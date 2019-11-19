Elite Renko
- Indicators
- Jermaine Wedderburn
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Renko Charts with Heiken Ashi Filter now have the alerts and the Win-rate.
Now you can know which signal will give you that edge your trading needs.
Risk to Reward Settings
Wins versus Losses Count
There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification.
The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts.
The four (4) alert types are:
Three-bar Formation; Pinbar; Marabozu and Engulfing Bar
HaBars Signals
Renko Bars Signals
The alerts may also be adjusted by settings found in the input window of the indicator.
Signal to signal Pip Count
Stats Specification:
There are two different types
Risk to reward stats at the top- Works With Moving Average Filter
Pip count for signal to signal below- Does not work with Moving Average Filter
For wicks settings
Wicks:
mean renko 0.3 wicks
vanilla/regular renko 0.5 for wicks
The alerts works on regular charts but it was created mainly for offline charts such as Renko.
The heiken ashi is found on all mt4 platforms, you can add it to the chart as an overlay of bar charts or line charts.
For Proper Risk to reward Percentage winrate, set it to 0.1, you will see the proper winrate.
For Renko Chart Downloads:
https://forex-station.com/download/file.php?id=3311880&sid=53f9855458f954df7644ce54ea550a30
Range and Renko Indicators for MT4 (forex-station.com)
https://www.forexfactory.com/attachment/file/3799594?d=1606489894
Offline Renko Chart Generator for MT4 | Forex Factory
hi I just bought this system a couple of hours ago & so far so good it looks very promising so far heres hoping ! jermaine could you please dm me to discuss the system thanks martin