AutoPilot Trading Service

AutoPilot Trading Service for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced application designed to enhance the MT5 platform by automating and optimizing both manual and algorithmic trading activities. By integrating seamlessly into the (recommended but not mandatory) <terminal_directory>\MQL5\Services directory, this service not only supports the automation of trading strategies but also improves the execution of trades, whether they are initiated manually or through Expert Advisors (EAs). The AutoPilot Trading Service excels in managing top-performing positions, enabling traders to maximize returns and minimize risks effectively. Moreover, this service stands out as a unique offering on the MQL5 market, setting a new standard for trading tools. It provides traders with a powerful, versatile tool, facilitating better management and oversight of their trading portfolios, making it an indispensable asset for anyone looking to leverage the full potential of the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Key Features:

  1. Comprehensive Order Management:

    • Automates the modification of trading orders based on predefined rules for stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and breakeven levels.

  2. Flexible Trading Options:

    • Supports various trading scenarios through customizable settings for buying, selling, and dual-operation modes on multiple currency pairs.

  3. Advanced Trailing and BreakEven Functions:

    • Trailing stop functionality allows for dynamic adjustment of stop loss to protect gains as prices move favorably.
    • BreakEven functionality secures trading positions by adjusting the stop loss to the entry point once a specified profit threshold is reached.

  4. Global Impact:

    • Designed to operate on a system-wide level, impacting all trading activities on the account. Users trading manually or using other automated systems on the same account should be aware of its pervasive effects.

  5. User Control and Customization:

    • Each operational feature (e.g., Trailing Stop, BreakEven) can be individually activated or deactivated, giving traders control over which functions are active at any time.
    • Offers detailed logging options to monitor and review all modifications and trading actions performed by the service.

Usage Instructions: To use AutoPilot Trading Service, simply place the service file into the designated Services directory of your MT5 terminal. Configure the settings via the input parameters to match your trading strategy. Once activated, the service will automatically manage all specified trading orders according to the settings provided.

Note: This service influences all trading operations across various currency pairs simultaneously and can have significant implications for your overall trading strategy. It is crucial for traders to understand the scope of changes made by this service and to configure its settings responsibly to align with their overall trading objectives.

By leveraging the AutoPilot Trading Service, traders can enhance their trading efficiency and effectiveness, capitalizing on automated adjustments to trading orders that respond intelligently to market changes.

Helpful Links

Installation Guide

  • For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, refer to this article.

Testing

  • How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: Read more

Warning: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see them somewhere else, be aware of scams.


