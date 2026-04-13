Predator Nitro is a powerful and robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed with a unique and versatile trading engine. This allows it to operate effectively across virtually any financial instrument, including Forex pairs, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and more.

Thanks to its open architecture and highly intuitive user interface, traders enjoy full control and precise customization of every aspect of the system. This flexibility makes it easy to adapt the robot to your specific trading style, goals, and market conditions.

Key Features & Recommendations

I deliberately avoid recommending any specific symbol or timeframe upfront. The most important first step is thorough testing on all symbols you have enabled in the Market Watch window. Run comprehensive tests across multiple timeframes (such as H1, H4, M30, and others) depending on your objectives. Only after identifying the best-performing combinations should you move forward.

Once you’ve selected your preferred instruments and timeframes, the next phase is validation on a demo account (or a live account with very low risk). This ensures the settings align perfectly with real-market conditions.

Nitro Mode – High-Performance Trading

Predator Nitro features a special NITRO mode that unleashes the robot’s full potential. In this mode, the EA can simultaneously open multiple orders of all types (market, stop, and limit) according to its advanced logic.

Important recommendation: When using Nitro mode, set a very conservative fixed risk level, as the system may activate 10 to 15 orders at once. To limit the number of simultaneous trades, use the built-in parameter:

Max trades per day (1–20, 0 = unlimited)

Setting this to 1 significantly reduces the number of orders while still allowing the core strategy to function. Note that this parameter has only a minor impact on the overall Nitro behavior, but it provides valuable control.

Trading Style and Risk Management

Predator Nitro is primarily a trend-following robot. It performs best in trending markets. In ranging or sideways conditions, it is advisable to either disable the EA or use a significantly lower risk setting. As always, testing is crucial before any live deployment.

All exit rules (stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and break even) are expressed as dynamic coefficients ranging from 0.01 to 10. These values are calculated in real time using the ATR (Average True Range) indicator. The final levels depend on the chosen ATR period and the multiplier you set.

Setting Trailing Stop or Break Even 0 disables these functions.

or disables these functions. Stop Loss and Take Profit must always be configured (they cannot be left at zero).

Additional Technical Details

In Nitro mode , the robot automatically manages Magic Numbers, starting from the base value of 20 .

, the robot automatically manages Magic Numbers, starting from the base value of . In all other modes, the fixed Magic Number 20 is used to identify the EA’s positions.

is used to identify the EA’s positions. For optimal performance and 24/7 operation, the use of a VPS (Virtual Private Server) is highly recommended.

Interesting Highlights

Multi-trading capability — the robot can manage multiple positions and order types simultaneously.

— the robot can manage multiple positions and order types simultaneously. Nitro system — automatically opens all types of orders (market, stop, limit) based on its logic.

Where & How to Use

Testing all available symbols in the Market Watch is the key to success. This process helps you discover the most suitable instruments and timeframes before going live.

Basic Information

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Account type : Hedge

: Hedge Check the “What’s New” section for the latest updates and improvements.

section for the latest updates and improvements. Purchasing now grants you lifetime access to all future upgraded versions of the robot, released at regular intervals.

Important Note: Always optimize Predator Nitro according to your personal trading conditions and thoroughly test it on a demo account before using it with real capital.

Support & Security

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via the message section.

Warning: I sell all my products exclusively through the official MQL5 website. If you see Predator Nitro offered anywhere else, it is likely a scam.