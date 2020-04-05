TradeVision Pro

MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users.

The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics.

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is designed to help traders keep their trading information organized and accessible from supported desktop and mobile web browsers.

Main Features

MT5 Account Dashboard

Open Position Monitoring

Trading History Analysis

Trading Calendar

Strategy Tracking

Trading Journal

Account Performance Statistics

Performance Reports

Trade Notifications

Multiple Account Support

Shareable Read-Only Reports

MT5 Account Dashboard

View important information from your MetaTrader 5 trading account in one structured dashboard.

Available account information can include:

Balance

Equity

Free Margin

Margin Level

Open Positions

Floating Profit or Loss

Trading Volume

Broker Information

Account Information

The dashboard provides a centralized view of account activity for convenient monitoring and analysis.

Open Position Monitoring

Review active trading positions from one dashboard.

Monitor information such as:

Trading Symbol

Trade Direction

Lot Size

Entry Price

Current Price

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Current Position Result

This provides a clear overview of active trading activity without relying on multiple terminal views.

Trading History Analysis

Review completed trades and historical account activity.

Trading history can be used to analyze:

Closed Trades

Historical Profit and Loss

Trading Volume

Trade Frequency

Winning and Losing Trades

Performance Over Different Periods

Historical data is organized to make account review and performance analysis easier.

Trading Calendar

Review trading activity using a calendar-based view.

The trading calendar can help you analyze:

Daily Trading Results

Trading Frequency

Active Trading Days

Historical Performance Periods

Profit and Loss Distribution

The calendar provides another way to review trading activity and identify patterns across different days and periods.

Strategy Tracking

Organize trades according to the strategy, setup, or trading approach used.

Track information such as:

Strategy Name

Number of Trades

Winning Trades

Losing Trades

Average Results

Trading Notes

Strategy tracking helps traders review recorded results from different trading approaches using historical account data.

Trading Journal

Maintain structured records of trading decisions and observations.

Journal entries can include:

Trade Reason

Strategy Used

Market Conditions

Trading Notes

Mistakes Identified

Lessons Learned

The trading journal can be used to document trading activity and review the decision-making process behind individual trades.

Account Performance Statistics

Review statistics calculated from trading history.

Available statistics can include:

Win Rate

Total Number of Trades

Profit and Loss

Average Winning Trade

Average Losing Trade

Drawdown Information

Equity History

Trade Distribution

These statistics provide a structured overview of historical account activity and trading performance.

Performance Reports

Review trading information through organized reports.

Reports can include:

Account Statistics

Trading History

Performance Data

Trading Activity Summaries

Reports are designed to make trading data easier to review and organize.

Trade Notifications

Receive notifications related to supported account activity.

Notifications can include:

New Positions

Closed Positions

Account Changes

Trading Events

This feature helps users stay informed about relevant trading account activity.

Multiple Account Support

Manage and review multiple supported MetaTrader 5 accounts from one dashboard.

This can be useful for:

Personal Trading Accounts

Accounts from Different Brokers

Testing Accounts

Accounts Using Different Trading Strategies

Each connected account is kept separate for individual monitoring, analysis, and reporting.

Shareable Read-Only Reports

Generate read-only reports containing selected trading information.

Shared reports can include:

Account Statistics

Trading History

Performance Data

Trading Activity Summaries

This allows selected trading information to be shared without providing access to the trading account itself.

Web-Based Dashboard Access

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro provides access to its dashboard through supported web browsers.

Supported device types can include:

Desktop Computers

Laptops

Tablets

Mobile Devices

The interface is designed to make trading information available across supported desktop and mobile browsers.

How It Works

Connect your supported MetaTrader 5 account. Open the TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro dashboard. Review account and trading information. Monitor open positions and historical activity. Use the available analytics, journal, strategy tracking, and reporting tools to organize and review your trading data.

Who Is It For?

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro can be used by:

Forex Traders

Gold Traders

Index Traders

Manual Traders

Algorithmic Traders

Account Managers

Traders Managing Multiple Accounts

Important Information

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics, monitoring, reporting, and journaling tool.

The product does not provide financial advice, investment recommendations, guaranteed trading results, or guarantees of future performance.

Trading involves risk, and historical trading performance does not guarantee future results.

The purpose of TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is to help users organize, monitor, analyze, and review information related to their MetaTrader 5 trading activity.