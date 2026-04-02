Super Cyborg

Super Cyborg 1.4 is a powerful and highly effective algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform.

The Expert Advisor supports trading on Forex pairs, CFDs, indices, metals, and many other financial instruments. Thanks to its exceptional flexibility, the robot performs reliably across multiple timeframes—from M5 up to H12 (and beyond).

Before using Super Cyborg on a live account, we strongly recommend thorough testing in the Strategy Tester on your chosen symbols and timeframes, starting from M5 and progressing to higher intervals.

The system comes with highly sensitive yet well-balanced trailing stop and breakeven rules by default. It fully supports all order types and allows you to configure trading direction: Long only, short only, or both directions (default setting). You can also limit the maximum number of trades per day if desired.

All exit rules—Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, and Breakeven—are expressed as coefficients (e.g., 9.0, 5.0, 0.5, 2.25, 0.75, 0.25). This means the EA dynamically calculates levels based on the ATR indicator, adapting automatically to current market volatility and the selected ATR period.

Alternatively, you can switch the calculation method to work with fixed pips for more precise, volatility-independent control.

Important notes:

  • When running the robot on multiple charts simultaneously, each instance must have a unique Magic Number.
  • For stable 24/7 operation, we highly recommend using a VPS (Virtual Private Server) or any reliable hosting solution.

Our recommendation: Test extensively first → select the best-performing pairs and timeframes → validate results on a demo account for at least one month before going live.

Super Cyborg is a truly versatile and robust trading solution that adapts intelligently to market conditions.

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Account type: Any
  • Important: Check the "What's New" section for the latest updates.

If you purchase now, you will receive all future upgraded versions of the robot at no additional cost as they are released.

WARNING: All my products are sold exclusively through the official MQL5 website. If you see this EA offered elsewhere, it is likely a scam.

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