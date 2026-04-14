Predator On Steroids is a robust and highly adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, engineered for consistent performance across all timeframes and a wide range of financial instruments.

The robot is designed to open trades with high frequency using market, stop, or limit orders (order type is fully customizable by the user). One of its most powerful features is the ability to automatically adapt its trading strategy to the specific instrument being traded. For example:

On metals → it activates a strategy optimized for metals

On Forex pairs → it switches to a Forex-tailored approach

And so on for other asset classes

This adaptation happens fully automatically in Auto mode, requiring no manual intervention. However, if you prefer full control, you can manually select the strategy using the “Select instrument type” parameter. In all other cases (live trading or strategy tester), the EA runs in intelligent Auto mode.

Exit Rules & Risk Management

All exit rules (Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break Even) are expressed as dynamic coefficients and are calculated in real time based on market volatility using the chosen ATR period.

In addition to the standard exit levels you define, the robot includes an advanced signal-based exit system. This means the EA can intelligently close a position before price reaches your TP or SL if a reversal signal or opposing condition is detected.

Importantly, regardless of the chosen order type or strategy (Auto or manual), Predator On Steroids opens only one position at a time. This built-in single-trade logic helps maintain disciplined risk management, especially when the robot is used as part of a larger portfolio.

Important Recommendations

When running multiple EAs in one account, always assign a unique Magic Number to each robot.

to each robot. For reliable 24/7 operation, the use of a VPS is strongly recommended.

How to Get Started

To identify the most profitable symbols and timeframes for this EA, spend just 10–15 minutes in the MT5 Strategy Tester. Run the test, analyze the results, and then select the best-performing pairs and timeframes for your live or demo trading.

Basic Information

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Account type : Any (Hedge or Netting)

: Any (Hedge or Netting) Check the “What’s New” section for the latest updates and improvements.

section for the latest updates and improvements. Purchasing now grants you lifetime access to all future upgraded versions of the robot, released at regular intervals.

Note: Always test Predator On Steroids thoroughly on a demo account and optimize the settings according to your trading conditions before using it with real capital.

Support & Security

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via the message section.

Warning: I sell all my products exclusively through the official MQL5 website. If you see Predator On Steroids offered anywhere else, it is likely a scam.