Bip

1
BiP is an advanced trading system designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades. The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading engines with expanded functionality. Key features in this version include the trailing stop and break-even stop options, which provide more precise risk management and control over positions. While the system is robust, its effectiveness ultimately depends on the trader’s approach and usage. Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, and user settings. For consistent operation, the use of a VPS and brokers with low spreads is advised.

Key Characteristics

  • Decision-making based on fuzzy logic
  • Eight signal conditions for entry identification
  • Dual exit rules (independent for long and short trades)
  • Trailing stop and break-even features
  • Parameter adjustments available for customization

Suggested Symbols & Timeframes

  • GBPUSD, XAUUSD → M30
  • AUDUSD → H1
  • EURCAD → H2

(Performance should be verified through testing on the specific broker and account type using the Strategy Tester.)

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Account Type: Hedging
  • Check the "What's New" section for details on recent changes
  • Updates: Access to future versions provided periodically at no additional cost

Important Note

Test BiP thoroughly on a demo account before any live use.

Support & Resources

Helpful Guides

    WARNING: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of the scam.

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    Ali Abdulrahman
    902
    Ali Abdulrahman 2022.10.01 01:55 
     

    One word, trash!

    Dragan Drenjanin
    5583
    Reply from developer Dragan Drenjanin 2022.10.01 02:02
    WoW, the hard words. Thanks, man you are always welcome to buy my EAs. This robot already trades on my VPS, and I will show you the screenshot from the VPS server and the trade history for this EA. Please visit the comments sections because I can't publish screenshots here. The pictures speak a thousand words.
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