EmaPro

4

Ema Pro is a newly developed Expert Advisor (EA) that implements a classic moving average crossover strategy using two MA indicators. What truly sets this system apart from similar EAs is the integrated data miner built directly into the advisor. This powerful feature analyzes historical data to identify the optimal starting points (in time and price) for generating high-probability signals according to the chosen logic. Exit rules are managed intelligently using an independent ATR (Average True Range) indicator, which dynamically determines levels for Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-even. The full potential of Ema Pro has not yet been exhaustively tested, but it is primarily designed and optimized for trading major and minor currency pairs. That said, early backtests and forward tests have shown very promising results on metals (especially XAUUSD/gold), suggesting it can perform successfully on these instruments as well.

My friendly recommendation before going live:

  1. Run thorough backtests and optimizations in the Strategy Tester on multiple timeframes (e.g., H1, H4, M30, or others that suit your style).
  2. Carefully select the sets/parameters that deliver the best balance of profit factor, drawdown, win rate, and stability.
  3. Forward-test the chosen settings on a demo account for at least several weeks (ideally 1–3 months) to validate real-market behavior.
  4. Only after successful demo validation should you consider deploying Ema Pro on a live account—and always start with conservative risk settings.

This cautious, step-by-step approach significantly increases your chances of long-term success.

  • Platform type: MT5 
  • Account type: any
  • If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously.
Note:

Keep in mind that "EmaPro" should be tested on a demo account before any use.

      Useful Links:

       Installation Guide

      Testing

      WARNING: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of the scam.
      Reviews 1
      Jürgen
      499
      Jürgen 2021.02.21 15:02 
       

      Makes good positive results

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      Jürgen
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      Jürgen 2021.02.21 15:02 
       

      Makes good positive results

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