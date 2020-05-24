Quark

5

Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor for MT5

The Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor is a versatile trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, compatible with any currency pair but optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe. Preconfigured for immediate use, it offers a minimalist and user-friendly interface for seamless operation.

Key Features:

  • Flexible Trading: Works on any currency pair, with default settings tailored for EURUSD (H1).
  • Multi-symbol trading. The ability to trade multiple symbols simultaneously on a single chart.
  • Automatic magic number for multi-symbol trading
  • Integrated news filter—economic calendar
  • Micro Lot Sizing: Configured with micro lot sizes for individual positions to minimize risk.
  • Fixed volume.

  • Simple Customization: Intuitive interface allows easy adjustment of settings for personalized trading strategies.

Important Notes:

  • The latest update does not include preset files, so older set files (from comment sections) may behave unpredictably in this version.
  • Test the robot with default settings and adjust your risk within the strategy tester to identify the best symbols for trading.
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Account Type: Hedge
  • Updates: Lifetime access to new upgraded versions, released periodically.

Follow our YouTube channel "Algorithmic Trading System" for tips and updates on Quark, "Old Style Guy!"

Purchase now and experience the simplicity and power of Quark "Old Style Guy" in your trading!

Note:

Keep in mind that Quark "should be tested on a demo account before any use.

Support:

  • Send me a DM: Link 
My Link:

Installation Guide

Testing
WARNING: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of the scam.


Reviews 1
Jürgen
499
Jürgen 2020.09.28 13:25 
 

I like it - has a small DD

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Jürgen
499
Jürgen 2020.09.28 13:25 
 

I like it - has a small DD

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