Fractal Trend Lines mt
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 13 June 2024
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Fractal Trend Lines" for MT4.
- This indicator is excellent for traders who use Graphical Analysis with breakouts!!!
- "Fractal Trend Lines" shows graphical Up Trend (violet) & Down Trend (red color) lines.
- Up Trend & Down Trend lines are built on 2 nearest corresponding fractals.
- Indicator has few parameters responsible for trend lines color and width.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alert of breakout.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.
Thank you Dmitri for fast response, and nice indicator.