CyberExpert

CyberExpert is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering traders a streamlined yet powerful tool for automated forex trading. Built with a philosophy of simplicity within complexity, this EA features a minimalist user interface that doesn’t compromise on performance. Introduces significant enhancements over previous iterations, reflecting a complete redesign focused on efficiency, pre-optimized settings, and adaptability. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting with automation, CyberExpert provides a robust solution to elevate your trading strategy.

Key Features of CyberExpert

  • Simplicity Meets Sophistication: CyberExpert’s minimalist design reduces the clutter of adjustable inputs, making it user-friendly while retaining advanced trading capabilities. This balance ensures you can focus on strategy rather than wrestling with complex settings.
  • Flexible Trading Options: Choose from multiple trading modes—buy-only, sell-only, or both—with an optional reversal feature for strategic versatility.
  • Advanced Signal Logic: CyberExpert leverages technical indicators such as TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average), Keltner Channels, MACD, and ADX, combined with fuzzy logic, to generate precise entry and exit signals.
  • Future-Proof Value: Your purchase includes five licenses and access to future upgrades, ensuring CyberExpert evolves with the markets.

How to Use CyberExpert: Step-by-Step Instructions

CyberExpert is designed for seamless integration into your trading workflow. Follow these clear steps to set it up effectively:
1. Installation

  • Add to MT5: Install CyberExpert on your MT5 platform.
  • Platform Compatibility: Ensure you’re using an MT5 hedge account for optimal functionality.

    2. Testing and Validation

    Testing is a non-negotiable step to maximize CyberExpert’s performance.

    • Strategy Tester: Use MT5’s Strategy Tester to run CyberExpert across all available symbols in your Market Watch. This identifies the most profitable currency pairs for your specific broker and account conditions.
    • Demo Account: Validate the EA on a demo account in real-time market conditions. This step confirms its behavior aligns with your expectations and risk tolerance before risking real capital.

    3. Live Deployment

    • Go Live: After successful testing and validation, deploy CyberExpert on a live account.
    • VPS Recommendation: For uninterrupted 24/7 trading, run it on a Virtual Private Server (VPS).

    Key Considerations for Success

    To ensure CyberExpert performs at its best, keep these points in mind:

    • Testing is Mandatory: Test CyberExpert on all available symbols to discover the best-performing pairs for your setup.
    • Unique Magic Numbers: When using multiple instances (e.g., across different pairs or charts), assign a distinct magic number each time. This simple step prevents trade overlap and ensures smooth operation.
    • Demo Validation: Don’t skip the demo phase. It’s your safety net to confirm CyberExpert’s performance before live trading.
    • Risk Management: Leverage features like trailing stops, break-even settings, and the "Exit on Friday" option to protect your capital.

    What to Expect from CyberExpert

    CyberExpert is the result of extensive development and optimization, delivering a system that’s ready to trade out of the box yet adaptable to your needs. Here’s what you can anticipate:

    • Top Performers: On the H4 timeframe, XAUUSD leads the pack based on current testing, but performance varies by broker and market conditions—hence the emphasis on testing.
    • Value Proposition: The slightly higher price reflects the effort invested in optimization and the inclusion of five licenses, offering excellent value for multi-account traders.

    Why Choose CyberExpert?

    CyberExpert stands out as a professional-grade EA that combines ease of use with advanced functionality. Its pre-optimized settings save you time, while its flexibility allows customization for various strategies. The inclusion of future upgrades ensures your investment remains relevant as markets change. Plus, with dedicated support via direct message, you’re never alone in your trading journey.

    Additional Notes

    • Platform: MT5 
    • Account Type: Hedge
    • Testing: Essential via Strategy Tester and demo accounts

    CyberExpert is your gateway to smarter, more efficient forex trading. Test it thoroughly, tailor it to your needs, and deploy it with confidence—because in trading, precision and simplicity are the keys to success. For any questions or support, feel free to send a direct message. Happy trading!

      Note:

      Be aware of the fact that "CyberExpert" should be tested on a demo account before any use.