推荐产品
VPS Benchmark MT5
Yu Pang Chan
实用工具
專為 MetaTrader 環境設計的性能評估解決方案 工具功能概述 這款專業測試工具能夠評估您的 MetaTrader 環境性能，提供對交易執行有實際影響的洞察。不同於一般系統基準測試，本工具專門針對 MetaTrader 運行環境進行評估。 專業交易者與開發者功能： 性能指標測量 ：評估計算吞吐量和記憶體效率 交易相關測試 ：模擬 EA 運行和基本訂單執行的測試 比較分析 ：使用標準評分系統比較不同主機解決方案 技術洞察 ：反映 MetaTrader 資源使用情況的測試方法 決策支持 ：為 VPS 選擇和配置提供有用數據 新手交易者功能： 簡化評分系統 ：易於理解的整體性能評分 視覺化性能報告 ：在圖表上清晰展示測試結果 簡單操作流程 ：最少配置的簡易測試程序 基本建議 ：改善交易環境的建議 教育元素 ：了解系統性能如何影響交易 全面測試套件： 1. CPU 性能 (總分的 25%) 使用數學函數的計算測試 測量交易計算的處理能力 實際影響 ：影響 EA 處理市場數據的速度 2. 記憶體管理 (總分的 20%) 記憶體分配和使用測試 基本記憶體效率測量 實際影響 ：影響您可以同時運
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 設定顏色、尺寸及其縮放時相對於價格的動態
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Xelar EA MT5
DENIS BRAUN
专家
Robot Name:   Xelar EA MT5 Description: Xelar EA - Your Gateway to High-Risk, Potentially Highly Profitable Trading Experiences! Are you in search of a trading robot capable of providing risk-loving traders the opportunity to achieve exceptional profits? Xelar EA could be exactly what you've been looking for. This highly specialized trading robot has been developed to conquer the markets in a unique and efficient manner. Information: After every 5 sales, the price increases by $100. Please conta
DR Assistant Lite
Diogo Cesar Toigo
实用工具
Ferramenta derivada do DR Assistant, a versão Lite conta com recursos semelhantes, mas sendo mais específica em sua aplicação, destina-se exclusivamente ao uso para gestão de ordens abertas a partir de suas funções. Deste modo, quaisquer outras negociações ou posições abertas por outras ferramentas ou manuais serão ignoradas pelo Assitant Lite. Os parâmetros e configurações disponíveis, bem como suas principais funções são: - Take Profit e Stop Loss: duas opções de Steps, em pontos, para ambas a
ElohimTrade Ultimate Confluence Pro
Antonio Joana Nhamussua
指标
ElohimTrade Ultimate Confluence Pro — 全球最强大的多时间框共振指标 用 ElohimTrade Ultimate Confluence Pro 解锁您的交易潜能 —— 为追求精准、可靠与深度分析的交易者精心打造的技术分析巅峰工具。 这个尖端指标巧妙融合了多种领先技术指标的力量 —— EMA、RSI、MACD、布林带、随机指标（Stochastic）和 ADX —— 并在三个关键时间框（例如 M15、H1、H4）同时进行分析，生成清晰明确的共振得分，有效过滤市场噪音，捕捉最具盈利潜力的机会。 为什么要凭感觉交易，当您可以： 利用多时间框协同优势： 同时分析 M15、H1 和 H4 图表，以极高的准确度确认趋势和反转信号。 提升信号质量： 通过智能打分系统，结合多指标及多时间框确认，显著减少虚假信号。 实时推送提醒，领先一步： 接收即时视觉、声音提醒和手机推送通知，不错过任何重要交易时机。 可视化市场情绪： 在图表上显示的简洁交互面板，实时展示每个时间框的买入/卖出得分，不影响图表清晰度。 导出信号，深度分析： 将所有信号导出为 CSV 文件，方便外
News Clock
Victor Klenov
指标
The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
TradeMind Pro EA
Augustine Mwathi
实用工具
TradeMind Pro EA - Description Why TradeMind Pro EA is Essential for Your Trading Success Revolutionary LLM-Powered Trading: The world's first Expert Advisor built entirely on Large Language Model technology, bringing the power of advanced AI reasoning directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. TradeMind Pro EA doesn't rely on traditional technical indicators or hardcoded algorithms – instead, it leverages cutting-edge Language Models (GPT-4, Claude, Gemini) to analyze market conditions with hu
Polca Magic Key
Bryam Yhair Perez Diaz
1 (1)
实用工具
Line function : Displays the opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit( 3:1 RR ) on the chart. Risk management : The risk calculation function calculates the volume of a new order taking into account the established risk and the size you want to risk. It allows you to set any Stop Loss size between 3 and 10 pips. Breakeven Button : Brings all open orders to Breakeven. Clear button : Clears the graph and the selected parameters. Trade Button : Execute the idea. Partials Button : Taking partials of al
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
指标
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Smart Close Manager v1
Teh Chin Han
实用工具
