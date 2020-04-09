AutoPilot Trading Service

AutoPilot Trading Service for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced application designed to enhance the MT5 platform by automating and optimizing both manual and algorithmic trading activities. By integrating seamlessly into the (recommended but not mandatory) <terminal_directory>\MQL5\Services directory, this service not only supports the automation of trading strategies but also improves the execution of trades, whether they are initiated manually or through Expert Advisors (EAs). The AutoPilot Trading Service excels in managing top-performing positions, enabling traders to maximize returns and minimize risks effectively. Moreover, this service stands out as a unique offering on the MQL5 market, setting a new standard for trading tools. It provides traders with a powerful, versatile tool, facilitating better management and oversight of their trading portfolios, making it an indispensable asset for anyone looking to leverage the full potential of the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Key Features:

  1. Comprehensive Order Management:

    • Automates the modification of trading orders based on predefined rules for stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and breakeven levels.

  2. Flexible Trading Options:

    • Supports various trading scenarios through customizable settings for buying, selling, and dual-operation modes on multiple currency pairs.

  3. Advanced Trailing and BreakEven Functions:

    • Trailing stop functionality allows for dynamic adjustment of stop loss to protect gains as prices move favorably.
    • BreakEven functionality secures trading positions by adjusting the stop loss to the entry point once a specified profit threshold is reached.

  4. Global Impact:

    • Designed to operate on a system-wide level, impacting all trading activities on the account. Users trading manually or using other automated systems on the same account should be aware of its pervasive effects.

  5. User Control and Customization:

    • Each operational feature (e.g., Trailing Stop, BreakEven) can be individually activated or deactivated, giving traders control over which functions are active at any time.
    • Offers detailed logging options to monitor and review all modifications and trading actions performed by the service.

Usage Instructions: To use AutoPilot Trading Service, simply place the service file into the designated Services directory of your MT5 terminal. Configure the settings via the input parameters to match your trading strategy. Once activated, the service will automatically manage all specified trading orders according to the settings provided.

Note: This service influences all trading operations across various currency pairs simultaneously and can have significant implications for your overall trading strategy. It is crucial for traders to understand the scope of changes made by this service and to configure its settings responsibly to align with their overall trading objectives.

By leveraging the AutoPilot Trading Service, traders can enhance their trading efficiency and effectiveness, capitalizing on automated adjustments to trading orders that respond intelligently to market changes.

Helpful Links

Installation Guide

  • For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, refer to this article.

Testing

  • How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: Read more

Warning: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see them somewhere else, be aware of scams.