      Support:

      My Link:

      Installation Guide

      Testing

        Warning: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scams.

        Recommended products
        Blue CARA MT5
        Duc Anh Le
        Experts
        | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
        Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
        Percival David
        Experts
        Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
        SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
        Adam Gerasimov
        Experts
        SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
        Indicement MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.16 (25)
        Experts
        Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
        US500 Scalper
        Sergey Batudayev
        Experts
        The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
        Matrix Arrow EA MT5
        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        5 (7)
        Experts
        Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
        Hamster Scalping mt5
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        4.71 (235)
        Experts
        Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
        Goldmost MT5
        Hongliang Ding
        Experts
        Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
        GoldenRatioX
        Serhii Sharlai
        Experts
        GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
        LT Gap EA
        BacktestPro LLC
        Experts
        Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
        LL Grid EA MT5
        Leopoldo Licari
        Experts
        ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
        ExtremeX
        Noelle Chua Mei Ping
        Experts
        This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
        Magic EA MT5
        Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
        Experts
        Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
        Sonic R Pro Enhanced
        Huu Thuong Nguyen
        Experts
        Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
        The Bitcoin Reaper
        Profalgo Limited
        3.71 (34)
        Experts
        LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
        Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
        Allan Munene Mutiiria
        5 (2)
        Experts
        The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
        FREE
        The Gold Buyer
        Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
        Experts
        Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
        Aussie Precision
        Kaloyan Ivanov
        Experts
        Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
        Net Z
        Sugianto
        5 (1)
        Experts
        NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
        Max ScalperSpeed MT5
        Paranchai Tensit
        Experts
        Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
        Bear vs Bull EA MT5
        Nguyen Nghiem Duy
        Experts
        Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
        The Time is Gold
        Marta Gonzalez
        Experts
        The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
        Hunt Protocol
        Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
        Experts
        Hunt Protocol is a Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading the Gold (XAUUSD) market. It uses a unique strategy for capturing price impulses (impulse scalping) that occur during sharp price movements over short timeframes (seconds), as well as trend filtering on higher timeframes. The advisor is designed to profit from the high volatility of precious metals, combining entry accuracy with strict risk control. Only 5 copies at premium price, then the price will increase! Exclusive to XAUUSD: The
        Dynamic Trader EA MT5
        Jamal El Alama
        Experts
        Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator , MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMPORTANT! Read c
        Gold 1 Minute Grid
        Nguyen Chung
        5 (11)
        Experts
        GOLD 1 MINUTE GRID EA is an automated trading system specifically designed for precious metals, with a primary focus on GOLD and SILVER . The Expert Advisor operates on the M1 timeframe and combines Grid Trading with a multi-timeframe EMA trend filter, dynamic money management based on account balance, and a layered hedge protection system. LIVE SIGNAL For Micro Account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346883 For Standard Account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351080 After 6 more payments, t
        Srfire Hedge Position
        Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
        Experts
        SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
        FxCycle Scalper EA
        ihsan nur hidayat
        Experts
        Fxcycle XAU Scalper Category: Scalping EA Recommended Pair: XAUUSD ( Use Low Spread Broker ) Timeframe: M1 New Version : The updated Fxcycle XAU Scalper version 1.03 now features an enhanced trading logic designed for more aggressive strategies. This version introduces continuous buy stop and sell stop orders that are triggered by indicator signals, regardless of pending orders still in the market. The EA efficiently manages pending orders while enforcing a defined limit on the number of active
        Fundamental Robot MT5
        Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
        Experts
        Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
        Pro Trader EA
        Igor Widiger
        Experts
        As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
        Santa Scalping MT5
        Morten Kruse
        Experts
        Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Quantum Queen MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.98 (394)
        Experts
        Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
        AI Gold Sniper MT5
        Ho Tuan Thang
        4.85 (26)
