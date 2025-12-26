LionKing

Lion King EA v14 – Advanced Neural Network Enhanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

The Lion King EA is a powerful and flexible automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specially optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. Version 13 introduces a major upgrade: a fully integrated neural network that brings adaptive intelligence to the proven algorithmic core, giving traders unprecedented choice and control.

Three Powerful Trading Modes

Lion King offers three distinct operating modes to suit different trading styles and preferences:

  1. Pure Algorithmic Mode (Neural Network disabled) The EA operates using its original, battle-tested technical indicator logic—reliable entry/exit signals based on Bollinger Bands, moving averages, CCI, and volatility analysis. Ideal for traders who prefer consistent, rule-based trading without machine learning.
  2. Neural Network as Signal Filter (default mode) The core algorithmic signals are generated as before, but every potential trade is passed through the neural network for final approval. The NN acts as an intelligent filter, allowing trades only when its confidence exceeds the user-defined threshold (default 0.2). This significantly improves signal quality and adaptability to changing market conditions.
  3. Full Neural Network Decision Maker The neural network takes complete control of trading decisions. It analyzes market regime, price patterns, and internal features to independently decide when to enter and exit trades. Perfect for traders who want cutting-edge adaptive performance.

Continuous Online Learning—The Robot That Gets Smarter Over Time

One of the most advanced features of Lion King v14 is real-time online learning using a feed-forward neural network with backpropagation:

  • After every closed trade (or every N trades—fully configurable via Auto-save weights back to file after N trades), the EA automatically evaluates performance.
  • It updates the neural network weights based on actual trade outcomes.
  • New, optimized weights are saved to a binary file, ensuring the model continuously improves and adapts to current market behavior, account conditions, and volatility regimes.

This creates a truly self-improving trading system that evolves with the market—a rare and valuable capability in retail algorithmic trading.

Fully Automated Neural Network Design

No complex setup required. The EA automatically:

  • Creates the input layer (based on normalized market features)
  • Builds hidden layers
  • Defines the output layer
  • Handles all training, validation, and weight management

Everything is designed for maximum ease of use—you only choose the mode and confidence level. The rest is handled intelligently in the background.

Key Features

  • Optimized default settings for XAUUSD H1
  • Advanced risk management: fixed lot size, volatility-based profit targets and stop losses
  • Trailing stop with ATR-based activation
  • Market regime detection (optional filter for volatile/calm conditions)
  • Reverse mode and custom magic number/comment
  • Verbose neural network logging option for monitoring predictions and confidence in real-time

Why Choose Lion King v14?

This is not just another EA update—it's a next-generation hybrid system that combines the reliability of proven algorithmic logic with the adaptability of modern neural networks. Whether you want rock-solid consistency, enhanced filtering, or a fully adaptive AI-driven trader, Lion King delivers all three in one clean, professional package.

The learning capability ensures the robot doesn't remain static—it actively improves based on your account's real performance, gradually optimizing itself for your specific broker, spread, and market conditions.

Recommended Usage

  1. Start with default settings on XAUUSD H1
  2. Test thoroughly on demo first (2–4 weeks recommended)
  3. Enable online learning gradually—begin with Auto-save weights back to file after N trades = 1 or 2
  4. Use a reliable VPS for 24/7 operation
  5. Monitor performance and adjust NeuralThreshold or LearningRate if needed

Basic Information

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Hedge accounts)
  • Primary Symbol/Timeframe: XAUUSD / H1
  • Other Symbols: Possible with testing and parameter adjustment
  • Updates: Lifetime free updates included with purchase

Important: Always test on a demo account before going live. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Purchase exclusively from the official MQL5 Market page to ensure you receive authentic software and future updates.

Ready to trade with an EA that learns and evolves? Lion King v14—Where proven strategy meets adaptive intelligence.

    Useful Links


    Warning: Lion King is available only via the MQL5 website. Be cautious of unauthorized sellers offering the EA elsewhere, as these may be scams.
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