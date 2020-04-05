TradeVision Pro

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro

MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users.

The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics.

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is designed to help traders keep their trading information organized and accessible from supported desktop and mobile web browsers.

Main Features

  • MT5 Account Dashboard

  • Open Position Monitoring

  • Trading History Analysis

  • Trading Calendar

  • Strategy Tracking

  • Trading Journal

  • Account Performance Statistics

  • Performance Reports

  • Trade Notifications

  • Multiple Account Support

  • Shareable Read-Only Reports

MT5 Account Dashboard

View important information from your MetaTrader 5 trading account in one structured dashboard.

Available account information can include:

  • Balance

  • Equity

  • Free Margin

  • Margin Level

  • Open Positions

  • Floating Profit or Loss

  • Trading Volume

  • Broker Information

  • Account Information

The dashboard provides a centralized view of account activity for convenient monitoring and analysis.

Open Position Monitoring

Review active trading positions from one dashboard.

Monitor information such as:

  • Trading Symbol

  • Trade Direction

  • Lot Size

  • Entry Price

  • Current Price

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Current Position Result

This provides a clear overview of active trading activity without relying on multiple terminal views.

Trading History Analysis

Review completed trades and historical account activity.

Trading history can be used to analyze:

  • Closed Trades

  • Historical Profit and Loss

  • Trading Volume

  • Trade Frequency

  • Winning and Losing Trades

  • Performance Over Different Periods

Historical data is organized to make account review and performance analysis easier.

Trading Calendar

Review trading activity using a calendar-based view.

The trading calendar can help you analyze:

  • Daily Trading Results

  • Trading Frequency

  • Active Trading Days

  • Historical Performance Periods

  • Profit and Loss Distribution

The calendar provides another way to review trading activity and identify patterns across different days and periods.

Strategy Tracking

Organize trades according to the strategy, setup, or trading approach used.

Track information such as:

  • Strategy Name

  • Number of Trades

  • Winning Trades

  • Losing Trades

  • Average Results

  • Trading Notes

Strategy tracking helps traders review recorded results from different trading approaches using historical account data.

Trading Journal

Maintain structured records of trading decisions and observations.

Journal entries can include:

  • Trade Reason

  • Strategy Used

  • Market Conditions

  • Trading Notes

  • Mistakes Identified

  • Lessons Learned

The trading journal can be used to document trading activity and review the decision-making process behind individual trades.

Account Performance Statistics

Review statistics calculated from trading history.

Available statistics can include:

  • Win Rate

  • Total Number of Trades

  • Profit and Loss

  • Average Winning Trade

  • Average Losing Trade

  • Drawdown Information

  • Equity History

  • Trade Distribution

These statistics provide a structured overview of historical account activity and trading performance.

Performance Reports

Review trading information through organized reports.

Reports can include:

  • Account Statistics

  • Trading History

  • Performance Data

  • Trading Activity Summaries

Reports are designed to make trading data easier to review and organize.

Trade Notifications

Receive notifications related to supported account activity.

Notifications can include:

  • New Positions

  • Closed Positions

  • Account Changes

  • Trading Events

This feature helps users stay informed about relevant trading account activity.

Multiple Account Support

Manage and review multiple supported MetaTrader 5 accounts from one dashboard.

This can be useful for:

  • Personal Trading Accounts

  • Accounts from Different Brokers

  • Testing Accounts

  • Accounts Using Different Trading Strategies

Each connected account is kept separate for individual monitoring, analysis, and reporting.

Shareable Read-Only Reports

Generate read-only reports containing selected trading information.

Shared reports can include:

  • Account Statistics

  • Trading History

  • Performance Data

  • Trading Activity Summaries

This allows selected trading information to be shared without providing access to the trading account itself.

Web-Based Dashboard Access

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro provides access to its dashboard through supported web browsers.

Supported device types can include:

  • Desktop Computers

  • Laptops

  • Tablets

  • Mobile Devices

The interface is designed to make trading information available across supported desktop and mobile browsers.

How It Works

  1. Connect your supported MetaTrader 5 account.

  2. Open the TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro dashboard.

  3. Review account and trading information.

  4. Monitor open positions and historical activity.

  5. Use the available analytics, journal, strategy tracking, and reporting tools to organize and review your trading data.

Who Is It For?

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro can be used by:

  • Forex Traders

  • Gold Traders

  • Index Traders

  • Manual Traders

  • Algorithmic Traders

  • Account Managers

  • Traders Managing Multiple Accounts

Important Information

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics, monitoring, reporting, and journaling tool.

The product does not provide financial advice, investment recommendations, guaranteed trading results, or guarantees of future performance.

Trading involves risk, and historical trading performance does not guarantee future results.

The purpose of TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is to help users organize, monitor, analyze, and review information related to their MetaTrader 5 trading activity.


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4.86 (507)
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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MQL TOOLS SL
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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