Smart Close Manager v1.1 is a lightweight but powerful order-management utility designed for traders who need fast, safe, and precise control over their positions. This tool allows you to instantly close positions and delete pending orders based on smart filters such as symbol, direction, profit state, or order type. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone managing multiple orders. Key Features Close all orders with one click Close only BUY / only SELL positions Close only profitabl
Dynamic Trade Control
Vikas Rundla
实用工具
Dynamic Trade Control  Master Your Trades with Precision Elevate your trading experience with  Dynamic Trade Control  , a premium utility designed for traders who demand control, efficiency, and style. This all-in-one trade management panel combines powerful features with a sleek, modern interface, making it the ultimate tool for managing your positions like a pro. Key Features: Intuitive Trade Panel: Manage all your trades with a user-friendly interface featuring quick-access buttons for closi
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
实用工具
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
专家
按价格设置TP和SL – MT5自动订单修改器 自动为任意交易设置精确的TP和SL价格 ️ 适用于所有货币对和EA，可按符号或魔术号筛选 此EA允许您通过直接价格值（例如EURUSD的1.12345）来设置和应用精确的止盈（TP）和止损（SL）水平。无需点数或Pips。为所有订单或按图表/魔术号筛选实现干净、精准的交易管理。 主要功能: 通过精确价格即时修改TP和SL 应用于所有订单、当前图表或特定魔术号 ️ 输入0以移除TP或SL 连接到任意图表后自动运行 兼容所有交易品种 适用于: 想快速控制TP/SL的手动交易者 需要覆盖默认退出逻辑的EA用户 管理多订单或复杂头寸的交易者 有问题或建议吗？ 请留言提出您的问题或功能想法。 您的反馈将帮助我们改进未来版本。 Keywords: 按价格设置TP SL, MT5 TP SL管理, 自动SL TP MT5, 修改SL TP MT5, 交易管理EA, 专家顾问SL TP, 设置止盈价格, 设置止损价格, 应用TP SL MT5, MT5工具EA, SL TP覆盖,
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
指标
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
AI SmartMean Pro
David Alejandro Forero Rodriguez
专家
A SOLID AND PROVEN STRATEGY! Unlike most EAs in the market, SmartMean Pro is built on solid data. Its results are not optimized , which means the strategy is likely to continue to perform well in live trading.  Stop falling for false promises and start trading the same strategy used by many professional traders and money managers worldwide today. RECOMENDED SETTINGS: NAS100 1D, 4H Primary Filter Period: 200 Signal Period: 2 Entry Level: 10 Exit Level: 90 Exit Type: AI Exit Max bars: DAILY=6, 4H
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
专家
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Trade Simplifier Premium
Tonny Obare
实用工具
Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustm
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
专家
AlphaGain AI – AI驱动的精确交易新纪元 AlphaGain AI 是一款功能强大的 MetaTrader 5 EA，结合人工智能及超过 10 年历史数据分析，帮助交易者持续捕捉高概率信号，适配不同市场环境自动调整策略。 主要功能： AI核心算法：基于蜡烛形态、波动区间及动能逻辑； 超过10年数据训练，发现稳定盈利模式； 智能进出场：动态止损止盈、追踪止损、止盈倍数根据波动率； 资金保护：控制最大回撤、账户卫士、最大点差过滤、交易时间过滤； 完全自动交易：无需人工干预； 低延迟执行：适配 ECN 类型账户，滑点极低。 推荐设置： 交易品种：EUR/USD 时间周期：15 分钟（M15） 最低均衡：100 美元 账户类型：推荐 ECN 或 Raw Spread 杠杆：1:100 或更高 为什么选择 AlphaGain AI？ 交付包：.ex5 执行文件、设置 .set、PDF 操作指南； 服务支持：终身更新、Telegram 与电子邮件支持； 透明演示：MyFxBook 验证结果，可提供免费演示版本及私人 Telegram 群组； 重要提示
DeepInsight
Gustavo Santos Pedrosa
专家
Title: DeepInsight: Flow and Market Context Analysis What is DeepInsight? DeepInsight is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, developed to assist in reading market dynamics. The indicator processes volume and price movement data to generate objective visual references, facilitating the identification of areas of interest on the chart. The tool functions as an auxiliary analysis dashboard, offering support for manual decision-making without performing automatic order execution. Operationa
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
指标
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Exclusive Imperium MT5 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的智能交易顾问（EA），基于市场分析算法和风险管理。该顾问完全自动运行，几乎不需要交易者的干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取安装和设置说明！ 重要提示： 所有示例、截图和测试仅用于演示目的。如果某个货币对在某个经纪商处表现良好，并不意味着在其他经纪商处也会如此。每个经纪商都有自己的报价、点差和交易条件。因此， 每个货币对必须由用户自行优化 ，并且在真实账户上 只能以单一货币模式运行 —— 每个货币对单独运行。多货币模式的截图仅供参考。建议至少 每年优化一次 ，因为市场条件会发生变化。 重要信息： 顾问的演示版本仅供试用。未经优化的测试结果不能反映算法的真实表现。完整使用需要针对经纪商、资金和所选工具进行个性化优化。无论如何，优化必须由用户自行完成，并且至少 每年重复一次 。 请记住：最终结果直接取决于您的经验以及您在优化后设置的参数。 主要特点 分析算法： 指标与过滤器的组合，用于寻找交易机会。 灵活性： 可适应不断变化的市场条件