おすすめのプロダクト
VPS Benchmark MT5
Yu Pang Chan
ユーティリティ
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Xelar EA MT5
DENIS BRAUN
エキスパート
Robot Name:   Xelar EA MT5 Description: Xelar EA - Your Gateway to High-Risk, Potentially Highly Profitable Trading Experiences! Are you in search of a trading robot capable of providing risk-loving traders the opportunity to achieve exceptional profits? Xelar EA could be exactly what you've been looking for. This highly specialized trading robot has been developed to conquer the markets in a unique and efficient manner. Information: After every 5 sales, the price increases by $100. Please conta
DR Assistant Lite
Diogo Cesar Toigo
ユーティリティ
Ferramenta derivada do DR Assistant, a versão Lite conta com recursos semelhantes, mas sendo mais específica em sua aplicação, destina-se exclusivamente ao uso para gestão de ordens abertas a partir de suas funções. Deste modo, quaisquer outras negociações ou posições abertas por outras ferramentas ou manuais serão ignoradas pelo Assitant Lite. Os parâmetros e configurações disponíveis, bem como suas principais funções são: - Take Profit e Stop Loss: duas opções de Steps, em pontos, para ambas a
ElohimTrade Ultimate Confluence Pro
Antonio Joana Nhamussua
インディケータ
ElohimTrade Ultimate Confluence Pro — 世界で最も強力なマルチタイムフレーム・コンフルエンスインジケーター ElohimTrade Ultimate Confluence Pro で、あなたのトレーディングの真の可能性を解き放ちましょう。精度・信頼性・市場の深い洞察を追求するトレーダーのために設計された、テクニカル分析ツールの最高峰です。 この最先端インジケーターは、EMA、RSI、MACD、ボリンジャーバンド、ストキャスティクス、ADX などの主要インジケーターを巧みに組み合わせ、M15、H1、H4 といった3つの主要タイムフレームを同時に分析します。その結果、市場ノイズを排除し、最も利益を生むチャンスを明確に示す「コンフルエンススコア」を提供します。 なぜ推測で取引するのですか？次のようにできます： マルチタイムフレームのシナジーを活用: 複数の時間軸を同時に分析し、トレンドや反転の精度を飛躍的に向上させます。 シグナルの品質を最大化: 複数のインジケーターとタイムフレームの確認を統合した高度なスコアリングにより、偽シグナルを大幅に削減。 リアル
News Clock
Victor Klenov
インディケータ
The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
TradeMind Pro EA
Augustine Mwathi
ユーティリティ
TradeMind Pro EA - Description Why TradeMind Pro EA is Essential for Your Trading Success Revolutionary LLM-Powered Trading: The world's first Expert Advisor built entirely on Large Language Model technology, bringing the power of advanced AI reasoning directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. TradeMind Pro EA doesn't rely on traditional technical indicators or hardcoded algorithms – instead, it leverages cutting-edge Language Models (GPT-4, Claude, Gemini) to analyze market conditions with hu
Polca Magic Key
Bryam Yhair Perez Diaz
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
Line function : Displays the opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit( 3:1 RR ) on the chart. Risk management : The risk calculation function calculates the volume of a new order taking into account the established risk and the size you want to risk. It allows you to set any Stop Loss size between 3 and 10 pips. Breakeven Button : Brings all open orders to Breakeven. Clear button : Clears the graph and the selected parameters. Trade Button : Execute the idea. Partials Button : Taking partials of al
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
インディケータ
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Smart Close Manager v1
Teh Chin Han
ユーティリティ
Smart Close Manager v1.1 is a lightweight but powerful order-management utility designed for traders who need fast, safe, and precise control over their positions. This tool allows you to instantly close positions and delete pending orders based on smart filters such as symbol, direction, profit state, or order type. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone managing multiple orders. Key Features Close all orders with one click Close only BUY / only SELL positions Close only profitabl
