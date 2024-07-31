SF Adaptive Scalper EA m
- Experts
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 25.12
- Updated: 21 October 2025
- Activations: 10
SwapFree Adaptive Scalper EA - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic multi-pair scalping trading system!
This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 9 Set_files available for 9 pairs!
- Scalping techniques.
- No Rollover influence.
- No Swaps involved.
- No weekend gaps involved.
- EA is adaptive to market conditions automatically via AI methods.
- System is safe and NOT using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each order has own SL for account protection.
- This EA is very user friendly and can be used by both: Forex professionals & newcomers.
- Robot is doing compound interest calculations automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 with relevant risk (2% by default) according to procedure below, and leave PC run (or just use VPS).
- Min required account balance to run robot is just $100.
- Timeframe: only M15.
- Trading pairs: GBPAUD, AUDCAD, GBPCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURCAD, GBPCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD.
- When you install EA on different pairs (mentioned above) - magic_numbers must be different on each pair (set_files already have different magic_numbers, therefore just apply set_files).
- Operating time: EA is looking for entry signals at the beginning of Asia session.
- Leverage of account: any leverage in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.
- Risk Management: recommended is 2% risk per trade (can be changed in settings) OR use fixed lot.
How to install:
- Open 9 following charts:
GBPAUD, AUDCAD, GBPCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURCAD, GBPCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD.
- Select M15 timeframe on each chart.
- Attach Expert Adviser to each chart.
- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.
- Leave PC run 24/7 (OR just use VPS instead of PC) to let EA doing its job.
IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:
- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period). If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will help you with that and provide related set_files if necessary.
- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.
hi i am using robot forex broker please check if time zone is set correctly. Thanks