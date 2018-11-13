SystemBinaryM1
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 13 November 2018
- Activations: 15
SystemBinaryM1 - a professional indicator for
trading short-term binary options, is a complete, self-contained
author's strategy for working in the binary options market. The unique
algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the
calculation of reference points on three different time periods M15, M5.
M1. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term,
medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The
indicator is set in the usual way and works with any trade symbols. The indicator is fully configured for trading binary options with an expiration time of 30 - 60 seconds.
Advantages of the indicator
- It is a self-sufficient trading strategy and does not require additional indicators.
- analyzes price extremes
- analyzes volatility
- analyzes breakdown support and resistance levels
- no custom settings
Indicator Parameters
- alert = true - enables / disables the display of the Alert signal window;
- notification = false - enable / disable sending notifications.
- mail = false - enables / disables sending email notifications.
Recommendations for working with the indicator
-
To set the indicator on a chart with any time period, the indicator
will automatically change the period of the chart to the desired one.
- Wait until a trade signal appears (the signal is generated at the beginning of the emergence of a new candle M1).
- Open a trade in the direction of the trading signal, the expiration time of a binary option is 30–60 seconds.
- I recommend not to make a deal when changing trading sessions and the release of important economic news.