Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5

Error EA

Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice and seasoned traders. With its robust performance, advanced signal logic, and customizable settings, Error EA stands out as a reliable and versatile solution for navigating the dynamic forex market.

Key Features

Timeframe Adaptability

Error EA offers exceptional versatility across multiple timeframes:

Higher Timeframes (H1 to H6): Achieve greater precision with lower trading frequency, perfect for traders prioritizing accuracy and long-term strategies.

Achieve greater precision with lower trading frequency, perfect for traders prioritizing accuracy and long-term strategies. This adaptability allows you to tailor the EA to your preferred balance of precision and activity.

Currency Pair Versatility

Tested extensively across various currency pairs, Error EA excels on diverse pairs, showcasing its robustness and reliability. For optimal performance, activate the EA on all symbols or currency pairs with available performance screenshots (e.g., NZDUSD, XAUUSD, XAUAUD, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, USDJPY, XAGAUD, XAUSD), using a unique magic number (e.g., 1231) for each to distinguish trades when running multiple EAs or pairs.

Robust Trading System

The EA’s consistent performance across different timeframes and currency pairs underscores its dependable design. Built to withstand varying market conditions, Error EA offers a stable and resilient trading solution.

Advanced Signal Logic

At its core, Error EA employs a sophisticated signal generation system powered by fuzzy logic. This innovative approach integrates multiple technical indicators, including:

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo: For trend identification and entry signals.

For trend identification and entry signals. Bollinger Bands: To assess volatility and price boundaries.

To assess volatility and price boundaries. ADX (Average Directional Index): To gauge trend strength.

To gauge trend strength. Custom Indicators: Such as Highest/Lowest in Range and ATR (Average True Range) for enhanced decision-making.

Such as Highest/Lowest in Range and ATR (Average True Range) for enhanced decision-making. This multi-indicator strategy ensures precise and adaptive trade entries and exits, responding effectively to real-time market dynamics.

Platform type: MT5

MT5 Account type: Any

Any Check section >> What's New <<

If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously.

Benefits

Precision and Frequency Control

Choose your trading style:

Opt for fewer, high-precision trades on higher timeframes.

Embrace frequent trading on lower timeframes for increased activity.

Risk Management

Protect your capital with built-in features:

Trailing Stops: Lock in profits as trades move in your favor.

Lock in profits as trades move in your favor. Break-Even Stops: Secure your position once a trade reaches a predefined profit level.

Secure your position once a trade reaches a predefined profit level. Stop-Loss and Profit Targets: Define clear exit points to manage risk and reward.

Automation

Enjoy the freedom of a fully automated system:

Trades 24/7 without manual intervention.

Capitalizes on opportunities across global market sessions.

Usage Instructions

Setting Up

Installation: Add Error EA to your MT5 platform. Configuration: Assign a unique magic number (e.g., 1231) for each instance to distinguish trades, especially with multiple EAs or pairs. Customization: Adjust input parameters (e.g., % Fixed Lot Size) based on your risk tolerance and preferred performance profile.

Testing

To maximize the EA’s potential:

Use MT5’s Strategy Tester to evaluate Error EA across all available currency pairs with performance data.

Identify the most promising pairs and optimize settings.

Live Trading

Start with a Demo Account: Familiarize yourself with the EA’s performance in real-time conditions.

Familiarize yourself with the EA’s performance in real-time conditions. Transition to Live Trading: Deploy the EA on a live account, leveraging its 24/7 automation to capitalize on market opportunities.

Error EA is more than just an Expert Advisor—it’s a comprehensive forex trading solution designed to empower you with flexibility, precision, and control. Its robust performance across timeframes and currency pairs, coupled with advanced fuzzy logic and extensive customization options, makes it an indispensable tool for traders aiming to succeed in the forex market. Explore its capabilities through thorough testing and tailored settings, unlocking a new level of trading excellence with Error EA on the MT5 platform.

Performance Overview and Risk Management Strategy

To optimize results, activate Error EA across all tested currency pairs (NZDUSD, XAUUSD, XAUAUD, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, USDJPY, XAGAUD, XAUSD) with unique magic numbers. Below is a performance ranking based on net profit, with recommended fixed lot sizes per position for a $10,000 USD deposit across various leverage levels (1:30, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200, 1:500):

currency pair timeframe net profit (USD) profit factor max drawdown(%) recommended fixed lot size XAGAUD H8 28969.62 97.06 1.06% 1.0 (1:500), 0.5 (1:200), 0.25 (1:100), 0.1 (1:50), 0.05 (1:30) XAUUSD H4 1868.13 3.3 5.23% 0.5 (1:500), 0.25 (1:200), 0.1 (1:100), 0.05 (1:50), 0.03 (1:30) XAUAUD H6 3070.60 2.63 11.04% 0.3 (1:500), 0.15 (1:200), 0.05 (1:100), 0.03 (1:50), 0.02 (1:30) XAUAUD H4 1640.68 3.04 7.79% 0.4 (1:500), 0.2 (1:200), 0.1 (1:100), 0.04 (1:50), 0.02 (1:30) AUDJPY H4 373.84 2.46 1.18% 0.3 (1:500), 0.15 (1:200), 0.05 (1:100), 0.03 (1:50), 0.02 (1:30) USDJPY H4 833.42 2.89 2.5% 0.4 (1:500), 0.2 (1:200), 0.1 (1:100), 0.05 (1:50), 0.03 (1:30) NZDUSD H8 440.15 2.51 2.3% 0.3 (1:500), 0.15 (1:200), 0.05 (1:100), 0.03 (1:50), 0.02 (1:30) CHFJPY H3 688.86 2.13 2.5% 0.4 (1:500), 0.2 (1:200), 0.1 (1:100), 0.05 (1:50), 0.03 (1:30)

Risk Strategy: High Performance (e.g., XAGAUD H8): Use larger lot sizes (e.g., 1.0 at 1:500 leverage) due to high profit ($28,969.62) and low drawdown (1.06%).

Use larger lot sizes (e.g., 1.0 at 1:500 leverage) due to high profit ($28,969.62) and low drawdown (1.06%). Moderate Performance (e.g., XAUUSD H4, XAUAUD H4): Apply moderate lot sizes (e.g., 0.1-0.5 at 1:100-1:500) to balance profitability and risk.

Apply moderate lot sizes (e.g., 0.1-0.5 at 1:100-1:500) to balance profitability and risk. Low Performance (e.g., XAUAUD H6): Use smaller lot sizes (e.g., 0.01-0.1 at 1:50-1:500) to minimize exposure given lower profit ($29.95) and drawdown (0.24%).

Portfolio Approach: Diversify across pairs with varying lot sizes based on performance and leverage, ensuring a balanced risk profile. Adjust lot sizes proportionally if your deposit differs from $10,000 USD.





Links:

All my apps: Link

Link For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498 How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586

WARNING: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see it elsewhere, be aware of a scam.