Dynamic Trade Control
Vikas Rundla
ユーティリティ
Dynamic Trade Control  Master Your Trades with Precision Elevate your trading experience with  Dynamic Trade Control  , a premium utility designed for traders who demand control, efficiency, and style. This all-in-one trade management panel combines powerful features with a sleek, modern interface, making it the ultimate tool for managing your positions like a pro. Key Features: Intuitive Trade Panel: Manage all your trades with a user-friendly interface featuring quick-access buttons for closi
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
ユーティリティ
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
エキスパート
価格でTPとSLを設定 – MT5用自動オーダーモディファイア すべての取引で正確なTPおよびSL価格を自動設定 ️ すべての通貨ペアとEAに対応、シンボルまたはマジックナンバーでフィルタリング可能 このエキスパートアドバイザーは、直接の価格値（例：EURUSDの1.12345）を使用して、取引に正確なテイクプロフィット（TP）とストップロス（SL）レベルを設定および適用します。ポイントもピップスも不要。すべての注文またはシンボル・マジックナンバー別に、シンプルで正確なトレード管理を実現します。 主な機能: 価格を指定して即座にTPおよびSLを変更 すべての注文、現在のシンボル、または特定のマジックナンバーに適用 ️ 0を入力してTPまたはSLを削除 任意のチャートにアタッチすると完全自動で動作 すべての取引商品に対応 おすすめ対象: 素早くTP/SLをコントロールしたい手動トレーダー デフォルトの終了ロジックを上書きしたいEAユーザー 複数のポジションを管理するトレーダー 質問や機能のアイデアはありますか？
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
インディケータ
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
AI SmartMean Pro
David Alejandro Forero Rodriguez
エキスパート
A SOLID AND PROVEN STRATEGY! Unlike most EAs in the market, SmartMean Pro is built on solid data. Its results are not optimized , which means the strategy is likely to continue to perform well in live trading.  Stop falling for false promises and start trading the same strategy used by many professional traders and money managers worldwide today. RECOMENDED SETTINGS: NAS100 1D, 4H Primary Filter Period: 200 Signal Period: 2 Entry Level: 10 Exit Level: 90 Exit Type: AI Exit Max bars: DAILY=6, 4H
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
エキスパート
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Trade Simplifier Premium
Tonny Obare
ユーティリティ
Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustm
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
エキスパート
AlphaGain AI – 次世代AIによるエリートトレーディング精度 AlphaGain AIは、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高性能エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、AIと過去10年以上のデータを活用し、マーケット環境に応じた自動適応戦略で正確なシグナルを提供します。 主な特徴： AIコア：ローソク足パターン、ボラティリティゾーン、モメンタムロジックを解析； 10年以上のヒストリカルデータで学習； 高度なエントリー/エグジットロジック：SL/TP、トレーリングストップ、ブレイクイーブン、ボラティリティに応じたTP； 資金保護：ドローダウン制限、エクイティガード、最大スプレッドフィルター、取引時間制限； 完全自動運用：人間の介入不要； 低レイテンシー対応：ECN環境に最適化。 推奨設定： 通貨ペア：EUR/USD 時間足：15分（M15） 最低残高：100ドル アカウントタイプ：ECNまたはRaw Spread レバレッジ：1:100以上 AlphaGain AIを選ぶ理由： 簡単導入：.ex5ファイル、.set設定、PDFガイド付属；
DeepInsight
Gustavo Santos Pedrosa
エキスパート
Title: DeepInsight: Flow and Market Context Analysis What is DeepInsight? DeepInsight is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, developed to assist in reading market dynamics. The indicator processes volume and price movement data to generate objective visual references, facilitating the identification of areas of interest on the chart. The tool functions as an auxiliary analysis dashboard, offering support for manual decision-making without performing automatic order execution. Operationa
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
インディケータ
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
エキスパート
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 自動売買システム Exclusive Imperium MT5 は MetaTrader 5 用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、市場分析アルゴリズムとリスク管理に基づいています。EAは完全自動で稼働し、トレーダーの介入は最小限で済みます。 注意！購入後すぐにご連絡ください 。設定手順をお渡しします！ 重要: すべての例、スクリーンショット、テストはデモ目的のみです。あるブローカーで特定の通貨ペアが良好な結果を示しても、他のブローカーでも同様になるとは限りません。各ブローカーには独自のレート、スプレッド、取引条件があります。したがって、 各通貨ペアはユーザー自身が個別に最適化する必要があります 。実際の口座では 単一通貨モードのみ で稼働させてください。マルチ通貨モードのスクリーンショットは参考例にすぎません。市場環境は変化するため、最適化は少なくとも 年に1回 繰り返すことを推奨します。 重要情報: EAのデモ版は評価目的のみです。最適化なしのテスト結果はアルゴリズムの実際の動作を反映しません。完全な利用には、ブローカー、資金、選