        Experts
        LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
        Aot
        Thi Ngoc Tram Le
        4.75 (52)
        Experts
        AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
        Quantum King EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (100)
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
        CryonX EA MT5
        Solomon Din
        5 (10)
        Experts
        Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
        AI Gold Trading MT5
        Ho Tuan Thang
        5 (11)
        Experts
        LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
        Zenox
        PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
        4.65 (20)
        Experts
        Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
        Nova Gold X
        Hicham Chergui
        3.05 (22)
        Experts
        Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
        Golden Hen EA
        Taner Altinsoy
        5 (13)
        Experts
        Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
        X Fusion AI
        Chen Jia Qi
        4.9 (29)
        Experts
        X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
        Goldwave EA MT5
        Shengzu Zhong
        5 (7)
        Experts
        LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
        Mad Turtle
        Gennady Sergienko
        4.52 (77)
        Experts
        Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
        Aura Ultimate EA
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.82 (90)
        Experts
        Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
        Gold Atlas
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        5 (6)
        Experts
        Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approac
        Vortex Turbo EA
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
        Quantum Emperor MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.87 (497)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
        NTRon 2OOO
        Konstantin Freize
        4.16 (19)
        Experts
        Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
        AI Forex Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.52 (66)
        Experts
        AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
        Neptune EA MT5
        Kalinskie Gilliam
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
        The Gold Reaper MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.47 (89)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
        ABS GoldGrid
        Thi Ngoc Tram Le
        4.18 (28)
        Experts
        S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
        Golden Zephyr
        Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
        Ultimate Breakout System
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (29)
        Experts
        IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
        VolumeHedger
        OMG FZE LLC
        4.9 (39)
        Experts
        VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
        HTTP ea
        Yury Orlov
        5 (9)
        Experts
        How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
        Aura Black Edition MT5
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.37 (51)
        Experts
        Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
        Vortex Gold EA
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (30)
        Experts
        Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
        Pivot Killer
        BLODSALGO LIMITED
        4.61 (23)
        Experts
        Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
        Cheat Engine
        Connor Michael Woodson
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 149 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
        Golden Synapse
        Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
        3.78 (54)
        Experts
        Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
        More from author
        SmartCloser MT5
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Utilities
        SmartCloser MT5  SmartCloser MT5 is an advanced service application designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables traders to automatically close open positions based on predefined profitability and loss criteria. This application is not a trading robot or script; it functions as a continuously active service within the trading environment, providing users with control and flexibility in managing their positions. Key Features: Close All Positions: Ability to close all open positions on the
        FREE
        AutoPilot Trading Service
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Utilities
        AutoPilot Trading Service for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced application designed to enhance the MT5 platform by automating and optimizing both manual and algorithmic trading activities. By integrating seamlessly into the (recommended but not mandatory) <terminal_directory>\MQL5\Services directory, this service not only supports the automation of trading strategies but also improves the execution of trades, whether they are initiated manually or through Expert Advisors (EAs). The AutoPilot Trading
        FREE
        Manage Positions
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Utilities
        Manage Positions is an MT5 script designed with five distinct options for efficiently managing open positions. It offers versatile functionality, allowing for both global impact across all currency pairs and localized influence on specific pairs of interest. Additionally, users can target particular currency pairs to tailor their actions accordingly. For instance, leaving the "LEAVE BLANK to Manage Positions for ALL Symbols" field empty enables closing all positions universally, while specifyin
        FREE
        AutoPositionManager
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Utilities
