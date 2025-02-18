AutoPilot Trading Service

AutoPilot Trading Service for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced application designed to enhance the MT5 platform by automating and optimizing both manual and algorithmic trading activities. By integrating seamlessly into the (recommended but not mandatory) <terminal_directory>\MQL5\Services directory, this service not only supports the automation of trading strategies but also improves the execution of trades, whether they are initiated manually or through Expert Advisors (EAs). The AutoPilot Trading Service excels in managing top-performing positions, enabling traders to maximize returns and minimize risks effectively. Moreover, this service stands out as a unique offering on the MQL5 market, setting a new standard for trading tools. It provides traders with a powerful, versatile tool, facilitating better management and oversight of their trading portfolios, making it an indispensable asset for anyone looking to leverage the full potential of the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Key Features:

  1. Comprehensive Order Management:

    • Automates the modification of trading orders based on predefined rules for stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and breakeven levels.

  2. Flexible Trading Options:

    • Supports various trading scenarios through customizable settings for buying, selling, and dual-operation modes on multiple currency pairs.

  3. Advanced Trailing and BreakEven Functions:

    • Trailing stop functionality allows for dynamic adjustment of stop loss to protect gains as prices move favorably.
    • BreakEven functionality secures trading positions by adjusting the stop loss to the entry point once a specified profit threshold is reached.

  4. Global Impact:

    • Designed to operate on a system-wide level, impacting all trading activities on the account. Users trading manually or using other automated systems on the same account should be aware of its pervasive effects.

  5. User Control and Customization:

    • Each operational feature (e.g., Trailing Stop, BreakEven) can be individually activated or deactivated, giving traders control over which functions are active at any time.
    • Offers detailed logging options to monitor and review all modifications and trading actions performed by the service.

Usage Instructions: To use AutoPilot Trading Service, simply place the service file into the designated Services directory of your MT5 terminal. Configure the settings via the input parameters to match your trading strategy. Once activated, the service will automatically manage all specified trading orders according to the settings provided.

Note: This service influences all trading operations across various currency pairs simultaneously and can have significant implications for your overall trading strategy. It is crucial for traders to understand the scope of changes made by this service and to configure its settings responsibly to align with their overall trading objectives.

By leveraging the AutoPilot Trading Service, traders can enhance their trading efficiency and effectiveness, capitalizing on automated adjustments to trading orders that respond intelligently to market changes.

Helpful Links

Installation Guide

  • For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, refer to this article.

Testing

  • How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: Read more

Warning: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see them somewhere else, be aware of scams.