Trend Teller
Ian Nganga Comba
インディケータ
Trend Teller は、すべての主要通貨ペアと全時間足（M1 から MN1）にわたる市場トレンドを一目で把握できる、パワフルで直感的なダッシュボードツールです。 トレーダーによって、トレーダーのために作られたこのツールは、トレンド分析の迷いを排除し、市場の全体像に沿ったトレードを可能にします。 初心者トレーダーの多くが市場の方向性を判断するのに苦労しており、実はプロトレーダーでさえも見誤ることがあります。 だからこそ、Trend Teller はすべてのレベルのトレーダーに最適です。 主な機能： マルチタイムフレーム分析 全時間足にわたって、主要通貨ペアのトレンドの強さと方向性を瞬時にスキャン。スキャルピングからスイングトレードまで、あらゆるスタイルに対応。 カスタマイズ可能な表示 情報が多すぎる？問題ありません。値のみの表示、色付きシグナル、特定の時間足の非表示など、自由に調整可能。 通知機能付き ずっと画面を見ている必要はありません！ 強いトレンドやトレードアイデアが出現したときに通知を受け取り、最適なタイミングで行動できます。 初心者にもプロにも最適 トレンドの方向性を知る
FREE
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
インディケータ
数列の一つに「森林火災数列」があります。これは、最も美しい新しいシーケンスの 1 つとして認識されています。その主な特徴は、このシーケンスが線形トレンドを回避することです。最短のものであってもです。この指標の基礎を形成したのはこのプロパティです。 財務時系列を分析する場合、この指標は可能なすべての傾向オプションを拒否しようとします。そして失敗した場合にのみ、トレンドの存在を認識し、適切なシグナルを発します。このアプローチにより、新しいトレンドの始まりの瞬間を正しく判断できます。ただし、偽陽性の可能性もあります。それらの数を減らすために、このインジケーターに追加のフィルターが追加されました。新しいバーが開くとシグナルが生成されます。いずれの場合も再描画は発生しません。 指標パラメータ: Applied Price   - 適用価格定数; Period Main   - インディケータのメイン期間、その有効な値は 5 ～ 60 です。 Period Additional   - 追加の期間。このパラメーターの有効な値は 5 ～ 40 です。 Signal Filter   - 追加の信号
PivotPoint Notifier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
ユーティリティ
PivotPoint Notifier – Dynamic Pivot Point Tool with Alerts Description: The PivotPoint Notifier is a versatile and customizable MetaTrader 5 tool designed to dynamically calculate and display key support and resistance levels on your chart. It supports four different pivot point calculation methods— Standard , Woodie , Camarilla , and Fibonacci —allowing traders to select the one that best suits their trading strategy. This tool automatically plots the Pivot Point (PP) , Resistance levels (R1, R
Range Vector Fibo Logic
Ravi Gurung
エキスパート
Holiday Special (Ends Jan 15th): Get fully automated for 2026. Lifetime License reduced to $299 (Save $200) and 3-Month Access for $99 . Start the New Year with a professional edge. Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed to capture Institutional Momentum Bursts in the forex and crypto markets. While most EAs rely on dangerous Martingale grids or lagging indicators, RVFL uses a proprietary “Vector Analysis” approach.
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
エキスパート
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
AIS Order Machine
AIRAT SAFIN
ユーティリティ
MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020 Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS <2> In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day <3> It was 100% manual trading And this special program was used to s
Ordem Facil
Clesio Hector Dufau Da Conceicao
ユーティリティ
EA Ordem Fácil helps you open pending buy and sell orders (buy or sell stop) using the SHIFT, CTRL keys and mouse left button click. To create a buy stop order, press the SHIFT key (only once) and click on mouse left button on the chart above the price. To create a sell stop order, press the CTRL key (only once) and click on mouse left button on the chart below the price. While the order is not opened, when you moving the mouse cursor on the chart, on the left and above corner of the chart ap
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT5> MT5、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
チャート同期インジケーター - ターミナル ウィンドウのグラフィック オブジェクトを同期するように設計されています。 TradePanel への追加として使用できます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモは こちら から。 作業するには、オブジェクトのコピー元のチャートにインジケーターをインストールします。このチャート上で作成されたグラフィック オブジェクトは、インジケーターによって同じシンボルを持つすべてのチャートに自動的にコピーされます。インジケーターは、グラフィック オブジェクトの変更もコピーします。 入力パラメータ: Exception - コピーする必要のないグラフィック オブジェクトの名前の接頭辞。複数のプレフィックスを指定するには、「;」で区切って入力します。 Custom symbols - グラフィックオブジェクトをコピー（同期）する追加シンボル。複数のシンボルを「;」区切りで指定できます。 SyncVLINE - 垂直線を同期します。 SyncHLINE - 水平線 SyncTREND - トレンドライン SyncTRENDBY
