Scalping Histogram mr
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 11 April 2024
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint.
- Scalping Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main direction of price momentum after minor price correction.
- Scalping Histogram can be in 2 colors: orange for bearish momentum and green for bullish one.
- Once you see at least 10 consecutive histogram bars of the same color it means strong momentum takes place.
- Entry signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with initial momentum color (see the pictures).
- Use scalping targets - closest highs/lows on chart.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
- for SELL signals: at least 10 consecutive orange histogram bars (momentum) +1 green bar on histogram (correction)+1 orange bar(open Short trade here).
This indicator is simple, clear, accurate and so easy to use it to see the quick trend and major trend by adding twice. light in ressources. for me it complete my tools and especially the RSI for 8 symbols which is very important for me. The support quick and effective is nice and i always have a quick good response Well Done. Thank you.