More from author
BlackDragon
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
The Black Dragon robot is designed to operate seamlessly across various trading symbols, such as currency pairs and metals, using its default settings, which eliminates the need for additional user intervention in most cases. When applying the robot to a single currency pair, no further adjustments are necessary, making it straightforward for beginners or those focusing on a specific market. However, for users who wish to expand its use to multiple currency pairs or symbols simultaneously, it’s
CyberExpert
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
CyberExpert  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering traders a streamlined yet powerful tool for automated forex trading. Built with a philosophy of simplicity within complexity, this EA features a minimalist user interface that doesn’t compromise on performance. Introduces significant enhancements over previous iterations, reflecting a complete redesign focused on efficiency, pre-optimized settings, and adaptability. Whether you're an experi
Quark
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor for MT5 The Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor is a versatile trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 , compatible with any currency pair but optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe . Preconfigured for immediate use, it offers a minimalist and user-friendly interface for seamless operation. Key Features: Flexible Trading : Works on any currency pair, with default settings tailored for EURUSD (H1). Multi-symbol trading.  The ability to trade multiple sym
RedHotChiliEA
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
RHC EA - Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading Expert Advisor Overview The RHC EA is a highly customizable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to empower traders with flexible and precise trading strategies. Built on the robust framework, RHC EA offers a versatile platform for both novice and experienced traders. Featuring 14 independent signal modules based on popular technical indicators, RHC EA allows users to deploy a single strategy or combine multiple signals for enhanced decision-ma
Hulk
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5 The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR , USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD , LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1  timeframe . For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation. Key Features: Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator).  Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and
MilojicaAI
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
MilojicaAI is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), offering automated trading through three independent signal modules: DEMA , TRIX , and Bollinger Bands . This guide provides clear instructions on how to effectively use the EA, ensuring optimal performance while maintaining simplicity. Key Features Three Signal Modules : Choose or combine DEMA, TRIX, and Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, each with customizable parameters like period, weight, and price seri
Akihiko
Dragan Drenjanin
2.5 (2)
Experts
Akihiko is a sophisticated trading robot distinguished by its minimalist user interface, designed to deliver powerful functionality with simplicity at its core. To further enhance its capabilities, I’m excited to announce the release of version 19, a significant update that refines its performance and usability. This robot integrates a versatile strategy, blending multiple options to adapt to diverse market conditions. It employs carefully crafted rules for initiating both long and short positi
Jurgen
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of a series of robots known for their minimalist style, emphasizing ease of use and system management. This robot belongs to the trend generation of robots, executing all types of orders based on specific rules. One distinctive feature of this application is its somewhat lower trading frequency. Therefore, I recommend creating an Expert Advisors Portfolio, utilizing this application simultaneously on different trading symbols and timeframes. This approach increa
EmaPro
Dragan Drenjanin
4 (1)
Experts
Ema Pro is a newly developed robot featuring a classic crossover strategy using two MA indicators. What sets it apart is the integration of a data miner. Additionally, the system supports various order types and enables flexible trading. Exit rules, such as take profit, stop loss, trailing, and break-even, are determined based on independent ATR indicators. The default configuration targets EURUSD in the H1 time frame, though the robot can also be applied to CHFJPY in the same time frame. Its ul
Portuguese
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Introducing Portuguese EA for MT5: Precision Trading, Simplified The Portuguese EA is an expertly designed automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5, tailored to empower traders with a robust, flexible, and user-friendly experience. Built with a focus on precision and adaptability, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced signal logic with a streamlined interface, making it suitable for both novice traders and seasoned professionals. Whether you’re looking to capitalize on market trends or
Kral
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Welcome to KRAL , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Designed to empower traders with advanced automation, KRAL combines versatility and reliability to enhance your trading strategy. Whether you’re managing a diversified portfolio or seeking a steady, calculated approach to the markets, KRAL is your professional companion for navigating the dynamic world of trading. Key Features KRAL offers a suite of advanced functionalities tailored to meet the ne
CryptoEA
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
CryptoEA. Sticking to the same vibe, but this bot's got a bit of a twist in its crypto money management system. This is some brand-new stuff, and, only this bot's got this feature integrated. Anyways, the bot's rockin' a slick, minimalist design, but it's packing all the top-notch features – works with all order types, flips positions, makes decisions on the fly, goes for the buy or the sell, and all exit rules are calculated base on six independent ATR indicators. This robot's geared up to trad
Crypto Hunter
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
The Crypto Hunter Expert Advisor The Crypto Hunter Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed for trading on BTC/USD. With its minimalist design, the robot is exceptionally user-friendly, making it ideal for traders of all experience levels. One of its key features is the various exit levels and the built-in logic that triggers exits when specific conditions are met—an essential aspect to keep in mind when deploying this EA. The trading frequency of Crypto Hunter is intentionally set to a lowe
Crypto Mama
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Crypto Mama is a time-tested Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, optimized for BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe. Its proven strategy has endured market shifts, delivering reliable crypto trading for all account sizes. With intuitive controls, this EA suits both beginners and seasoned traders. What’s New? Versatile Order Types : Trade with market (default), stop , or limit orders to seize market opportunities. Advanced Money Management (MM) : Choose Automatic Lot Sizing (risk-based) or Fixed Lot (de
Crypto Kong