        Auto Position Manager is a unique services application of its kind across the entire MQL5 market, setting new standards for applications of this type. The Services app is a compact but powerful tool that significantly impacts the entire system. Its user-friendly interface and start-stop system make it excellent for automating repetitive tasks. Once it's set up, the service can be toggled on or off with a single click. Crucially, the configuration persists even if the platform is turned off and
        FREE
        Hulk
        Dragan Drenjanin
        5 (1)
        Experts
        The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5 The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR , USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD , LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1  timeframe . For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation. Key Features: Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator).  Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and
        Jurgen
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of my advanced series of trading robots published on MQL5 and represents a sophisticated algorithmic solution fully integrated into the system. Depending on the chosen timeframe—for example, H1 or H4—the EA generates different trade frequencies. If you opt for XAUUSD on H1 , the robot is capable of closing over 500 total trades (more than 1,000 individual deals) within a single year. On the H4 timeframe, the frequency is naturally lower. This version of the rob
        Portuguese
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        Introducing Portuguese EA for MT5: Precision Trading, Simplified The Portuguese EA is an expertly designed automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5, tailored to empower traders with a robust, flexible, and user-friendly experience. Built with a focus on precision and adaptability, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced signal logic with a streamlined interface, making it suitable for both novice traders and seasoned professionals. Whether you’re looking to capitalize on market trends or
        Kral
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        KRAL – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Welcome to KRAL —a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance, KRAL serves as a powerful ally in navigating today’s dynamic financial markets. Key Features Comprehensive Order Management —Supports market, stop, and limit orders with flawless execution. Flexible Trade Direction —Choose buy-only, sell-only, or
        Crypto Hunter
        Dragan Drenjanin
        5 (1)
        Experts
        The Crypto Hunter Expert Advisor The Crypto Hunter Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed for trading on BTC/USD. With its minimalist design, the robot is exceptionally user-friendly, making it ideal for traders of all experience levels. The trading frequency of Crypto Hunter is intentionally set to a lower rate to enhance precision. This deliberate approach allows the robot to focus on making high-quality trades rather than frequent ones. Additionally, Crypto Hunter can be effectively pai
        Crypto Kong
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        Crypto Kong: The Next Generation of Cryptocurrency Trading Crypto Kong is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, developed for automated trading in cryptocurrency markets. It integrates technical indicators and risk management parameters to execute trades across various assets. For detailed documentation on its functionality, consult the MQL5 Blog article, " Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart Cryptocurrency Trading ," or view the video tutorial at https://youtu.be/aQLU2TpFxzM . Core
        Crypto MonKey
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        Crypto Monkey is the latest addition to our suite of automated trading robots tailored for Bitcoin trading. With a minimalist design, this robot fits seamlessly with the aesthetics of our previously released applications on this online store . Crypto Monkey is equipped with predefined entry rules capable of generating market orders for buying and selling. In addition, the robot also includes exit signal rules and includes standard rules such as Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), Trailing Stop (TS
        LionKing
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        Lion King EA v13 – Advanced Neural Network Enhanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 The Lion King EA is a powerful and flexible automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specially optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . Version 13 introduces a major upgrade: a fully integrated neural network that brings adaptive intelligence to the proven algorithmic core, giving traders unprecedented choice and control. Three Powerful Trading Modes Lion King offers three distinct operating modes to s
        Yukimura
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        YUKIMURA —Precision Meets Simplicity Despite its sophisticated internal logic, YUKIMURA is designed with user-friendly simplicity in mind. It provides all the essential controls you need for effortless management, making it accessible even for traders who prefer a hands-off approach. By default, YUKIMURA is optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe —a configuration that has consistently proven to be the most reliable and effective after extensive testing over the past six months. While the robot
        Error EA
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
        PredatorEA
        Dragan Drenjanin
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Introduction to Predator EA Predator is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to simplify and enhance forex trading. This EA is pre-optimized for various currency pairs and timeframes, making it suitable for traders seeking a reliable, automated solution. Specifications Platform : MT5 Account Type : Hedge accounts are recommended for optimal performance. Testing is vital to unlock Predator’s potential: Use MT5’s Strategy Tester to evaluate performance a
        TripleDouble