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
ユーティリティ
OrderManager をご紹介：MT5用の革新的なユーティリティ 新しく設計されたOrder Managerユーティリティを使用して、MetaTrader 5での取引をプロフェッショナルなものにしましょう。シンプルさと使いやすさに焦点を当てたこのユーティリティは、各取引に関連するリスクを簡単に定義し、視覚化できます。これにより、情報に基づいた意思決定が可能になり、取引戦略を最適化できます。OrderManagerに関する詳細は、マニュアルをご参照ください。 [ マニュアル ] [ MT4 バージョン ] [ Telegram チャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 主な特長： リスク管理：取引のリスクを素早く簡単に定義し、より良い意思決定を行い、取引パフォーマンスを向上させます。 視覚表現：オープンなポジションとそれに関連するリスクをグラフィカルに表示し、明瞭かつ簡潔な理解が可能です。 注文変更：数回のクリックで注文を簡単に変更またはクローズし、取引プロセスを効率化し、貴重な時間を節約します。 手のひらの上の最新ニュース：ボタン一つで最新の市場ニュース
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
ユーティリティ
取引資金を簡単に保護しましょう 取引資金を守ることは、増やすことと同じくらい重要です。KT Equity Protectorはあなた専用のリスクマネージャーとして、口座の純資産（エクイティ）を常に監視し、あらかじめ設定した利益目標や損失限度に達すると、すべてのポジションや指値注文を自動的に決済して、損失回避や利益確保を行います。 感情に左右されることも、直感に頼ることもありません。ただ信頼できる資金保護ツールが、あなたのために24時間体制で機能します。 KT Equity Protectorは、すべてのチャートを自動的に閉じることで、他のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）による取引を停止できます。これにより、KT Equity Protectorを手動で再起動するまで、追加の取引が行われることはありません。完全なコントロールと安心感を提供します。 仕組みについて エクイティ・ストップロス（損失から守る）: 例えば口座残高が$10,000あり、$1,000のストップロスを設定した場合、エクイティが$9,000に達するとKT Equity Protectorは全取引を即座に終了し、資金のさ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
作者のその他のプロダクト
CyberExpert
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
CyberExpert  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering traders a streamlined yet powerful tool for automated forex trading. Built with a philosophy of simplicity within complexity, this EA features a minimalist user interface that doesn’t compromise on performance. Introduces significant enhancements over previous iterations, reflecting a complete redesign focused on efficiency, pre-optimized settings, and adaptability. Whether you're an experi
Hulk
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
エキスパート
The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5 The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR , USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD , LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1  timeframe . For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation. Key Features: Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator).  Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and
Jurgen
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of my advanced series of trading robots published on MQL5 and represents a sophisticated algorithmic solution fully integrated into the system. Depending on the chosen timeframe—for example, H1 or H4—the EA generates different trade frequencies. If you opt for XAUUSD on H1 , the robot is capable of closing over 500 total trades (more than 1,000 individual deals) within a single year. On the H4 timeframe, the frequency is naturally lower. This version of the rob
Portuguese
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Introducing Portuguese EA for MT5: Precision Trading, Simplified The Portuguese EA is an expertly designed automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5, tailored to empower traders with a robust, flexible, and user-friendly experience. Built with a focus on precision and adaptability, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced signal logic with a streamlined interface, making it suitable for both novice traders and seasoned professionals. Whether you’re looking to capitalize on market trends or
Kral
