Smoothed Trend Histogram MT5 r
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 5.21
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Smoothed Trend Histogram" for MT5, No Repaint.
- Smoothed Trend Histogram indicator is much more efficient than any standard Moving Averages cross.
- It is especially focused for big trends detection.
- Indicator has 2 colors: Red for bearish downtrend and Green for bullish uptrend (colors can be changed in settings).
- With Mobile and PC alerts.
- It is great idea to combine this indicator with any other trading methods: Price Action, Scalping, Momentum trading, other indicators.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.