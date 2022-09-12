Bip
- Experts
-
Dragan Drenjanin🔴 My products on MQL5 → https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra/seller
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 23 December 2025
- Activations: 5
BiP is an advanced trading system designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades. The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading engines with expanded functionality. Key features in this version include the trailing stop and break-even stop options, which provide more precise risk management and control over positions. While the system is robust, its effectiveness ultimately depends on the trader’s approach and usage. Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, and user settings. For consistent operation, the use of a VPS and brokers with low spreads is advised.
Key Characteristics
- Decision-making based on fuzzy logic
- Eight signal conditions for entry identification
- Dual exit rules (independent for long and short trades)
- Trailing stop and break-even features
- Parameter adjustments available for customization
Suggested Symbols & Timeframes
- GBPUSD, XAUUSD → M30
- AUDUSD → H1
- EURCAD → H2
(Performance should be verified through testing on the specific broker and account type using the Strategy Tester.)
Technical Details
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Account Type: Hedging
- Check the "What's New" section for details on recent changes
- Updates: Access to future versions provided periodically at no additional cost
Important Note
Test BiP thoroughly on a demo account before any live use.
Support & Resources
- Send me a private message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra
- View all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra/seller
Helpful Guides
- Purchasing and installation instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
- Testing a trading robot before purchase: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586
WARNING: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of the scam.
One word, trash!