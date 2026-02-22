The Satoshi EA is a powerful and adaptable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, crafted to deliver consistent and precise trading performance. Designed for seamless operation on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), Satoshi EA ensures uninterrupted trading with minimal latency. Leveraging a robust combination of technical indicators—including Stochastic, ATR, and Envelopes for entry signals, and Force Index for exit signals—this EA offers traders a flexible platform to automate their strategies. With advanced money management, trailing stops, break-even stops, and unique features like Friday exit rules, Satoshi EA is ideal for traders seeking reliability and customization.

Key Features

Sophisticated Signal Modules : Utilizes Stochastic, ATR, and Envelopes for entry signals and Force Index for exit signals, providing accurate trade timing based on market dynamics.

: Utilizes Stochastic, ATR, and Envelopes for entry signals and Force Index for exit signals, providing accurate trade timing based on market dynamics. Flexible Trading Modes : Supports buy, sell, or buy & sell strategies, with an optional reverse mode to invert trading signals for specific market conditions.

: Supports buy, sell, or buy & sell strategies, with an optional reverse mode to invert trading signals for specific market conditions. Risk Management: fixed lot sizes.

lot sizes. Trailing Stop : Implements an ATR-based trailing stop to secure profits as trades progress.

: Implements an ATR-based trailing stop to secure profits as trades progress. Break-Even Stop : Automatically adjusts the stop loss to break even after a predefined profit threshold, reducing risk on winning trades.

: Automatically adjusts the stop loss to break even after a predefined profit threshold, reducing risk on winning trades. Exit on Friday : Optionally closes all trades at a specified time on Friday to avoid weekend market gaps.

: Optionally closes all trades at a specified time on Friday to avoid weekend market gaps. Customizable Order Types : Supports market, stop, or limit orders, with configurable expiration for pending orders.

: Supports market, stop, or limit orders, with configurable expiration for pending orders. Trade Limits: Restrict the maximum number of trades per day to control trading frequency.

How to Use Satoshi EA

Configure Your Strategy: Adjust the trading mode, and order type to align with your market outlook. Ensure a unique Magic Number is set to avoid conflicts with other EAs running on the same account. Set Risk. Enable Trailing and Break-Even Stops (Optional): Activate trailing stops or break-even stops to protect profits and minimize losses. Configure Friday Exit (Optional): Enable the Exit on Friday feature to close trades at a specified time, reducing exposure to weekend volatility. Test Thoroughly: Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester across multiple timeframes, starting from H1 and above, to identify the most profitable currency pairs. Evaluate performance using key metrics before live trading. Deploy on VPS: For optimal performance, run Satoshi EA on a reliable Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure continuous operation and low latency. Monitor and Adjust: Regularly review the EA’s performance and tweak settings as market conditions evolve.

Why Choose Satoshi EA?

Precision : Combines Stochastic, ATR, Envelopes, and Force Index for accurate entry and exit signals.

: Combines Stochastic, ATR, Envelopes, and Force Index for accurate entry and exit signals. Flexibility : Supports multiple trading modes, order types, and risk management options for diverse market conditions.

: Supports multiple trading modes, order types, and risk management options for diverse market conditions. Risk Control : Advanced trailing and break-even stop features, along with Friday exit rules, enhance trade protection.

: Advanced trailing and break-even stop features, along with Friday exit rules, enhance trade protection. VPS-Optimized: Designed for uninterrupted operation on a VPS, ensuring reliability and performance.

Support and Resources

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Account Type : Hedge

: Hedge Updates : Lifetime access to new upgraded versions, released periodically.

: Lifetime access to new upgraded versions, released periodically. Support : Send me a DM: Link

: Send me a DM: Link My Link : Link

: Link All my apps : Link

: Link Installation Guide : For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

: For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498 Testing Guide: Learn how to test a trading robot before buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586

WARNING: I sell all my products exclusively via the MQL5 website. If you see this product elsewhere, be aware of potential scams.