Trend Teller
Ian Nganga Comba
指标
Trend Teller 趋势通告器是一款强大直观的仪表盘工具，可让您一目了然地查看所有主要货币对和时间周期（从 M1 到 MN1）的市场趋势。 由交易者为交易者打造，此工具消除了趋势分析中的猜测，让您始终保持与大趋势一致。 大多数新手交易者在判断市场方向时遇到困难，有时甚至是专业交易者也会出错。 因此，无论您是初学者还是资深交易者，Trend Teller 都是您的理想选择。 主要特点：  多时间周期分析 一键扫描所有主要货币在所有时间周期内的强弱和趋势方向，适合剥头皮、日内或波段交易。  可自定义显示 信息太多？没问题。您可以选择只显示数值或颜色信号，甚至隐藏某些时间周期，让界面更简洁。  内建通知功能 无需全天盯盘！当出现强趋势或交易信号时，系统会自动发送通知，让您在最佳时机做出反应。  新手友好，专业适用 不论您是新手还是老手，掌握趋势方向都是关键。Trend Teller 简化趋势分析，连专业交易者也能受益。  交易信号提示 当出现高概率趋势时，仪表盘底部的信息会从“WAIT A BETTER SETUP”变为实时提示，帮助您在交易前进行验证。 适用于新闻交易 在重大新闻事件
FREE
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
指标
其中一个数字序列称为“森林火灾序列”。它被公认为最美丽的新序列之一。它的主要特点是该序列避免了线性趋势，即使是最短的趋势。正是这一属性构成了该指标的基础。 在分析金融时间序列时，该指标试图拒绝所有可能的趋势选项。只有当他失败时，他才会认识到趋势的存在并给出适当的信号。这种方法可以让人们正确地确定新趋势开始的时刻。然而，误报也是可能的。为了减少它们的数量，该指标添加了一个额外的过滤器。当新柱打开时会生成信号。在任何情况下都不会发生重绘。 指标参数： Applied Price   - 应用价格常数； Period Main   - 指标的主要周期，其有效值在 5 - 60 之间； Period Additional   - 附加周期，此参数的有效值为 5 - 40； Signal Filter   - 附加信号滤波器，有效值 0 - 99； Alerts   - 启用后，指示器会在出现新信号时提醒您； Send Mail   - 允许指标向电子邮件发送消息； Push   - 允许您发送 Push 消息。
PivotPoint Notifier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
PivotPoint Notifier – Dynamic Pivot Point Tool with Alerts Description: The PivotPoint Notifier is a versatile and customizable MetaTrader 5 tool designed to dynamically calculate and display key support and resistance levels on your chart. It supports four different pivot point calculation methods— Standard , Woodie , Camarilla , and Fibonacci —allowing traders to select the one that best suits their trading strategy. This tool automatically plots the Pivot Point (PP) , Resistance levels (R1, R
Range Vector Fibo Logic
Ravi Gurung
专家
Holiday Special (Ends Jan 15th): Get fully automated for 2026. Lifetime License reduced to $299 (Save $200) and 3-Month Access for $99 . Start the New Year with a professional edge. Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed to capture Institutional Momentum Bursts in the forex and crypto markets. While most EAs rely on dangerous Martingale grids or lagging indicators, RVFL uses a proprietary “Vector Analysis” approach.
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
专家
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
AIS Order Machine
AIRAT SAFIN
实用工具
MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020 Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS <2> In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day <3> It was 100% manual trading And this special program was used to s
Ordem Facil
Clesio Hector Dufau Da Conceicao
实用工具
EA Ordem Fácil helps you open pending buy and sell orders (buy or sell stop) using the SHIFT, CTRL keys and mouse left button click. To create a buy stop order, press the SHIFT key (only once) and click on mouse left button on the chart above the price. To create a sell stop order, press the CTRL key (only once) and click on mouse left button on the chart below the price. While the order is not opened, when you moving the mouse cursor on the chart, on the left and above corner of the chart ap
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
实用工具
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
实用工具
MT5 交易复印机是 МetaТrader 5 平台的交易复印机 。 它复制外汇交易 之间   任何账户 MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 对于 COPYLOT MT5 版本（或 MT4   - MT4 MT5   -   MT4 对于 COPYLOT MT4 版本） 值得信赖的复印机！ MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 您还可以在 МТ4 终端 (   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ) 中 复制交易： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 此版本包括在终端 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5 之间 。 交易复制器用于在 2/3/10 终端之间复制交易/头寸。 支持从模拟账户和投资账户复制。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的各种投资者账户的交易的同步器， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从 多个 终端复制到一个； 从一个终端复
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
