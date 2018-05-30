Weis Wave with Alert

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    Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index
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    How to trade info visit:

      http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com 

    ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : training Room and  complete manual access. 


    This is a Weis Wave indicator which is based on Richard D. Wyckoff theory. It works in all time periods, range bar and tick bar charts and it can be applied to any market.

    This indicator is an evolution of Weis Wave because it offers the autowaves feature, five different wave types as well as the powerful Speed Index.  Each price wave is moving in a specific direction up or down until it reverses. In order for the indicator wave to reverse in the opposite direction, the price should exceed the number of points (pip*10) set in the parameters. Therefore, the last wave repaints but the theory behind this trading method is forecasting where the market will go by reading  the previous waves.


    Trading Strategies:

    www.tradethevolumewaves.com

    Setup Parameters
    • Indicator Number: Multiple Indicators can be added on the same chart. Valid values "0 to 9" and "a-z"
    • Show Orders: display or not your orders
    • Difference: Number of points required for the current wave to reverse and form a new wave
    • AutoDifference: true/false - Neglects the Difference parameter and adjusts the Difference automatically creating more accurate waves.
    • AutoSensitivity: The higher the number the higher the sensitivity and therefore more waves are formed.
    • Weighted Volume: true/false - Weights volume of  different sessions taking into consideration that when London and US are operating at same time have the highest volume of all sessions occurs and adjusts the rest of the sessions. With this parameter it very easy visualize which volumes are significant even on Asian hours or non-significant on London-US hrs.    
    Not to be used with constant tick charts.
    • Net Volume: 0-Disabled, 1-Price Close, 2 Price Median
    • Wave Type: 0-Regular Volume, 1-Pips, 2 Progressive Volume Rate. 3-Time, 4- Emphasized Volume Waves, 5 - Inverse Progressive Pip Rate
      Speed Index Display and Alert Parameters
      • SI (Speed Index) Display:  Show speed index  0 No Display, 1 Speed Index only, 2 Volume and Speed Index, 3 Volume and Average Speed Index, 4 Speed Index and Wave Speed (Fast or Slow)
      • Show Plutus Patterns or Not
      • Alert on Plutus Patterns: Popup, Sound, Email, Push
      • SpeedAlert: There are two ways that you can be notified for Extreme Speed Index numbers the Automatic and the Manual, please refer to the manual for explanations.
      • Alerts :Popup, Sound, Email, Push
      • Format Wave and Label parameters
      • ShowLabels: Display or not the volume, the pips and the number of bars of each wave
      • What to Display:1-Volume,2-Pips, 3-Bars, 4-All, 5-Volume and Pips
      • ShowWaveLine: Draw the wave line or not
      • Format parameters: LabelShift, Font size, Color Up Color down, wave color, wave width.


        Volume Alert Parameters (Wave Type)

        The info displayed by the alert function are: the pair, the period, a message “High Dn Volume” or “High Up Volume” and the time.

        • Volume Alert above this limit: The value of cumulative volume that will be triggered if the alert is exceeded
        • Alerts: Popup, Sound, Email, Push
        Format Numbers for better display
        • VolDivBy: Volume divider in order to avoid big numbers on the display
        • PipDivBy: Pip distance  divider in order to avoid big numbers on the display
        • SI Multiplier: Speed Index multiplier for better display.
        • Reverse_style: negative down waves

        Location of parameters to be displayed (Corner, Y offset, X offset, Font, Font Size)










































        Reviews 22
        Albert Wong
        218
        Albert Wong 2024.05.25 15:48 
         

        A excellent & quality indicator with great support and thorough education from Takis.

        Zsolt Sarkozy
        78
        Zsolt Sarkozy 2023.08.27 07:33 
         

        Exceptional indicator and way of thinking how, why and when market is moving in either direction. Comes along with thorough education and support. Takis, the author also maintains a Discord channel to guide us through and signal us market opportunities. Sincerely recommended.

        Pham Dang Mai Tram
        710
        Pham Dang Mai Tram 2023.08.05 10:24 
         

        I have learned a lot from the author's lessons and really made money from this indicator. This indicator is very useful for traders.

