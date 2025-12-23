The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of my advanced series of trading robots published on MQL5 and represents a sophisticated algorithmic solution fully integrated into the system. Depending on the chosen timeframe—for example, H1 or H4—the EA generates different trade frequencies. If you opt for XAUUSD on H1, the robot is capable of closing over 500 total trades (more than 1,000 individual deals) within a single year. On the H4 timeframe, the frequency is naturally lower. This version of the robot uses a fixed lot size along with a range of advanced customizable settings (see screenshots below). The core trading system has remained largely unchanged across the last several versions, ensuring consistency and reliability. In addition to gold, Jurgen performs well on other gold-related instruments such as XAUEUR, XAUAUD, etc. It also works effectively on major forex pairs, including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and many others. To discover which trading instrument or forex pair performs best on your specific account type, simply download the demo version and run it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. For live account usage, it is strongly recommended to run the EA 24/7 on a reliable VPS to ensure uninterrupted operation.

I am always available for any questions or support.

To get a clear idea of what to expect from this Expert Advisor, please review the test screenshots provided at the end of this description.

Introduction

Platform type: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Recommended testing: Test on all available symbols. My personal tests show excellent results on XAUUSD/H1.

Test on all available symbols. My personal tests show excellent results on Account type: Any (Netting or Hedging)

Any (Netting or Hedging) Lifetime updates: By purchasing now, you secure the right to receive all future upgraded versions of the robot, released periodically at no additional cost.

Important Note

Always thoroughly test Jurgen on a demo account before deploying it on a live account.

My Links

Send me a private message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra

All my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra/seller

Installation & Testing Guides