实用工具
交易面板一键交易。 处理仓位和订单！ 通过 图表 或 键盘 进行交易 。 使用我们的交易面板，您只需单击一下即可直接从图表中执行交易，执行交易操作的速度比使用标准 MetaTrader 控件快 30 倍。 参数和函数的自动计算使交易者的交易更加快捷、方便。 图形提示、信息标签和有关贸易交易的完整信息均位于图表 MetaTrader 上。 MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 打开和关闭、反转和锁定、部分关闭/Autolot。虚拟/真实止损/止盈/追踪止损/盈亏平衡，订单网格... МetaТrader 5 中主要订单的交易控制面板 ：买入、卖出、buystop、buylimit、sellstop、selllimit、平仓、删除、修改、追踪止损、止损、获利。 有 5 个选项卡 可用：头寸、挂单、账户信息、信号和总利润。 Description on English VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 注意！如果
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
实用工具
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 基于内置的实时报价数据库， 即时加载 历史数据。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30 。 您可轻松自定义时间框架组合，只需按升序列出 1至900秒 的数值且避免重复即可。 其他免费工具 快速交易管理器 ( Quick Trade Ma
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
实用工具
DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
实用工具
MT5 的 Expert Advisor 风险管理器是一个非常重要的程序，我认为对每个交易者来说都是必要的程序。 使用此 EA 交易，您将能够控制您交易账户中的风险。风险和利润控制可以以货币形式和百分比形式进行。 要让智能交易系统工作，只需将其附加到货币对图表并以存款货币或当前余额的百分比设置可接受的风险值。 PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 顾问功能 该风险经理将帮助您控制风险： - 交易 - 每天 - 一个星期 - 一个月 你也可以控制 1) 交易时允许的最大手数 2) 每天最大订单数 3) 每天最大利润 4) 设置 Equity 的获利了结 不仅如此，如果您在设置中指定自动设置，顾问还可以为您设置默认的止损和止盈。 顾问会在每个事件中附上警报，并向您解释删除订单的原因。比如你开了，你开了第6个订单，按照你的规则你每天只允许开5个订单，顾问会立即删除6个并说明原因。 例如，您开仓的手数比您最初向自己指示的手数大，顾问将删除订单并解释原因。例如，您每天赚取 5
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
实用工具
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
实用工具
Easy Trade – 智能、简洁且强大的交易管理工具 Easy Trade 是为 MetaTrader 用户打造的一体化交易管理解决方案，帮助您轻松掌控风险，实现流畅交易执行。 它是根据交易者的反馈从零开始开发的，简化了多品种交易的执行、监控和管理流程，无需繁琐的操作。 无论您是手动短线交易者，还是管理多个交易设置的小型投资组合，Easy Trade 都能让您专注于明智决策和稳定盈利。 ⸻ 为什么选择 Easy Trade？ 精准风险管理：可选择固定手数或按百分比定义每笔交易的风险。实时显示风险与潜在收益。 篮子式跟踪止盈：追踪多笔交易的总利润，目标达成时自动锁定部分收益，适用于组合交易。 交易截图记录：每笔交易都可截图保存，方便日记记录、回顾与绩效分析。 定时自动平仓：可设定具体日期和时间自动关闭持仓，适合日终或周末前平仓。 界面可自定义：可调整按钮排序与大小、线条样式与颜色、缩放比例等，满足个人使用习惯。 ⸻ 主要功能（版本 1.0） 魔术号与策略标签： 使用注释标记轻松区分不同策略的交易，便于统计与复盘。 手数设置： 支持固定手数或基于止损与账户资金百分比的动态手
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
实用工具
UTM Manager 是一款直观且易于使用的工具，可提供快速高效的交易执行。其中一项突出的功能是“忽略价差”模式，该模式使您能够以蜡烛的价格进行交易，完全忽略价差（例如，允许在 LTF 上交易更高价差的货币对，避免因价差而退出交易）。 UTM Manager 的另一个关键方面是其独特的本地交易复印机，允许在每个经纪商中灵活地运行不同的交易策略和设置，例如不同的 TP、BE 和风险规则。 交易执行： 快速高效的交易执行：通过点击图表上的入场价格和止损价格或使用一键固定止损尺寸功能轻松进入交易。 自动手数计算：根据预定义的风险设置计算手数，当通过拖动修改仓位时会重新计算手数。 能够同时处理一个或多个职位。 止盈和盈亏平衡： 灵活的止盈设置：通过特定的风险回报 (RR) 比率设置灵活的部分止盈水平。 可配置的自动盈亏平衡功能：当达到一定的利润水平时，将止损移至盈亏平衡点。 用户友好的界面： 用户友好的图形界面 (GUI)，可轻松保存和加载设置。 内置帮助工具提示来解释其他功能。 职位定制： 仓位定制和调整：经理将所有仓位绘制在图表上，通过拖动线条即可轻松定制和调整。 图表上的按钮： 图表
作者的更多信息
CyberExpert
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
CyberExpert  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering traders a streamlined yet powerful tool for automated forex trading. Built with a philosophy of simplicity within complexity, this EA features a minimalist user interface that doesn’t compromise on performance. Introduces significant enhancements over previous iterations, reflecting a complete redesign focused on efficiency, pre-optimized settings, and adaptability. Whether you're an experi
Hulk
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
专家
The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5 The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR , USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD , LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1  timeframe . For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation. Key Features: Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator).  Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and
Jurgen
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of my advanced series of trading robots published on MQL5 and represents a sophisticated algorithmic solution fully integrated into the system. Depending on the chosen timeframe—for example, H1 or H4—the EA generates different trade frequencies. If you opt for XAUUSD on H1 , the robot is capable of closing over 500 total trades (more than 1,000 individual deals) within a single year. On the H4 timeframe, the frequency is naturally lower. This version of the rob
