Trend Oscillator mw
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 10
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool!
- Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation".
- Smoothest oscillator ever developed.
- Green color for upward trends, Red color for downward trends.
- Oversold values: below 5, Overbought values: over 95.
- There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator.
- With PC and Mobile alerts.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.