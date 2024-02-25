Scalping Sniper md
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator SCALPING SNIPER for MT4, No Repaint Trading System.
Scalping Sniper - is advanced system (indicator) showing accurate price momentum!
- Upgrade your trading methods with the professional Scalping Sniper Indicator for MT4.
- This system provide very accurate but rare sniping signals, with win rate up to 90%.
- System suppose to use many pairs to search for signals to compensate low number of signals per one pair.
- Scalping Sniper consist of:
- Top & Bottom Volatility lines (Blue color);
- Middle line (Orange or Yellow) - shows major trend;
- Signal Direction line (Red) - shows local trend direction.
- Area above 70 level - overbought zone (Do not BUY there).
- Area below 30 - oversold zone (Do not SELL there).
- Momentum line (Green) - generates exact signal to enter to trades.
- Scalping Sniper has no adjustable parameters (except colors) to avoid hassle for user.
HOW TO USE (Example for LONG, see pictures):
- Current candle is just closed.
- Red line is above Orange one (it means - Up trend).
- Green line value is below 70 level (not in overbought zone).
- Green line is above Red one and just formed Rebound Upward Hook: Hook means that green line went closely to red one and then bounced up forming visible angle.
- Green line is above Blue Top Band line after Hook formed.
- If steps 1-5 are done - open LONG trade with SL below min of last 3 candles and TP = 0.35-1 of SL size.
- Vice versa for SHORT trades.
Timeframe: Any (H4 is the best for this system).
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.
Жаль что не предусмотрен сигнал, можно было бы и шесть звезд поставить)) спасибо автору!