Portuguese
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
Introducing Portuguese EA for MT5: Precision Trading, Simplified The Portuguese EA is an expertly designed automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5, tailored to empower traders with a robust, flexible, and user-friendly experience. Built with a focus on precision and adaptability, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced signal logic with a streamlined interface, making it suitable for both novice traders and seasoned professionals. Whether you’re looking to capitalize on market trends or
Kral
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
KRAL – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Welcome to KRAL —a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance, KRAL serves as a powerful ally in navigating today’s dynamic financial markets. Key Features Comprehensive Order Management —Supports market, stop, and limit orders with flawless execution. Flexible Trade Direction —Choose buy-only, sell-only, or
Crypto Hunter
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
专家
加密货币猎人专家顾问 Crypto Hunter 智能交易系统 (EA) 专为 BTC/USD 交易而设计。凭借其极简的设计，该机器人操作极其简便，适合各种经验水平的交易者。Crypto Hunter 的交易频率经过精心设置，旨在提高交易精度。这种策略使机器人能够专注于高质量交易，而非频繁交易。此外，Crypto Hunter 可以与其他机器人（例如 Crypto Kong   、   Kon AI   、   Crypto Monkey 等）有效配合使用，构建多元化的交易组合。这种策略允许多个机器人使用不同的交易规则交易相同的交易品种，从而为加密货币交易提供平衡且全面的解决方案。为了获得最佳性能，强烈建议将 Crypto Hunter 与虚拟专用服务器 (VPS) 配合使用。VPS 可确保不间断的连接和交易策略的执行，这对于保持稳定的交易结果至关重要，尤其是在波动性较大的加密货币市场中。 重要考虑因素： 在多个图表和时间周期中使用 Crypto Hunter 时，每次都必须分配一个唯一的“魔数”。 这对于防止冲突并确保每个图表和时间周期独立运行至关重要。同样，如果您将 Crypto
Crypto Kong
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
加密金刚：下一代加密货币自动交易系统 加密金刚（Crypto Kong） —— 专为加密市场打造的超强 EA，适配 MetaTrader 5 集顶尖技术指标 + 智能风控于一身，真正实现 24/7 全自动替你交易！ 详细资料 MQL5 官方博客文章：《 加密金刚来袭：开启你的智能加密交易之路 》 视频教学： https://youtu.be/aQLU2TpFxzM 核心亮点与交易逻辑 默认完美优化 BTCUSD H4 （中线策略） 进场：多重指标精准组合过滤 出场：基于 ATR 波动率智能计算 追踪止损 + 保本机制，全系数可调 周末自动休眠（周五 22:30 关，周日 05:30 开），完美避开流动性缺口 真的能赚钱吗？ 只有实盘数据会说实话。 直接看 MQL5 文章里的信号链接，如果曲线让你心动，那就入手吧。 超灵活参数，任何行情都能适配 固定手数或按余额比例 止盈默认 5.0×ATR，止损默认 4.0×ATR 追踪止损、保本全可调 支持只多、只空或双向交易 极端波动时把止损系数调到 6.0–7.0，扛得住任何插针 正确启动加密金刚的 4 步 安装 → 直接拖到 BTCUSD H4
Crypto MonKey
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
Crypto Monkey 是我们最新推出的比特币自动交易机器人。它采用极简设计，与我们之前在 本在线商店 发布的应用程序风格完美契合。Crypto Monkey 配备了预设的入场规则，能够生成市价单进行买卖。此外，该机器人还包含出场信号规则，以及止盈 (TP)、止损 (SL)、追踪止损 (TS) 和盈亏平衡 (BE) 等标准规则。默认情况下，该机器人配置为交易 BTCUSD 货币对，并在 H1 时间框架下运行，无需对该货币对进行任何其他操作。如果您想将该机器人与其他智能交易系统（您可以通过此 链接 找到）集成到更广泛的投资组合中，则需要为每个机器人分配一个唯一的 ID 或魔法数字。另外需要注意的是，该机器人的交易频率不高，因此建议您创建一个机器人投资组合（例如 Crypto Kong、KongAI、Crypto Hunter、Crypto Mama 等）。为了获得最佳性能，我强烈建议使用虚拟专用服务器 (VPS)。这确保了机器人运行完美无瑕，使其能够有效管理止损、追踪止损和盈亏平衡机制。祝您交易顺利。 平台类型：MT5 账户类型：任意 如果您现在购买，您将保留拥有该机器人全新升级
LionKing
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
Lion King EA v13 – MetaTrader 5 高级神经网络增强型智能交易系统 Lion King EA 是一款功能强大且灵活的 MetaTrader 5 自动交易系统，专为 H1 时间框架下的 XAUUSD（黄金） 交易而优化。13 版本引入了一项重大升级：完全集成的 神经网络 ，将自适应智能融入到久经考验的算法核心中，为交易者提供前所未有的选择和控制力。 三种强大的交易模式 Lion King 提供 三种不同的操作模式 ，以适应不同的交易风格和偏好： 纯算法模式 （神经网络已禁用）：EA 系统采用其久经考验的原始技术指标逻辑运行——基于布林带、移动平均线、CCI 指标和波动率分析，提供可靠的入场/出场信号。非常适合偏好稳定、基于规则的交易者，无需机器学习。 神经网络作为信号过滤器 （默认模式）：核心算法信号的生成方式与之前相同，但所有潜在交易都会经过神经网络的最终验证。神经网络充当智能过滤器，仅当其置信度超过用户设定的阈值（默认为 0.2）时才允许交易。这显著提高了信号质量和对不断变化的市场环境的适应能力。 全神经网络决策器： 神经网络完全掌控交易决策。它分析市场状
Yukimura
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
YUKIMURA—— 精准与简约的完美结合 尽管内部逻辑复杂，YUKIMURA 的设计却秉承了 用户友好、简单易用的 原则。它提供了所有必要的控制功能，让您轻松管理交易，即使是喜欢“放手不管”的交易者也能轻松上手。YUKIMURA 默认 针对 H1 时间框架下的 EURUSD 进行优化——经过过去六个月的广泛测试，这一配置始终被证明是最可靠、最有效的。虽然该机器人也支持其他交易品种，但 EURUSD H1 仍然是获得最佳性能的推荐选择，也是最便捷的选择。该策略依赖于多个 基于 ATR 的指标 来动态计算退出规则。止损和止盈水平使用可自定义的系数进行智能设置，并能适应市场波动。所有入场条件和交易规则都经过精心预定义，以确保一致性。风险管理功能内置且简单易懂：EA 对每笔交易都使用 固定的手数 ，让您可以完全掌控仓位大小和风险敞口。如果您想知道这款纪律严明的“武士”机器人是否适合您的交易风格，最好的办法就是 亲自体验 ——购买许可证即可完全访问并测试和评估其真正的潜力。 关键信息 平台：   MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 账户类型： 任意（净额结算或套期保值） 推荐货币对及时间周期
