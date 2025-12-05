MACD with Trend ZigZag mp
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 2.31
- Updated: 5 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MACD with Trend ZigZag" for MT4.
- MACD indicator itself is one of the most popular tool for trend trading.
- "MACD with Trend ZigZag" is excellent for using with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators.
- Use this indicator to select most accurate entry signals:
- - If MACD is above 0 (green color) and ZigZag line is upward - search only for Buy Price Action patterns.
- - If MACD is below 0 (pink color) and ZigZag line is downward - search only for Sell Price Action patterns.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.