Kirov

Kirov is a robust and versatile Expert Advisor specifically designed for traders who prefer stable, lower-frequency trading on higher timeframes.

The core algorithm behind Kirov gives it exceptional flexibility, allowing it to operate effectively across a wide range of timeframes from M1 up to H12 and Daily. The trading frequency naturally adjusts according to the selected timeframe. On lower timeframes such as M30 or H1, the EA will open and close a significantly higher number of trades per year. However, the main concept and recommended use of Kirov is on higher timeframes (H2 and above), where it delivers more selective and higher-quality signals.

Recommended Trading Style

Kirov is intended to be used with conservative risk management. The idea is not to risk large amounts per trade, but rather to run the EA with small position sizes as part of a diversified portfolio either on the same symbol alongside other EAs or on multiple different instruments.

A particularly effective approach is to use Kirov on metals (especially XAUUSD and other CFDs), where backtests have shown strong and consistent performance (see the screenshots in the gallery below). For example:

  • Set a small, fixed lot size
  • Apply it on H12.
  • Use it as a "safety" or complementary system together with other EAs such as Thor, Jurgen, or any other robot trading the same symbol.

Thanks to its robust algorithmic foundation, Kirov has demonstrated excellent results not only on metals but also on Forex pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies, altcoins, and many other instruments. This makes it an ideal candidate for pairing with other trading systems in a multi-EA portfolio.

Important Notes

  • For stable and uninterrupted operation, the use of a VPS (Virtual Private Server) is strongly recommended.
  • When running Kirov simultaneously with other Expert Advisors on the same account or symbol, it is mandatory to assign a unique Magic Number to each EA to prevent trade conflicts.

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Account Type: Hedge

By purchasing Kirov now, you will receive all future upgrades and new versions of the robot, which are released at regular intervals.

WARNING: All my products are sold exclusively through the official MQL5.com website. If you see this EA offered anywhere else, it may be a scam.

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