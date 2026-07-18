Overview

Heiken Ashi Smoothwave transforms your chart into smoothed Heiken Ashi candles directly on the main chart window, replacing standard candles for a cleaner trend view. No separate window, no clutter.

How it works

Calculates Heiken Ashi OHLC values from real price data each bar. Plots colored Heiken Ashi candles directly over the main chart. Automatically hides the native chart candles so only the Heiken Ashi candles are visible. Restores standard candles automatically when the indicator is removed.

Inputs

No configurable inputs. Attach and go.

Recommended setup

Any symbol, any timeframe. Works on Forex, Gold, indices, and any instrument available in MetaTrader 5.

Screenshots

Chart shown with Heiken Ashi Smoothwave applied, native candles automatically hidden.

Disclaimer

This indicator is a visual tool for trend analysis, not a trading signal generator. Past performance and visual smoothing do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live use.