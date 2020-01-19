Heiken Ashi Candles indicator
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.55
- Updated: 20 December 2024
Crypto and Forex Indicator: Heiken Ashi Candles for MT4. No Repaint.
- Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Candles is very useful auxiliary indicator to make trend more visible.
- It's useful for making candlestick charts more readable and trends easier to analyze.
- Most profits are generated when markets are trending, so predicting trends correctly is necessary.
- The Heikin-Ashi chart is constructed like a regular candlestick chart except the formula for calculating each bar is different
- Heikin-Ashi has a smoother look, as it is essentially taking an average of the movement.
- Green candles with no lower "shadows" indicate a strong uptrend.
- Red candles with no higher shadows identify a strong downtrend.
- Candles with a small body surrounded by upper and lower shadows indicate a trend change or correction.
Works perfectly in my daily TF trading. Will be buying one of the EAs soon.