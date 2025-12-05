Scalping Channel mq
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Channel" for MT4.
- Scalping Channel has ATR-based volatility borders.
- Great to use for scalping trading:
- Enter in trades via arrangement pending limit order on the middle line.
- Consider Bullish entries when green steady upward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed above top border (see pictures).
- Consider Bearish entries when red steady downward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed below bottom border (see pictures).