        Dragan Drenjanin
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Triple Double EA —A Surprisingly Powerful Little Beast Honestly, I have to admit—Triple Double is a quirky little robot. When I say "little," I don't mean the number of inputs; I mean the core mechanism I built inside it. Why quirky? Because it consistently performs far better than I ever expected . Sometimes even I look back at the code and wonder how something so seemingly simple turned out to be this effective. This EA shines on lower timeframes like M15 and M30 , but it also delivers excelle
        Cyber Ape
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        This robot features a simple user interface design, yet beneath its surface lies a wealth of advanced capabilities that enable a variety of functions. You have the freedom to create various order types, including market, stop, and limit orders, and you can choose to buy or sell. The strategy is fully customizable to suit your preferences, and you can select the calculation method for all exit levels, choosing between percentages or pips. What’s particularly interesting about this robot is that i
        Bip
        Dragan Drenjanin
        1 (1)
        Experts
        BiP is an advanced trading system designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades.  The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading engines with expanded funct
        TheThing
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        The Thing is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, aimed at automating trading strategies across various financial instruments. It incorporates a range of configurable parameters to support different market conditions and user preferences, allowing for customization without requiring deep knowledge. This EA is structured as a high-frequency trading system, capable of generating frequent signals depending on the timeframe and instrument. Initial testing has indicated suit
        TripleDoublePro
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        The Triple Double Pro expert advisor is a universal robot capable of trading any instrument. By default, it is perfectly configured for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe;  simply attach it and let it work. If you want to discover the best currency pairs or indices for this EA, just run a quick test in the Strategy Tester on all available symbols. The top-performing pairs will immediately stand out in the results. Important notes: The robot is intentionally designed for low to medium trading frequency
        AdamMT5
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        Promotional price of $65, only 20 days left! Adam—Neural Network Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Hello everyone, If you are on this page, you are probably interested in learning more about this trading robot. This description is not intended to push you into purchasing; its only purpose is to clearly and briefly explain what the robot does, how it works, and how to use it properly. What’s new in this version? This updated version does not differ significantly from the previous one. The main chan
        Thor MT5
        Dragan Drenjanin
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Thor EA: A Powerful Algorithm for Gold Trading (XAUUSD) The Thor EA trading robot is a modern solution for automated trading, harmoniously combining cutting-edge automation technologies with sophisticated intelligent market analysis mechanisms. This expert advisor has been carefully developed and pre-optimized for trading the popular XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar) instrument on the H1 (hourly) timeframe, making it a specialized and effective tool specifically for this market. The main advantage of Tho
        Crypto Digger
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        Crypto Digger Expert Advisor: A Versatile and Powerful Trading Solution The Crypto Digger Expert Advisor (EA) is a cutting-edge trading tool designed for flexibility, precision, and adaptability across diverse market conditions. Whether you're trading cryptocurrencies, forex pairs, metals, or other assets, this universal application empowers traders with robust features and dynamic risk management. While pre-configured for optimal performance on the BTCUSD currency pair, Crypto Digger’s versati
        KongAI
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        Kong AI is a representative of the neural network family of trading robots. It is designed for trading metals, forex pairs, and cryptocurrency pairs. The default settings prioritize the best results on XAUUSD, followed by XAUUSD (likely a typo for XAUEUR or similar), EURUSD, GBPJPY, LNKUSD (possibly LINKUSD), BTCUSD, and others. To determine the most suitable symbol and timeframe for your account type, simply run tests across all symbols, starting with H1, then progressing to H4, H2, H3, M timef
        Triple Double Neural
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        TripleDoubleNeural – Reinforcement Learning Agent EA Dear algo trading friends, Here is TripleDoubleNeural,  a true self-learning RL agent that trains itself in three ways: during normal backtesting during optimization live on a real or demo account The easiest way: Just attach it to XAUUSD H1 (or your favorite pair), leave all settings as in the screenshot (Lot 0.01, PT 3.0 coef, SL 4.0 coef, Trailing 0.6 coef, Revers = false), and let it run live. The robot will load its previous knowledge an
        Neo Hulk
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Experts
        Neo Hulk is a user-friendly and powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to make automated trading simple, reliable, and effective. Perfect for traders of all levels, Neo Hulk combines advanced trading strategies with easy-to-use settings, allowing you to trade multiple markets with confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Neo Hulk helps you automate your trades while keeping risk under control. Visit Neo Hulk LP . Key Benefits Beginner-Frien
        Filter:
        No reviews
        Reply to review