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        Filter:
        Albert Wong
        218
        Albert Wong 2024.05.25 15:48 
         

        A excellent & quality indicator with great support and thorough education from Takis.

        wongkeseeng
        33
        wongkeseeng 2024.01.19 10:01 
         

        Defintely help with those who love wycoff method and it is a well thoughtout indicator. excellent support from Takis.

        Zsolt Sarkozy
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        Zsolt Sarkozy 2023.08.27 07:33 
         

        Exceptional indicator and way of thinking how, why and when market is moving in either direction. Comes along with thorough education and support. Takis, the author also maintains a Discord channel to guide us through and signal us market opportunities. Sincerely recommended.

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        Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2023.08.27 07:49
        Thank you, Zsolt!
        Pham Dang Mai Tram
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        Pham Dang Mai Tram 2023.08.05 10:24 
         

        I have learned a lot from the author's lessons and really made money from this indicator. This indicator is very useful for traders.

        Perez0289
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        Perez0289 2022.04.15 20:21 
         

        It's a great indicator, while I'm still in the process of using it 100% correctly. But already now I have good results. Panagiotis is very helpful. My investment so far.

        cattledog
        255
        cattledog 2022.04.08 02:03 
         

        save your money. rubbish indicator.

        Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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        Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2022.04.12 20:12
        You are unbelievable, you had rented my product for a month and it expired on 26/12/2021. After 3.5 months of expiration, you review my product badly because you did not get refunded from mql5. You have never even asked me for the manual, you never even asked me for the support I provide which is very obvious from the reviews of other owners. I really feel sorry for you! I will request to mql5 that you get banned from reviews because I have noticed that you have done this again. Any good reviews? probably not, because did not get refunded!
        Tamer Mohamed
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        Tamer Mohamed 2022.02.25 11:34 
         

        A great indicator to have and lovely group. Panagiotis very helpful.

        divyesh1971984
        19
        divyesh1971984 2022.02.24 16:31 
         

        I have been learning the Wyckoff method for the past 3 years but like others I jumped around to other things. I also worked on an algo for two years too because I found my trading to be too inconsistent. Finally, last November I bought this indicator focused more on Weis wave along with price wave and my skills really improved. Day-trading using Wyckoff can be challenging at times and you don't have much time to think about a trade. Sometimes you get confused when you are tired. Weis wave is a great visual aid that has helped me immensely. I bought the package that includes 1:1 training with Panagiotis. He really helped to scale my risk and reward and also worked on psychology of my trading. He has created two different VIP groups. One where he shares the signals and analysis and other where by he imparts training and learning on the go. I've actually day traded forex and indices using Weis wave and seems to be so easy with Speed Index and Plutus signals. I learned that we can even catch breakouts the day before they happen. I can't thank Panagiotis enough for creating this fabulous, real-time indicator suite! All I can say welcome to the world of stress-free trading..

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        Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2022.02.24 16:35
        Thank you for kind words Divyesh. Just trying to help out retail traders.
        Player1
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        Player1 2022.02.17 10:17 
         

        The author is very active on his blog and sends out regular tips on possible market directions based on his indicator, this is very helpful. Currently using the indicator to help confirm the direction of my trades

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        Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2022.02.17 12:43
        Thank you for your review!
        Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
        4222
        Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2022.01.06 00:42 
         

        My favorite indicator

        Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
        7406
        Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2022.01.06 11:12
        Thank you Paulina. Make sure you send me a proof of purchase because there is more for you. You can benefit from the two groups The Setup and Training as well as The SI Traders where we share potential trades. Plus mobile app to get notified of all. By the way all the above is free.
        meshach williams
        48
        meshach williams 2021.11.29 21:57 
         

        This indicator is one of the best in the world. The support from the author is excellent and his knowledge on the forex market is incredible. combine this indicator with wyckoff and you will be profitable for sure.

        Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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        Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2021.11.29 21:59
        Thank you Meshach.
        Marcos Yuge
        679
        Marcos Yuge 2021.08.03 08:56 
         

        This indicator, for sure, was one of the best I have ever purchased. Very easy to use. After choosing the asset and the direction I want to enter the market, I check if the indicator confirms my strategy. If it shows divergence I immediately cancel the trade. Similarly, I am very reassured when the market goes in the opposite direction after I am in the market. If it is a simple correction, the indicator will tell me and then I can continue trading. If it is something more severe, then I close my positions. All this, with a simple reading of the indicator. Other than that, I have to mention the author's website. It presents a lot of useful information and daily market analysis. In them you can see that the author really uses this tool for his daily trading. This increases the credibility of the product even more. Finally, the author is very accessible. Whenever I needed his support, I was promptly attended to. I would definitely recommend this indicator. It is worth the investment.

        Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
        7406
        Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2021.08.03 09:00
        Thank you for the nice review Marcos.
        JohnDoeish
        144
        JohnDoeish 2021.03.21 21:07 
         

        The combination of the Weis Wave indicator and the Speed Index invented by the author, sounded very appealing to me, so I gave it a try a month ago. I'm still learning how to apply the concept, but it clearly has a huge potential. The blog and the community of the authors' website - which I did not know about before signing up - are priceless.

        Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
        7406
        Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2021.03.21 21:24
        Thank you for your kind words John. Have you joined the members, who are you?
        skelts
        116
        skelts 2021.03.12 06:14 
         

        Have had the indicator since January 2021, Takis has been very helpful and has explained via video the right way to use the indicator, he also sends an email if he finds a potential trade which fast tracks the learning curve and helps the trading bank as well. I believe it's the best Forex product I have ever bought, now it's just up to me to trust it and that is becoming a lot easier as the results start piling up in my favour. I once read that trading can be compared to a science experiment where you collect data points and assess the results over a set number of trades, using this Weiss Wave indicator you have a set of rules to follow and you can get as close to a science experiment as you can given that fx is still highly variable. Surprised there aren't more purchasers.

        Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
        7406
        Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2021.03.12 07:29
        Thank you David for your kind words.
        jas1968
        141
        jas1968 2020.07.21 19:13 
         

        2 days ago I purchased this indicator. The indicator itself works fantastic. I have used many indicators in the past but this is head and shoulders above anything else. The author is very helpful and genuine and immediately after purchase offered to help me set it up. If you are a seriously wanting to up your trading game, this will give you the edge you need. Highly recommend.

        Kjetil1964
        25
        Kjetil1964 2020.07.03 18:40 
         

        a very good tool, it is not an indicator, but a tool, i don't use indicators they are all lagging, and made for smart money to screw us who they all call "dumb money" i am realist and i trade using wave patterns, volume and divergence, its the 3 only tools that can help a manuel technical trader, the weis wave speed index has become a vital tool for me especially when it comes to time the entries better than i used to do, i used it as my confirmation tool together with wave patterns and divergence, those 3 together are hard to beat, and f one of them dont agree with the other, the i go have a beer and wait for the trade to come to me, more than anything Panagiotis has saved me from entering bad trades which is as important if not more than entering good trades, also his support is very good and proves he is a serious guy, he does not only sells and disappears like many others in this market and on this page

        ykng1971
        371
        ykng1971 2020.04.25 10:59 
         

        I have purchased weis wave with alert, No demand No supply, Weis pip wave , all MT4 products. These are very good 5-star indicators. And Panagiotis is generous and extremely helpful in explaining the proper ways of using these indicators. These indicators are must haves for chart reading. I strongly recommend his products.

        johnlyj
        524
        johnlyj 2019.06.11 14:51 
         

        Simply a good quality indicator. It helps me to understand what the market is doing. Suitable for different type of strategies. Thanks Panagiotis for such a useful tool

        Tom Smith
        301
        Tom Smith 2019.04.08 18:17 
         

        The author has provided good support. Transaction strategies are being learned.

        forix7
        627
        forix7 2019.03.25 11:10 
         

        Simply fabulous indicator and Panagiotis is a very helpful Author / Seller - this indicator is a must have for any serious trader, the alerts help you monitor wave pips and the download is perfect and trouble free, upgraded indicator is certainly worth paying for and also has many many different trading opportunites / strategies - All updates and programming are A1 and faultless which are a pleasure to work with in this indicator industry, never any problems and NO repainting - I could not trade without this now - thanks for sharing the GREAT work of yours - It paid for itself in 12 hours just testing it, thanks again :)

        In addition to my review, i have just downloaded the updated AUTO version which is AMAZING - I no longer have to change the wave settings and can let the indicator do it for me automatically when switching time frames and charts, this indicator just gets better and better, thanks for your effort in updating it so it makes our lives easier, GREAT WORK

        12
        Reply to review