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
PredatorEA
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
专家
Predator EA 简介 Predator是一款适用于MetaTrader 5 (MT5)平台的尖端智能交易系统(EA)，旨在简化和提升外汇交易体验。该EA已针对多种货币对和时间周期进行预优化，因此非常适合寻求可靠自动化交易解决方案的交易者。 规格 平台 ：MT5 账户类型 ：建议使用对冲账户以获得最佳效果。 测试对于释放 Predator 的潜力至关重要： 使用 MT5 的策略测试器评估所有可用货币对的表现，找出表现最佳的货币对，例如 XAUUSD-H1。 根据经纪商的条件调整设置，因为业绩会因账户和市场环境而异。 为什么选择《铁血战士》？ Predator 的优势在于其简洁易用的操作和先进的自动化功能，预先优化以提高效率，并可适应各种交易策略。其未来的升级和专属支持使其成为寻求稳定收益的交易者的长期投资之选。 如有任何疑问或需要帮助，请随时直接联系我们。 关键引用 Predator EA开发者简介 查看“最新动态”部分 >> 最新资讯 << 查看 >> 评论     << 各部分内容，解压缩文件，并阅读用户手册了解操作方法。另附两组文件。 如果您现在购买，您将保留拥有该机器
TripleDouble
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
专家
Triple Double EA —A Surprisingly Powerful Little Beast Honestly, I have to admit—Triple Double is a quirky little robot. When I say "little," I don't mean the number of inputs; I mean the core mechanism I built inside it. Why quirky? Because it consistently performs far better than I ever expected . Sometimes even I look back at the code and wonder how something so seemingly simple turned out to be this effective. This EA shines on lower timeframes like M15 and M30 , but it also delivers excelle
Cyber Ape
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
This robot features a simple user interface design, yet beneath its surface lies a wealth of advanced capabilities that enable a variety of functions. You have the freedom to create various order types, including market, stop, and limit orders, and you can choose to buy or sell. The strategy is fully customizable to suit your preferences, and you can select the calculation method for all exit levels, choosing between percentages or pips. What’s particularly interesting about this robot is that i
Bip
Dragan Drenjanin
1 (1)
专家
BiP is an advanced trading system designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades.  The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading engines with expanded funct
TripleDoublePro
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
Triple Double Pro 智能交易系统是一款通用型机器人，能够交易任何交易品种。默认情况下，它已针对 XAUUSD 货币对在 H1 时间框架下进行了完美配置； 只需将其添加到您的交易系统即可。如果您想找到最适合此 EA 的交易品种或指数，只需在策略测试器中对所有可用交易品种进行快速测试即可。表现最佳的货币对将在测试结果中立即显示出来。 重要提示： 该机器人专为 中低频交易 而设计。其设计理念并非追求高交易量，而是力求精准，仅进入高概率的交易机会。它在其他交易品种（例如 EURUSD、XAUUSD、AUDJPY、DXY 等）上也表现出色。当同时运行多个交易品种时，请务必为每个图表设置 唯一的魔术数字 （例如 555001、555002 等）。如果仅在一个交易对上使用一个实例，则无需进行任何更改。当在投资组合中将 Triple Double Pro 与其他机器人一起使用时，请确保其魔术数字唯一，以避免仓位管理冲突。 建议（非强制性，但强烈建议）： 为了获得最佳执行效果和性能，请在可靠的 VPS、VDS 或稳定的家用服务器 上运行 EA，并确保服务器低延迟且 24/7 全天候运行。
AdamMT5
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
Adam——适用于 MetaTrader 5 的神经网络交易机器人 大家好，如果您正在浏览此页面，您可能对这款交易机器人感兴趣，想了解更多信息。本说明并非旨在推销产品，而是旨在清晰简明地解释该机器人的功能、工作原理以及正确使用方法。 这个版本新增了哪些内容？ 此次更新版本与之前的版本并无显著差异。主要变化在于界面美观和用户友好性方面： 固定交易批次制度已恢复 输入参数的数量已减少；未使用的选项已被隐藏，以保持界面简洁明了。 核心概念 该机器人基于轻量级神经网络构建，占用内存和CPU资源极少。这正是我们最初的核心理念：打造一款能够在任何电脑、笔记本电脑或VPS上高效运行，且不会造成系统过载的EA（智能交易系统）。 该机器人会将某些数据存储在本地 SQLite 数据库中（首次启动时自动创建）。但是，在回测和优化过程中，它完全在内存中运行，以实现最高速度。 如何找到最佳符号？ 只需对不同的货币对、金属、指数或加密货币对进行测试即可。该机器人可以处理市场报价中提供的任何交易品种。 风险管理功能 所有退出规则（止损、止盈、追踪止损、盈亏平衡）均基于波动率，并使用独立的ATR指标计算得出。数值设定
Thor MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
专家
Thor EA：强大的黄金（XAUUSD）交易算法 Thor EA交易机器人是一款集先进自动化技术与复杂市场智能分析机制于一体的现代自动化交易解决方案。该智能交易系统经过精心开发，并预先针对热门交易品种XAUUSD（黄金/美元）在小时图（H1）上进行了优化，使其成为专门针对该市场的高效工具。 Thor EA的主要优势在于其"开箱即用"的便捷性。您无需花费时间和精力进行复杂的初始设置、精细的参数优化或深入钻研其工作原理。该机器人极大地简化了启动流程：安装后，设定基本的风险管理参数，它便会开始运行，以全自动模式执行市场分析和交易操作。 Thor EA的开发理念基于可靠性与透明度。机器人采用清晰的决策算法，旨在过滤市场噪音，并根据其策略寻找高质量的 trading opportunities。它既适合希望将自动化系统添加到其投资组合中的交易者，也适合那些希望在购买决定前，在历史数据上测试算法表现的交易者。 安全警告：   我是官方销售商，包括 Thor EA 在内的所有产品 仅 通过官方 MQL5 市场分发。在任何其他网站、论坛、通过社交媒体或即时通讯工具的私信等渠道购买此智能交易系统的提
Crypto Digger