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
KRAL – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Welcome to KRAL —a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance, KRAL serves as a powerful ally in navigating today’s dynamic financial markets. Key Features Comprehensive Order Management —Supports market, stop, and limit orders with flawless execution. Flexible Trade Direction —Choose buy-only, sell-only, or
Crypto Hunter
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
エキスパート
クリプトハンターエキスパートアドバイザー Crypto Hunterエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、BTC/USDの取引用に特別に設計されています。ミニマルなデザインにより、ロボットは非常に使いやすく、あらゆる経験レベルのトレーダーに最適です。Crypto Hunterの取引頻度は、精度を高めるために意図的に低く設定されています。この意図的なアプローチにより、ロボットは頻繁な取引ではなく、高品質の取引に集中できます。さらに、Crypto Hunterは、   Crypto Kong   、   Kon AI   、   Crypto Monkey などの他のロボットと効果的に組み合わせて、多様な取引ポートフォリオを構築できます。この戦略により、複数のロボットが同じシンボルで異なるルールで取引できるため、バランスの取れた包括的な暗号取引アプローチが提供されます。最適なパフォーマンスを得るには、Crypto Hunterを仮想プライベートサーバー（VPS）で使用することを強くお勧めします。VPSは、取引戦略の中断のない接続と実行を保証します。これは、特に変動の激しい暗号市場において、一
Crypto Kong
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
クリプトコング：次世代の暗号資産自動売買システム クリプトコング（Crypto Kong） は、MetaTrader 5 専用の超強力EAです。 暗号資産市場のためにゼロから設計され、最高峰のテクニカル指標＋インテリジェントなリスク管理で 24 時間 365 日、あなたに代わって完全自動で取引します。 詳細ドキュメント MQL5 公式ブログ記事：「 Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart Cryptocurrency Trading 」 動画チュートリアル： https://youtu.be/aQLU2TpFxzM 主な特徴と取引ロジック デフォルト設定は BTCUSD H4 に最適化（中期トレード戦略） エントリー：複数の指標を組み合わせた高精度フィルター イグジット：ATR（平均真幅）によるボラティリティ連動計算 トレーリングストップ＆ブレークイーブン（全係数自由調整） 週末自動休止機能（金曜22:30クローズ → 日曜05:30再開）→ 流動性ギャップを完全回避 本当に利益が出るのか？ 答えは実戦データだけが知っています。 MQL5
Crypto MonKey
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Crypto Monkeyは、ビットコイン取引向けに特別に開発された、当社の自動取引ロボットスイートの最新作です。ミニマルなデザインを採用したこのロボットは、既にリリースされている当社のアプリケーションの外観と完璧に調和します。       このオンラインストアで     Crypto Monkeyには、売買の成行注文を生成できる事前定義されたエントリールールが備わっています。さらに、このロボットには、テイクプロフィット（TP）、ストップロス（SL）、トレーリングストップ（TS）、ブレイクイーブン（BE）などの終了シグナルルールも含まれています。デフォルトでは、ロボットはBTCUSD通貨ペアを取引するように設定されており、H1時間枠で動作するため、この通貨ペアでは追加の操作は必要ありません。このロボットを、このプラットフォームで利用可能な他の取引ロボット（エキスパートアドバイザー）と共に、より広範なポートフォリオに統合することも可能です。       LINKでは 、 各ロボットに固有のIDまたはマジックナンバーを割り当てる必要があります。また、ロボットの取引頻度は高くないため、Cry
LionKing
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
ライオンキングEA v13 – MetaTrader 5向けニューラルネットワーク強化エキスパートアドバイザー Lion King EA は、MetaTrader 5用の強力で柔軟な自動取引システムで、   H1時間枠のXAUUSD（ゴールド） に特化して最適化されています。バージョン13では、実績のあるアルゴリズムコアに適応型インテリジェンスをもたらす完全統合 ニューラルネットワーク というメジャーアップグレードが導入され、トレーダーにかつてない選択肢とコントロールを提供します。 3つの強力な取引モード Lion King は、さまざまな取引スタイルや好みに合わせて 3 つの異なる操作モード を提供します。 ピュアアルゴリズムモード （ニューラルネットワーク無効）EAは、実績のある独自のテクニカル指標ロジック（ボリンジャーバンド、移動平均線、CCI、ボラティリティ分析に基づく信頼性の高いエントリー/エグジットシグナル）を使用して動作します。機械学習を使わず、一貫性のあるルールベースの取引を好むトレーダーに最適です。 ニューラルネットワークをシグナルフィルターとして利用 （デフォルトモ
Yukimura
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
YUKIMURA   —精密さとシンプルさの融合 YUKIMURAは、洗練された内部ロジックを備えながらも、 ユーザーフレンドリーなシンプルさを 念頭に設計されています。手間のかからない管理に必要なすべての基本的なコントロールを提供し、手間をかけたくないトレーダーにもアクセスしやすいように設計されています。デフォルトでは、YUKIMURAは H1時間枠のEURUSD に最適化されています。これは、過去6か月にわたる広範なテストの結果、一貫して最も信頼性が高く効果的であることが証明された設定です。ロボットは他の銘柄での取引もサポートしていますが、最適なパフォーマンスを得るには、   EURUSD H1 が推奨され、最も手間のかからない選択肢です。この戦略は、複数の ATRベースの指標 を使用して、終了ルールを動的に計算します。ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルは、市場のボラティリティに合わせてカスタマイズ可能な係数を使用してインテリジェントに設定されます。すべてのエントリー条件と取引ルールは、一貫性を保つために慎重に事前定義されています。リスク管理は組み込まれており、簡単です。EA
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
PredatorEA
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
エキスパート
