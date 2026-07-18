Heiken Ashi Smoothwave
- Indicators
-
Alexandre Vincent TraberAlgorithmic trading developer building Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.0
Overview
Heiken Ashi Smoothwave transforms your chart into smoothed Heiken Ashi candles directly on the main chart window, replacing standard candles for a cleaner trend view. No separate window, no clutter.
How it works
- Calculates Heiken Ashi OHLC values from real price data each bar.
- Plots colored Heiken Ashi candles directly over the main chart.
- Automatically hides the native chart candles so only the Heiken Ashi candles are visible.
- Restores standard candles automatically when the indicator is removed.
Inputs
No configurable inputs. Attach and go.
Recommended setup
Any symbol, any timeframe. Works on Forex, Gold, indices, and any instrument available in MetaTrader 5.
Screenshots
Chart shown with Heiken Ashi Smoothwave applied, native candles automatically hidden.
Disclaimer
This indicator is a visual tool for trend analysis, not a trading signal generator. Past performance and visual smoothing do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live use.