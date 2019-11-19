Elite Renko

Renko Charts with Heiken Ashi Filter now have the alerts and the Win-rate .

Now you can know which signal will give you that edge your trading needs.

Risk to Reward Settings

Wins versus Losses Count

There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification.

The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts.

The four (4) alert types are:

Three-bar Formation; Pinbar; Marabozu and Engulfing Bar

HaBars Signals

Renko Bars Signals

The alerts may also be adjusted by settings found in the input window of the indicator.

Signal to signal Pip Count

Stats Specification:

There are two different types

Risk to reward stats at the top- Works With Moving Average Filter

Pip count for signal to signal below- Does not work with Moving Average Filter

For wicks settings

Wicks:

mean renko 0.3 wicks

vanilla/regular renko 0.5 for wicks

The alerts works on regular charts but it was created mainly for offline charts such as Renko.

The heiken ashi is found on all mt4 platforms, you can add it to the chart as an overlay of bar charts or line charts.

For Proper Risk to reward Percentage winrate, set it to 0.1, you will see the proper winrate.

For Renko Chart Downloads:

https://forex-station.com/download/file.php?id=3311880&sid=53f9855458f954df7644ce54ea550a30

Range and Renko Indicators for MT4 (forex-station.com)



https://www.forexfactory.com/attachment/file/3799594?d=1606489894

Offline Renko Chart Generator for MT4 | Forex Factory





