Slayer Binary
- Indicators
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Slayer Binary is a binary options one-candle strike arrow indicator. This indicator is not for those seeking the holy grail, as it's an unrealistic approach to trading in general. The indicator gives a steady hit rate, and if used with money management and a daily goal, the indicator will be even more reliable. The indicator comes with many features that are listed below:
|FEATURES
|NO REPAINT: The indicator doesn't repaint its arrows live; once an arrow is given, it will stay there even if the price moves in the opposite direction.
|STATS PANEL: a panel that shows indicator performance stats, such as overall win rate % and max loss-win signals in a row, and more
|DIVERGENCE-BASED PROVEN LOGIC: The indicator uses a divergence strategy to determine buy/sell arrows.
|MORE THAN 6 EXTRA FILTERS: The indicator has many and plenty of extra filters to raise the win rate and give unlimited combos to test.
|HOW TO TRADE?
|Simply open a call/buy when an up arrow prints, and close the trade on the next candle of that time frame in current use...vice versa for sell/put signals.
|have a daily goal, for example 3 winners and than stop trading, having a daily goal will make the indicator a very powerfull tool.
|SUPPORT ?
|the indicator will be consintly updated per customers requests, i belive in customer opinion and will always improve accrodingly.