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Crypto Kong: The Next Generation of Cryptocurrency Trading Crypto Kong is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to conquer the volatile world of cryptocurrency trading with precision and ease. This definitive edition combines sophisticated automation with a user-centric design, making it the ideal companion for traders looking to harness the power of digital assets.For a deep dive into its capabilities, refer to the MQL5 Blog article, " Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart Cr
Crypto MonKey
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Crypto Monkey is the latest addition to our suite of automated trading robots tailored for Bitcoin trading. Embracing a minimalist design, this robot aligns seamlessly with the aesthetic of our previously released applications on this online store. Notably, Crypto Monkey is equipped with predefined entry rules capable of generating market orders for both buying and selling positions. Additionally, the robot incorporates exit signal rules as well and includes standard rules such as Take Profit (T
LionKing
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Lion King EA: Automated Trading for MetaTrader 5 The Lion King Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, combining straightforward operation with advanced automation. Optimized for the XAUUSD currency pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe, it suits traders employing medium-term strategies with disciplined execution. The EA features a user-friendly interface while maintaining robust functionality for stable and efficient trading. Core Features and Trading Logic Lion King’s defa
Yukimura
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
The robot is designed with simplicity in mind, offering all the necessary features to control the app easily, despite its complexity under the hood. By default, it’s configured to trade the EURUSD pair on an H1 time frame, which remains the most suitable symbol even after extensive testing over the past six months. While the robot allows trading on other symbols, EURUSD is the easiest option for hassle-free use. The robot employs various ATR indicators to calculate exit rules, meaning that stop
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
PredatorEA
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Key Points Predator is a professional forex trading EA for MT5, designed for simplicity and adaptability. It trades currency pairs across timeframes, with higher precision on H1. Testing is essential to find the best-performing currency pairs. Validation on a demo account is crucial before live trading to ensure compatibility and performance. It offers customizable risk management, including take profit, stop loss, and trailing stops, with unique magic numbers needed for multiple instances. Int
Ultimate Machine
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Ultimate Machine EA: Advanced Forex and Metals Trading Robot for MT5 The Ultimate Machine EA is a powerful and adaptable Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading metals (e.g., Gold) and forex pairs on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. With default settings optimized for XAUUSD,   EURUSD, and BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, as well as GBPJPY on the M30 timeframe, the EA is also highly customizable for other instruments through optimization. Combining a robust trading engine, advanced money management
TripleDouble
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Triple Double EA - Precision Trading Expert Advisor Overview The Triple Double EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, engineered to deliver precise and consistent trading performance. Designed with a focus on reliability and adaptability, this EA leverages a combination of powerful technical indicators to generate entry and exit signals, making it ideal for traders seeking a robust automated trading solution. Optimized for the XAUUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe , Tripl
Satoshi
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Satoshi EA - Versatile Automated Trading Expert Advisor Overview The Satoshi EA is a powerful and adaptable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, crafted to deliver consistent and precise trading performance. Designed for seamless operation on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) , Satoshi EA ensures uninterrupted trading with minimal latency. Leveraging a robust combination of technical indicators—including Stochastic, ATR, and Envelopes for entry signals, and Force Index for exit signals—this EA of
Cyber Ape
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
This robot features a simple user interface design, yet beneath its surface lies a wealth of advanced capabilities that enable a variety of functions. You have the freedom to create various order types, including market, stop, and limit orders, and you can choose to buy or sell. The strategy is fully customizable to suit your preferences, and you can select the calculation method for all exit levels, choosing between percentages or pips. What’s particularly interesting about this robot is that i
Bip
Dragan Drenjanin
1 (1)
Experts
"BiP" is an advanced trading system built on fuzzy logic, designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades.  The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading eng
TheThing
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
"TheThing" Expert Advisor maintains a consistent minimalist design. This robot is not specifically tailored for any single purpose, allowing you to trade all available symbols. By testing the robot on all available currency pairs within the strategy tester, you can find which pairs are suitable for trading and on which time frame. Despite its minimalist design, the simplicity of this robot should not be misconstrued. Its key feature lies in the logic system and other settings that set it apart f
TripleDoublePro
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Short Descriptions The Triple Double Pro expert advisor is a universal robot capable of trading any instrument. By default, it is configured to trade on the XAUUSD symbol in the H1 timeframe. However, if you wish to explore the top currency pairs on which this robot can trade, simply test the robot within the strategy tester on all available symbols, and you will receive a list of the best currency pairs. If you plan to use the robot on multiple different currency pairs, you need to set a unique
AdamMT5
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Adam is a trading robot powered by a custom neural network, designed to handle every aspect of trading with maximum efficiency. I’ve invested significant effort into optimizing the system to the fullest extent possible. Adam now offers a fast optimization process—but keep in mind, this is a highly sophisticated solution. Currently, I recommend trading the USD/CHF currency pair on the H4 timeframe using the default settings. While there may be other instruments that yield good results, I’ve only
Predator Genesis
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Introduction to Predator Genesis EA Predator Genesis, version 1.2, is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, representing the latest evolution in automated forex trading.   Predator Genesis   is designed to simplify the trading process while maintaining robust performance. Its minimalist user interface, a hallmark of version 1.1, reflects a design philosophy of simplicity within complexity, ensuring accessibility without sacrificing depth. This version
Thor MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Meet Thor EA : Your Ultimate Forex Trading Partner Thor EA is a state-of-the-art expert advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), blending cutting-edge automation with intelligent decision-making to elevate your forex trading. Engineered for precision and adaptability, Thor EA simplifies trading while offering advanced functionality for traders of all experience levels. Pre-optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, with unique magic number generation for seamless trade tracking and a robust
