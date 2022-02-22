Price Range Levels
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 21 December 2024
- Activations: 10
Forex Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" for MT4
- Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" is very useful auxiliary trading tool.
- It shows you daily, weekly and monthly most probable levels, which can be reached by price (price range levels).
- Daily range is useful for intraday traders.
- Weekly & Monthly ranges are for Swing and Long term traders.
- Indicator is excellent to plan your Take Profit targets or arrange Stop Losses.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.
This is definitely one of those secret gems that every trader needs on their charts. It shows you the potential max move for the day, week and month. Set daily to 14 and you will be surprised at how many times the price reverses to the pip when touched.