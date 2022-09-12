BiP is an advanced trading system designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades. The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading engines with expanded functionality. Key features in this version include the trailing stop and break-even stop options, which provide more precise risk management and control over positions. While the system is robust, its effectiveness ultimately depends on the trader’s approach and usage. Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, and user settings. For consistent operation, the use of a VPS and brokers with low spreads is advised.