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
加密货币挖掘者智能交易系统：一款多功能且强大的交易解决方案 加密货币挖掘者智能交易系统（EA）是一款前沿的交易工具，专为灵活、精确和适应多变市场条件而设计。无论您是交易加密货币、外汇货币对、贵金属还是其他资产，这款通用应用凭借其强大的功能和动态风险管理，赋予交易者强大的能力。虽然该系统已针对BTCUSD货币对进行预配置以实现最优性能，但其通用设计使其能无缝适配几乎任何交易品种，成为适用于广泛市场的理想选择。 主要特点与优势 通用适用性 ：虽然加密货币挖掘者在交易BTCUSD/XRPUSD/LNKUSD/H4上表现出色，但其复杂的算法使其成为一款兼容外汇货币对（如EURUSD/H4）、贵金属（如XAUUSD/H4、XAUEUR/H4）、指数等多种品种的通用工具。要确定其支持的全部品种列表，建议在MetaTrader 5（MT5）策略测试器中，使用其默认设置对EA进行测试。这可以确保其在您选择的品种上实现最优性能。 灵活订单执行 ：该EA支持多种订单类型（买入、卖出或两者皆可），使其能够适应不同的市场条件和交易策略。可以将其与其他EA（如Crypto Kong或Kong AI）搭配使用，创
KongAI
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
Kong AI 是神经网络交易机器人家族的代表产品，专为贵金属、外汇货币对和加密货币对交易而设计。 默认设置优先在以下品种上获得最佳表现（按顺序）： XAUUSD （黄金） > XAUEUR（黄金/欧元） > EURUSD > GBPJPY > LINKUSD > BTCUSD 等其他品种。 为了找到最适合您账户类型和交易风格的品种与时间周期，只需在所有品种上进行回测即可： 先从 H1 开始测试，然后依次尝试 H4、H2、H3，以及更小周期（M15、M30 等）。 神经网络在低时间周期（尤其是 XAUUSD 上的 M15 和 M30）同样表现出色。 选择原则完全取决于您的交易风格： 追求高频交易 → 选择 XAUUSD 的 M15 或 M30 偏好稳健交易 → 选择 H1、H4 或更高时间周期 Kong AI 采用最前沿的神经网络技术，支持在初始化时同时使用历史数据和实时数据进行训练，并自动建立数据库永久保存采集到的数据。 机器人支持所有订单类型（市价单、止损单、限价单），界面极其简洁，输入参数极少，同时提供对整个系统和神经网络的完全控制（可选择手动干预）。 当您在多个不同图表上同时运
Triple Double Neural
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
TripleDoubleNeural - 基于强化学习的智能交易代理 亲爱的算法交易朋友们： 隆重推出   TripleDoubleNeural ，一个 真正 的 自我学习型 强化学习智能体。它通过 三种方式 进行自我训练： 在常规历史回测期间 在参数优化过程中 实时 在真实或模拟账户上 最简单的使用方式 ：只需将其加载到   XAUUSD H1   图表（或您偏爱的任何交易品种），保持所有设置为截图中的默认值（手数 0.01，止盈系数 3.0，止损系数 4.0，跟踪止损系数 0.6，反向交易 = false），然后让其 实时运行 。机器人将载入其先前的知识库，并在每一笔交易中持续改进。 想更快地训练？   打开"策略测试器" → 选择 XAUUSD H1 →   一次又一次地运行测试 。 仔细观察净值曲线 。只要曲线持续向上改善，就表明智能体正在学习。当曲线走平，学习停滞时， 只需将 Reverse 参数切换为 true（或 false） ，然后再次运行测试。这相当于给强化学习智能体一个 全新的任务 ，它会再次开始适应。重复此过程，直到您对结果 100%满意 。 当您满意后，直接投入
Manage Positions
Dragan Drenjanin
实用工具
Manage Positions is an MT5 script designed with five distinct options for efficiently managing open positions. It offers versatile functionality, allowing for both global impact across all currency pairs and localized influence on specific pairs of interest. Additionally, users can target particular currency pairs to tailor their actions accordingly. For instance, leaving the "LEAVE BLANK to Manage Positions for ALL Symbols" field empty enables closing all positions universally, while specifyin
AutoPositionManager
Dragan Drenjanin
实用工具
Auto Position Manager is a unique services application of its kind across the entire MQL5 market, setting new standards for applications of this type. The Services app is a compact but powerful tool that significantly impacts the entire system. Its user-friendly interface and start-stop system make it excellent for automating repetitive tasks. Once it's set up, the service can be toggled on or off with a single click. Crucially, the configuration persists even if the platform is turned off and
SmartCloser MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
实用工具
SmartCloser MT5  SmartCloser MT5 is an advanced service application designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables traders to automatically close open positions based on predefined profitability and loss criteria. This application is not a trading robot or script; it functions as a continuously active service within the trading environment, providing users with control and flexibility in managing their positions. Key Features: Close All Positions: Ability to close all open positions on the
Neo Hulk
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
Neo Hulk is a user-friendly and powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to make automated trading simple, reliable, and effective. Perfect for traders of all levels, Neo Hulk combines advanced trading strategies with easy-to-use settings, allowing you to trade multiple markets with confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Neo Hulk helps you automate your trades while keeping risk under control. Visit Neo Hulk LP . Key Benefits Beginner-Frien
筛选:
无评论
回复评论