). Min required account balance to run robot is just $100.

automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 with relevant according to procedure below, and leave PC run (or just use VPS). Min required account balance to run robot is just $100.

Timeframe: only M15.

Trading pairs : GBPAUD, AUDCAD, GBPCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURCAD, GBPCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD.

When you install EA on different pairs (mentioned above) - magic_numbers must be different on each pair (set_files already have different magic_numbers, therefore just apply set_files). Operating time : EA is looking for entry signals at the beginning of Asia session.

must be different on each pair (set_files already have different magic_numbers, therefore just apply set_files). Operating time : EA is looking for entry signals at the beginning of Asia session.

Leverage of account: any leverage in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.

Risk Management: recommended is 2% risk per trade (can be changed in settings) OR use fixed lot.

How to install:

- Open 9 following charts:

GBPAUD, AUDCAD, GBPCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURCAD, GBPCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD.

- Select M15 timeframe on each chart.

- Attach Expert Adviser to each chart.

- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.

- Leave PC run 24/7 (OR just use VPS instead of PC) to let EA doing its job.

IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:

- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period). If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will help you with that and provide related set_files if necessary.

- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.