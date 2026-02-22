Satoshi
- Experts
-
Dragan Drenjanin🔴 My products on MQL5 → https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra/seller
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 22 February 2026
- Activations: 5
The Satoshi EA is a powerful and adaptable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, crafted to deliver consistent and precise trading performance. Designed for seamless operation on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), Satoshi EA ensures uninterrupted trading with minimal latency. Leveraging a robust combination of technical indicators—including Stochastic, ATR, and Envelopes for entry signals, and Force Index for exit signals—this EA offers traders a flexible platform to automate their strategies. With advanced money management, trailing stops, break-even stops, and unique features like Friday exit rules, Satoshi EA is ideal for traders seeking reliability and customization.
Key Features
- Sophisticated Signal Modules: Utilizes Stochastic, ATR, and Envelopes for entry signals and Force Index for exit signals, providing accurate trade timing based on market dynamics.
- Flexible Trading Modes: Supports buy, sell, or buy & sell strategies, with an optional reverse mode to invert trading signals for specific market conditions.
- Risk Management: fixed lot sizes.
- Trailing Stop: Implements an ATR-based trailing stop to secure profits as trades progress.
- Break-Even Stop: Automatically adjusts the stop loss to break even after a predefined profit threshold, reducing risk on winning trades.
- Exit on Friday: Optionally closes all trades at a specified time on Friday to avoid weekend market gaps.
- Customizable Order Types: Supports market, stop, or limit orders, with configurable expiration for pending orders.
- Trade Limits: Restrict the maximum number of trades per day to control trading frequency.
How to Use Satoshi EA
- Configure Your Strategy: Adjust the trading mode, and order type to align with your market outlook. Ensure a unique Magic Number is set to avoid conflicts with other EAs running on the same account.
- Set Risk.
- Enable Trailing and Break-Even Stops (Optional): Activate trailing stops or break-even stops to protect profits and minimize losses.
- Configure Friday Exit (Optional): Enable the Exit on Friday feature to close trades at a specified time, reducing exposure to weekend volatility.
- Test Thoroughly: Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester across multiple timeframes, starting from H1 and above, to identify the most profitable currency pairs. Evaluate performance using key metrics before live trading.
- Deploy on VPS: For optimal performance, run Satoshi EA on a reliable Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure continuous operation and low latency.
- Monitor and Adjust: Regularly review the EA’s performance and tweak settings as market conditions evolve.
Why Choose Satoshi EA?
- Precision: Combines Stochastic, ATR, Envelopes, and Force Index for accurate entry and exit signals.
- Flexibility: Supports multiple trading modes, order types, and risk management options for diverse market conditions.
- Risk Control: Advanced trailing and break-even stop features, along with Friday exit rules, enhance trade protection.
- VPS-Optimized: Designed for uninterrupted operation on a VPS, ensuring reliability and performance.
Support and Resources
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Account Type: Hedge
- Updates: Lifetime access to new upgraded versions, released periodically.
- Support: Send me a DM: Link
- My Link: Link
- All my apps: Link
- Installation Guide: For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
- Testing Guide: Learn how to test a trading robot before buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586