HMA Trend Professional MT4

4.57

Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis.

HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction.


The main differences from the free version:

  1. Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data.
  2. Plotting statistical charts for analyzing the probability of a reversal.
  3. Automatic filtering of signals with a high probability of trend reversal.
  4. Ability to generate preliminary signals on the current open bar (can be canceled).


What is it and how does it work?

The HMA indicator changes color when its movement direction changes. This feature can be used to try to predict the change in the direction of the indicator, and, therefore, to predict the trend reversal.

The probability of a trend reversal is the probability of switching the direction of the slow HMA.

The indicator examines the behavior of the HMA indicator on the entire history, analyzes the number of switches and the duration of each direction of the indicator, estimates the probability of indicator reversal on the current bar, calculates the expected value and the standard deviation, and draws the statistical diagrams of the distribution series for subsequent analysis by the trader

Expected value (in the context of the indicator use) is the number of the HMA indicator bars in the same direction in history, where the HMA indicator had reversed on average.

Standard deviation (in the context of the indicator use) - the HMA indicator is most likely to reverse in the range of bars from ME-SD to ME+SD (where ME is the expected value, SD is the standard deviation).

In practice, impulse movements are noted to occur most often in the range of ME+SD bars, and the retracement movements take place within the range of ME-SD bars.


You can use all statistical data in your Expert Advisor through indicator buffers.
See usage example in the "Comments" tab


How is this applied?

If you know that the slow HMAis probable to change the movement direction, do not open a deal, since the old trend has already been exhausted, and the probability of reversal or correction is high

If you see a possibility of the fast HMAswitching in the near future, open a deal at the end of the retracement movement and close a profitable deal at the end of the impulse movement

The video shows a record of real-time trading, demonstrating the indicator features with explanations of all the actions performed


You can test the functionality of the program by downloading the test version from the Comments tab


Parameters

HMA settings - parameters of the Hull indicators.

  • Fast HMA period - fast HMA period.
  • Slow HMA period - slow HMA period.
  • HMA averaging method - smoothing method.
  • the Frequency of signals in the trend direction - frequency of signals in the trend direction:
    • Frequent signals (by switching Fast HMA) - frequent signals by switching of the fast HMA in the direction of the slow HMA.
    • Rare signals (by switching Slow HMA)) - rare signals by switching of the slow HMA.
  • the Probability Value for filtering late signals (Freq.signals) - the probability value, above which the late signals are filtered out (only for the frequent signals).
  • Show Signal Arrows in main window? - Draw signal arrows in the main window.
  • Size of Signal Arrows in main window -Size of signal arrows in the main window.
  • Color of UP-trend signal - color of the Up signal.
  • Color of DOWN-trend signal - color of the Down signal.
  • Position of the panel to display the probability - position of the panel with the probability diagrams

Messages/Sounds - text and sound settings.

  • ON/OFF - Sound when the signal - enable sound signals.
  • ON/OFF - Alert - enable alerts in the terminal.
  • ON/OFF - Mail - enable sending emails.
  • ON/OFF - Push - enable sending push notifications to mobile devices.
  • Sound file on the closed bar - the final signal - audio file name for the final signal (on a closed bar).
  • Sound file on the current bar - the possible signal - audio file name for a preliminary signal (on the current bar).
  • Enable the possible signal on the current bar - enable a preliminary signal on the current bar.
Reviews 7
Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2022.05.20 19:51 
 

Однозначно полезный индикатор

Hamadfx
626
Hamadfx 2020.03.05 18:41 
 

i have dealt with many developers but none like pavel. our story starts 9 months ago since i made a request to include auto parameter either freelance or for everyone who bought the product and he chose everyone. then i thought wow this guy surely appreciate his customers that he wants to add new features for everyone. so i bought the indicator and he went silent so i made it official and requested on comments (confirm) 30/8/2019 in the comments section and he said in private that will be done when time allows. the roller coaster starts here when i ask from time to time for the progress and he replies not now im busy will be free august then September with nothing done till Nov 2019 where he avoided me altogether and not say a single word.

This reaches me to the following conclusion:

avoid any product carrying pavel signature as he doesn't appreciate his work so why would I appreciate doing business with such a developer.

anyone need proof i could send you the whole chat screenshot that extends 9 month from mql5 and you could judge if you want to have products from such a developer.

Edit: changed my review to 5. the developer added buffer to statistics which could be linked to EA. very useful to determine the best parameter.