Predator EAの紹介 Predatorは、MetaTrader 5（MT5）プラットフォーム向けの最先端のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、FX取引を簡素化し、強化することを目指して開発されました。このEAは様々な通貨ペアと時間枠に最適化されており、信頼性の高い自動化ソリューションを求めるトレーダーに最適です。 仕様 プラットフォーム : MT5 アカウントタイプ : 最適なパフォーマンスを得るにはヘッジアカウントが推奨されます。 Predator の潜在能力を引き出すにはテストが不可欠です。 MT5 の戦略テスターを使用して、利用可能なすべての通貨ペアのパフォーマンスを評価し、XAUUSD-H1 などのトップ パフォーマーを特定します。 パフォーマンスはアカウントや市場環境によって異なるため、ブローカーの条件に合わせて設定を調整してください。 Predator を選ぶ理由 Predatorは、シンプルさと高度な自動化の融合、効率性を重視した事前最適化、そして様々な戦略への適応性において際立っています。将来的なアップグレードと丁寧なサポートにより、安定した成果を求めるトレ
TripleDouble
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
エキスパート
Triple Double EA —A Surprisingly Powerful Little Beast Honestly, I have to admit—Triple Double is a quirky little robot. When I say "little," I don't mean the number of inputs; I mean the core mechanism I built inside it. Why quirky? Because it consistently performs far better than I ever expected . Sometimes even I look back at the code and wonder how something so seemingly simple turned out to be this effective. This EA shines on lower timeframes like M15 and M30 , but it also delivers excelle
Cyber Ape
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
This robot features a simple user interface design, yet beneath its surface lies a wealth of advanced capabilities that enable a variety of functions. You have the freedom to create various order types, including market, stop, and limit orders, and you can choose to buy or sell. The strategy is fully customizable to suit your preferences, and you can select the calculation method for all exit levels, choosing between percentages or pips. What’s particularly interesting about this robot is that i
Bip
Dragan Drenjanin
1 (1)
エキスパート
BiP is an advanced trading system designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades.  The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading engines with expanded funct
TripleDoublePro
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Triple Double Proの エキスパートアドバイザーは、あらゆる銘柄に対応できる万能ロボットです。デフォルトでは、   H1タイムフレームのXAUUSDに最適な設定になっています。 接続するだけですぐに動作します。このEAに最適な通貨ペアや指数を見つけたい場合は、ストラテジーテスターで利用可能なすべての銘柄で簡単なテストを実行してください。最もパフォーマンスの高いペアは、すぐに結果に表示されます。 重要な注意事項: このロボットは、 低～中程度の取引頻度 向けに意図的に設計されています。大量に取引するのではなく、非常に正確で、高確率のセットアップのみにエントリーすることを目的としています。また 、EURUSD、XAUUSD、AUDJPY、DXY などの他のシンボルでも非常に優れたパフォーマンスを発揮します。複数のシンボルを同時に実行する場合は、常に各チャートに 固有のマジックナンバー （例：555001、555002…）を設定してください。1つの通貨ペアに1つのインスタンスのみを使用する場合は、変更は不要です。ポートフォリオでTriple Double Proを他のロボットと
AdamMT5
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Adam—MetaTrader 5用ニューラルネットワークトレーディングロボット 皆さん、こんにちは。このページをご覧になっているということは、おそらくこのトレードロボットについてもっと詳しく知りたいと思っているのでしょう。この説明は購入を勧めるものではありません。ロボットの機能、仕組み、そして適切な使用方法を簡潔かつ明確に説明することを目的としています。 このバージョンの新機能は何ですか? このアップデート版は以前のバージョンと大きな違いはありません。主な変更点は外観とユーザーフレンドリーな点です。 固定ロットサイズが復活しました 入力パラメータの数が削減され、未使用のオプションは単に非表示になり、インターフェースがすっきりシンプルになりました。 コアコンセプト このロボットは、メモリとCPUパワーをほとんど消費しない軽量ニューラルネットワークをベースに構築されています。これは当初からの主要なアイデアでした。あらゆるコンピューター、ラップトップ、VPSで、システムに過負荷をかけることなく効率的に実行できるEAを作成することです。 ロボットは特定のデータをローカルのSQLiteデータベ
Thor MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
エキスパート
Thor EA: 強力なゴールド取引アルゴリズム (XAUUSD) Thor EA取引ロボットは、最先端の自動化技術と洗練された市場分析メカニズムを調和させた、現代的な自動取引ソリューションです。このエキスパートアドバイザーは、人気のあるXAUUSD（金/米ドル）をH1（1時間足）タイムフレームで取引するために慎重に開発・最適化されており、この市場に特化した効果的なツールとなっています。 Thor EAの主な利点は、「箱から出してすぐに使える」準備の整った状態です。複雑な初期設定、細かいパラメータの最適化、その動作ロジックの詳細な研究に時間と労力を費やす必要はありません。このロボットは開始を最大限に簡素化します：インストールし、基本的なリスク管理パラメータを設定すれば、完全自動モードで分析を実行し、取引を開始します。 Thor EAの開発哲学は、信頼性と透明性に基づいています。このロボットは明確な意思決定アルゴリズムを使用し、市場のノイズをフィルタリングし、その戦略に従って高品質な取引機会を見つけることを目的としています。自動化システムをポートフォリオに追加したいトレーダーにも、購入決
Crypto Digger
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Crypto Digger Expert Advisor：多様でパワフルな取引ソリューション Crypto Digger Expert Advisor（EA）は、多様なマーケット状況における柔軟性、精度、適応性のために設計された最先端の取引ツールです。仮想通貨、外国為替ペア、貴金属、その他の資産を取引する場合でも、この汎用アプリケーションは堅牢な機能と動的なリスク管理でトレーダーを支援します。BTCUSD通貨ペアで最適なパフォーマンスを発揮するように事前設定されていますが、Crypto Diggerの汎用性の高い設計により、事実上あらゆる取引シンボルにシームレスに適応でき、幅広い市場に理想的な選択肢となります。 主な特徴と利点 普遍的適用性：   Crypto DiggerはBTCUSD/XRPUSD/LNKUSD/H4での取引に優れていますが、その高度なアルゴリズムにより、外国為替ペア（EURUSD/H4）、貴金属（XAUUSD/H4、XAUEUR/H4）、インデックスなど、普遍的なツールとして互換性があります。対応シンボルの完全なリストを確認するには、 MetaTrader 5（M
