Welcome to KRAL—a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance, KRAL serves as a powerful ally in navigating today’s dynamic financial markets.

Key Features

Comprehensive Order Management —Supports market, stop, and limit orders with flawless execution.

—Supports market, stop, and limit orders with flawless execution. Flexible Trade Direction —Choose buy-only, sell-only, or both directions to match your market outlook.

—Choose buy-only, sell-only, or both directions to match your market outlook. Smart Position Reversal —Automatically adapt to changing conditions with the built-in reversal option.

—Automatically adapt to changing conditions with the built-in reversal option. Portfolio-Friendly Design —Optimized for steady, long-term contribution rather than aggressive high-frequency trading. Optimized Performance Recommendations Run on a VPS —Ensure 24/7 operation and maximum responsiveness with a Virtual Private Server.

—Optimized for steady, long-term contribution rather than aggressive high-frequency trading. Optimized Performance Recommendations —Ensure 24/7 operation and maximum responsiveness with a Virtual Private Server. Unique Magic Number—Assign a distinct magic number when running multiple EAs to prevent conflicts.

Versatile Application

While finely tuned for forex (especially XAUUSD), KRAL can be adapted to other instruments with minor parameter adjustments, making it a versatile addition to any trader’s toolkit.

Getting Started

Test Thoroughly —Use the MT5 Strategy Tester across multiple symbols to discover optimal pairs.

—Use the MT5 Strategy Tester across multiple symbols to discover optimal pairs. Recommended Timeframes—H1 and H4

and Start on Demo—Always validate performance on a demo account before live deployment.

Pro Tip: Deploy KRAL on XAUUSD H4 via a reliable VPS for consistent, hands-off performance while you focus on strategy and portfolio management.

Future-Proof Investment

By choosing KRAL today, you secure lifetime access to all future updates and enhancements—ensuring your EA evolves alongside the markets.

Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Account Type: Any (Netting or Hedging)

Updates Free lifetime upgrades included

Contact me directly: Send a private message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra

All my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra/seller Helpful Guides: How to purchase and install: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

How to test before buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586