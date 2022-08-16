This robot features a simple user interface design, yet beneath its surface lies a wealth of advanced capabilities that enable a variety of functions. You have the freedom to create various order types, including market, stop, and limit orders, and you can choose to buy or sell. The strategy is fully customizable to suit your preferences, and you can select the calculation method for all exit levels, choosing between percentages or pips. What’s particularly interesting about this robot is that it’s ready for immediate use on specific currency pairs. To get the best results, test it within a strategy tester (H1, H2, H3, H4, etc.) and select the symbol or symbols that yield the most favorable outcomes.

Basic info

Platform type: MT5

Account type: Any

Check section >> What's New <<

If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously.

Settings Risk Management (Risk in Percent or Fixed Lot Size)

Exit Rules (stop loss, take profit (in pips, in coefficient))

Trailing Stop Rules/Step (in pips, in coefficient)

Break-Even Stop/Step (in pips, in coefficient)



Auxiliary (Calculation method, Order Type, Choose trade mode, Reverse, Magic Number, My Comment)

Entry Signal Rules.

Exit Signal Rules

Note: Keep in mind that "Cyber Ape" was tested on a demo account before any use.

Support: Send me a DM: Link My Link:

All my apps: Link Installation Guide For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

Testing

How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586 Warning: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scams.





