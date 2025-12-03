Crypto Kong

Crypto Kong: The Next Generation of Cryptocurrency Trading

Crypto Kong is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, developed for automated trading in cryptocurrency markets. It integrates technical indicators and risk management parameters to execute trades across various assets. For detailed documentation on its functionality, consult the MQL5 Blog article, "Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart Cryptocurrency Trading," or view the video tutorial at https://youtu.be/aQLU2TpFxzM.

Core Features and Trading Mechanics Crypto Kong uses default settings optimized for BTCUSD on the H4 timeframe, focusing on medium-term strategies. Entries are determined by a combination of indicators to identify potential trade setups, while exits rely on volatility-based calculations. The trailing stop mechanism, adjustable via coefficients, activates to manage open positions as market conditions evolve. An option to avoid trading on weekends (default closure at 22:30 Friday and reopening at 05:30 Sunday) addresses gaps in liquidity common in cryptocurrency markets.

Can Crypto Kong Generate Returns? Assessing profitability requires evaluation under live conditions. Review its performance through the signal link in the MQL5 article to determine compatibility with specific trading objectives. If suitable, obtain a license for deployment.

Advanced Configuration Options Crypto Kong provides parameters for customization:

  • Risk Management: Fixed lot sizing allows control over position volume based on account balance.
  • Exit Parameters: Profit targets (default 5.0 coefficient) and stop losses (default 4.0 coefficient) are computed using ATR (default period 41).
  • Trailing Stops: Configurable trailing distance (default 0.1 coefficient) and activation threshold (default 0.1 coefficient) with ATR (default period 78).
  • Break-Even Mechanism: Optional break-even activation (default 0.7 coefficient) with buffer (default 0.7 coefficient) via ATR (default period 76).
  • Trade Direction: Modes include buy/sell, buy-only, or sell-only to align with market analysis.

These settings enable adaptation to market dynamics, with the EA managing execution.

Implementation Guide to Deploy Crypto Kong:

  1. Installation: Add the EA to MetaTrader 5 and attach it to a BTCUSD H4 chart using default parameters.
  2. Backtesting: Use the Strategy Tester to simulate performance on various pairs, adjusting inputs like stop loss for non-default assets.
  3. Demo Testing: Run on a demo account for 2–4 weeks to observe behavior in live data feeds.
  4. Live Deployment: Activate on a live account with an initial balance, utilizing a Virtual Private Server (VPS) for continuous operation in 24/7 markets.

A VPS ensures consistent connectivity, supporting uninterrupted monitoring of market movements.

Addressing Market Volatility Crypto Kong supports trading on multiple markets, including cryptocurrencies and forex pairs. To handle periods of elevated volatility, adjust the stop loss to a deeper level, such as a 6.0 coefficient. The default setting of a 4.0 coefficient prioritizes sensitivity for quicker exits with smaller potential losses. However, in volatile environments, a wider stop loss provides additional room for price fluctuations, reducing the likelihood of premature position closures due to short-term spikes. This adjustment minimizes sensitivity to abrupt market shifts that could otherwise trigger liquidations.

After configuration, activate the robot on symbols like XAUUSD, XAUEUR, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, BTCUSD, BNBUSD, LNKUSD, and EURUSD. Set the fixed lot size according to account risk preferences. Assign a unique ID or magic number for each instance to differentiate orders across symbols, ensuring independent operation.

Why Consider Crypto Kong

Crypto Kong incorporates algorithms tailored for cryptocurrency trading, including volatility-adjusted exits, order filtering, and scheduling options. It operates on BTCUSD H4 by default but extends to other pairs with testing. The design accounts for the continuous nature of digital asset markets. Evaluate its performance via the MQL5 signal link; if it aligns with your strategy, it offers a structured approach to automation. Otherwise, explore alternatives without commitment.

Supported Assets with Default Settings

  • H4 Timeframe: BTCUSD
  • H4 Timeframe: XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XRPUSD, LNKUSD, BNBUSD, ETHUSD, and similar pairs.

A full list of compatible cryptocurrency pairs is detailed in "Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart Cryptocurrency Trading." For alternative assets or timeframes, conduct backtests to optimize parameters.

Accessing Crypto Kong

Crypto Kong requires the MT5 platform and works with various account types. Check the "What's New" section for updates. Purchasing grants access to future versions released periodically.

  • For inquiries or assistance, contact the developer to address setup or operational details.

Note:

  • Keep in mind that "Crypto Kong" should be tested on a demo account before any use.

Useful Links:

Installation Guide: Testing

    Warning: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scams.
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