Shumin Huang
219
Shumin Huang 2018.04.03 13:35 
 

很棒的指标

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Utilities
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Parabolic SAR is one of the most popular indicators allowing you to determine in a timely manner the trend reversal, get an early entry point and accurately define the place of profit taking. Parabolic SAR is very efficient in case of a trendy market but often gives false signals during a flat. In order to sort such signals out, it is possible to use the same indicator on higher timeframes. This eliminates the main drawback of the indicator during a flat, while retaining its advantage of early e
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Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). Features Graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA has switched its direction on any timeframe, a question mark or exclamation mark is displayed on the panel, accompanied by a text and audio message. The messages can be configured separately for each timeframe using the corresponding checkboxes. The indicator is located in a separate window, so as not to overload
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4.67 (9)
Indicators
The indicator automatically builds Support/Resistance levels (Zones) from different timeframes on one chart. Support-resistance levels are horizontal lines. As a rule, the market does not respond to a specific price level, but to a price range around the level, because demand and supply of market participants are not formed clearly on the line, but are “spread out” at a certain distance from the level. This indicator determines and draws precisely such a price range within which strong positi
Market Calculator for MT4
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Indicators
Market Calculator is a powerful tool that allows you to easily and quickly calculate the main parameters of a trade: Lot size, StopLoss and TakeProfit, as well as estimate the amount of funds (required Margin) to open a position. The program has a very convenient and intuitive control, because implemented in OS Windows style. There are many interesting and handy features - just watch the video: youtu.be/FG2qqTJTIhE All program data are sorted into sections in the form of tabs: " Lot Calculator "
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5 (4)
Experts
This is advanced Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe version of the " Candle Pattern Finder " program (search for candlestick patterns based on the book by Gregory L. Morris "Candlesticks charting explained. Timeless techniques for trading stocks and futures" ). This version is implemented as an Expert Advisor-assistant to reduce the load on the terminal. The EA does not trade on its own. The program searches for candlestick patterns for ALL symbols of the "Market Watch" window and for ALL standard
Spread Monitor MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
Indicators
The "Spread Monitor" indicator allows you to analyze the spread change during the day, control the expansion of the spread by your broker and has a number of interesting additional features Choosing a broker with a minimum spread value is very important for the work of night advisors, scalping and intraday trading. However, the MT4 terminal does not store spread data, so the multifunctional "Spread Monitor" indicator will be useful for any intraday trader. Features: The indicator shows the curr
Easy Trend System MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
Indicators
The indicator determines the state of the market (trend or flat) using the upgraded Bollinger Bands of higher timeframes and colors the bars in trend/flat colors. The indicator also gives signals (arrow on the chart + Sound and notification to Mail, Push): signal at the beginning of every new trend; signal inside the trend (entry at the end of the correction) Signals are never redrawn! How to use the indicator? The indicator works very well intraday. When using the indicator for intraday (TF M
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Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2022.05.20 19:51 
 

Однозначно полезный индикатор

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.05.21 21:11
Благодарю Вас! Пусть этот индикатор поможет Вам в прибыльной торговле!
akku7860
44
akku7860 2021.06.13 07:55 
 

Good.

Marcel Wohlgenannt
361
Marcel Wohlgenannt 2020.04.30 16:00 
 

its OK for scalping M15 and HMA 12 and HMA 40 like it

Hamadfx
626
Hamadfx 2020.03.05 18:41 
 

i have dealt with many developers but none like pavel. our story starts 9 months ago since i made a request to include auto parameter either freelance or for everyone who bought the product and he chose everyone. then i thought wow this guy surely appreciate his customers that he wants to add new features for everyone. so i bought the indicator and he went silent so i made it official and requested on comments (confirm) 30/8/2019 in the comments section and he said in private that will be done when time allows. the roller coaster starts here when i ask from time to time for the progress and he replies not now im busy will be free august then September with nothing done till Nov 2019 where he avoided me altogether and not say a single word.

This reaches me to the following conclusion:

avoid any product carrying pavel signature as he doesn't appreciate his work so why would I appreciate doing business with such a developer.

anyone need proof i could send you the whole chat screenshot that extends 9 month from mql5 and you could judge if you want to have products from such a developer.

Edit: changed my review to 5. the developer added buffer to statistics which could be linked to EA. very useful to determine the best parameter.

Kad Mech
1362
Kad Mech 2018.04.04 02:44 
 

Hi good product, very interesting. markets with probabilities is a good approach. I will try it with a support indicator, resistance and pivot. To do with time. bye

Shumin Huang
219
Shumin Huang 2018.04.03 13:35 
 

很棒的指标

Vitali Kadel
2358
Vitali Kadel 2018.03.21 18:35 
 

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