KongAI
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Kong AI は、ニューラルネットワークを基盤とした最新世代のトレーディングロボットです。貴金属（XAU）、FX通貨ペア、暗号資産ペアの取引に特化して開発されています。 デフォルト設定では、以下の順番で最高のパフォーマンスを発揮します： XAUUSD （金） → XAUEUR → EURUSD → GBPJPY → LINKUSD → BTCUSD → その他 ご自身の口座タイプやトレードスタイルに最適な銘柄・時間足を見つけるには、すべての銘柄でバックテストを実行してください。 まずは H1 から開始し、H4 → H2 → H3 → さらに短い時間足（M15、M30 など）へと順番にテスト ニューラルネットワークは、特に XAUUSD の M15・M30 で驚異的な成績を残します。 選択の目安： 高頻度トレードが欲しい → XAUUSD の M15 または M30 ゆったり安定運用が欲しい → H1、H4 以上の時間足 Kong AI は最先端技術を採用： 起動時に過去データ＋リアルタイムデータを用いてニューラルネットワークを自動学習し、収集したデータを永続的に保存するデータベースを
Triple Double Neural
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
TripleDoubleNeural - 強化学習エージェントを使用したエキスパートアドバイザー（Reinforcement Learning Agent） アルゴリズム取引の皆様へ： TripleDoubleNeural をご紹介します。これは、 真の   自己学習型 強化学習エージェントで、 3つの方法 で自己トレーニングを行います： 通常のバックテスト中 最適化中 リアル口座またはデモ口座での リアルタイム 取引中 最も簡単な使用方法 ： XAUUSD H1 （またはお好みの通貨ペア）のチャートに添付し、すべての設定をスクリーンショットの通りに保ち（ロット0.01、TP係数3.0、SL係数4.0、トレーリング係数0.6、反転取引 = false）、 リアルタイムで実行 するだけです。ロボットは過去の知識を読み込み、 取引ごとに改善を続けます 。 より高速なトレーニングをご希望ですか？   ストラテジーテスターを開く → XAUUSD H1を選択 →   テストを繰り返し実行 します。 エクイティ曲線を注意深く観察 してください。曲線が改善を続けている限り、エージェントは学習してい
Manage Positions
Dragan Drenjanin
ユーティリティ
Manage Positions is an MT5 script designed with five distinct options for efficiently managing open positions. It offers versatile functionality, allowing for both global impact across all currency pairs and localized influence on specific pairs of interest. Additionally, users can target particular currency pairs to tailor their actions accordingly. For instance, leaving the "LEAVE BLANK to Manage Positions for ALL Symbols" field empty enables closing all positions universally, while specifyin
FREE
AutoPositionManager
Dragan Drenjanin
ユーティリティ
Auto Position Manager is a unique services application of its kind across the entire MQL5 market, setting new standards for applications of this type. The Services app is a compact but powerful tool that significantly impacts the entire system. Its user-friendly interface and start-stop system make it excellent for automating repetitive tasks. Once it's set up, the service can be toggled on or off with a single click. Crucially, the configuration persists even if the platform is turned off and
FREE
SmartCloser MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
ユーティリティ
SmartCloser MT5  SmartCloser MT5 is an advanced service application designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables traders to automatically close open positions based on predefined profitability and loss criteria. This application is not a trading robot or script; it functions as a continuously active service within the trading environment, providing users with control and flexibility in managing their positions. Key Features: Close All Positions: Ability to close all open positions on the
FREE
Neo Hulk
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Neo Hulk is a user-friendly and powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to make automated trading simple, reliable, and effective. Perfect for traders of all levels, Neo Hulk combines advanced trading strategies with easy-to-use settings, allowing you to trade multiple markets with confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Neo Hulk helps you automate your trades while keeping risk under control. Visit Neo Hulk LP . Key Benefits Beginner-Frien
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信